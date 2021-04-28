TJ Crowley cracked a triple, double and two singles, for three RBIs, and also earned the mound win, helping the Bedford High baseball team past Manchester Central 7-2 on Wednesday at Gill Stadium.
Armand Rouleau added three hits, including a triple, Evan Kaplo had two doubles, and Austin Bequeath had a double and single for the Bulldogs.
Crowley worked six innings, allowing two hits and a run while striking out six.
John Stark 4, St. Thomas 3: Alex Moore threw four innings of shutout relief, helping John Stark. Moore limited St. Thomas to one hit. The Generals’ Brady Philibotte went 2-for-4 with a double and run scored while Nathan Innerfield was 1-for-2 with two runs, two walks and a stolen base.
John Stark moved to 2-2 while St. Thomas dropped to 2-3.
Exeter 10, Salem 7: Sam Malgeri collected a triple, double and single for the winners. Tommy Ahlers had a double and single for Salem.
Pinkerton 7, Merrimack 3 (11 innings): Cole Yennaco had three singles and knocked in three runs for the Astros, who scored four in the 11th to break a 3-3 tie.
Pinkerton starter Tom Rioux went six innnigs and allowed two runs (neither earned) and three walks. He fanned six. Max Lukeman got the win with five innings of one-run ball.
Keene 7, Memorial 1: Zach Mooers’ three-run homer was a highlight for the Blackbirds.
Londonderry 5, Concord 2: Zach Smith worked six innings and allowed five hits and two walks while fanning eight. Ryan Killelea pitched a perfect seventh. Jack Marshall had two hits and Brandon Fish added two RBIs for the Lancers.
Bishop Guertin 2, Nashua South 1: Aidan Meaney pitched a two-hitter with no walks and Jake Mitchell cracked three hits and knocked in both BG runs.
Hopkinton 6, Pembroke 2: The Spartans (2-2) were led by Ryan Ardine, who went 5 2/3 innings, striking out four and allowing five unearned runs. Joe Yanzo got the win for Hopkinton.
Hillsboro Deering 14, Kearsarge 3: Devon Barrett went 5-for-5 with nine stolen bases, and Zach Coombs pitched a three-hitter, striking out eight. Coombs also went 3-for-4.
Bishop Guertin 4, Portsmouth 2 (Tuesday): Colin Toohey earned the win by pitching 1 1/3 innings in relief. Starter PJ Benitez, in his first varsity start, worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits, fanning three. Kyle Lavigne earned a one-inning save. BG had a hit and an RBI each from Dominic Monico, Alex Lambalot and Jake Mitchell.
Softball
Concord 4, Londonderry 0: Maddy Wachter pitched a one-hitter, with nine strikeouts, and collected two hits. Alice Rosenberg had three hits, including a two-run homer for the Crimson Tide.
Pinkerton 15, Merrimack 2: Ashleigh Lemay, Hannah Vantran, Adi Runge and Alexandra Foote each cracked two hits, and Lily Mason homered. Runge scattered seven hits, with three strikeuts, improving to 3-1 and helping the Astros move to 5-1.
Bedford 11, Keene 3: Erin McCarthy earned a complete-game win, striking out four. The Bulldogs’ Caitlyn Duquette had three hits, including a homer.
Hillsboro-Deering 23, Kearsarge 6: Erin Dean and Emily Ferguson each collected three hits and scored three runs, Lissy Hagstrom had two hits with two runs scored, and Elizabeth LaBier scored five runs to lead the winners.
Dean pitched three innings, allowing two runs, and Ferguson went two innings, giving up three runs. Emily Howell and Haley Cloutier starred defensively.
Epping 13, Somersworth 5: Winning pitcher Sophia Morang worked seven innings, allowing 10 hits and four walks. She fanned 12. Abby Walsh hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4, including a three-run homer, with three runs scored. Erika MacLeod had two doubles and a single for Epping (3-2), with three runs scored. Mackenzie Milbury added a pair of doubles.
Girls lacrosse
Kearsarge 13, Hillsboro-Deering 3: Zoe Kemp, Kimmy Nadeau and Gracie Atkins scored for Hillsboro-Deering, and goalie Kelsey Powell made six saves in the second half.
Boys lacrosse
Kearsarge 13 Hillsboro-Deering 1: Dylan Barrett scored HD’s goal and goalie Jared O’Connor had 12 saves.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bedford 6, Manchester Central 1
Singles: Carley Citron (B) d. Erin Flurey 8-0; Taylor Suozzo (B) d. Emily Leclerc 8-4; Paige Muir (B) d. Megan Haddad 8-2; May Zheng (B) d. Christina Gatzoulis 8-3; Sydney Suozzo (B) d. Jolie Mailloux 8-2; Emily Hobausz (C) d. Ava Malnor 8-5
Doubles: Citron /Suozzo (B) d. Leclerc/Flurey 8-0; Muir/ Suozzo (B) lead Haddad/Gatzoulis 5-3; Hobausz/Natalie Friedland (C) lead Zheng/Malnor 4-2
Gilford 7, Inter-Lakes 2
Singles: Alyssa Craigie (G) def. Julia Pendergast 8-1; Raven Strother (IL) def. Alyssa Gosselin 8-4; Ashley Kulesar (G) def. Danielle Donahue 8-4; Alexa Leaonard (G) def. Jess Woodaman 8-8 (7-3); Avery Marshall (G) def. Gabby Bean 8-0; Alaina Osborne (G) def. Ruby Presendorfer 8-2
Doubles: Craigie-Kulesar (G) def. Pendergast-Strother 8-0; Donahue-Woodaman def. Gosselin-Osborne 8-4; Leonard-Marshall (G) def. Bean-Hannah Pratt 8-2
Moultonborough 9, Kingswood 0
Singles: M. Swedberg, M, def. E. Carpentier, 8-3; A. Fritschka, M, def. A. Dolliver, 8-4; C. Elliott, M, def. P. Seibars, 8-5; R. Laney, M, def. M. Runnals, 8-0.
Pinkerton 5, Merrimack 1
Singles: Shu Grasso (M) def Maddie Frank 8-0; Madeline Donahue (P) def Sarah Hardy 8-1; Sydney Pelletier (P) def Collette Hutchinson 8-1; Calli Matarozzo (P) def Emily Winefield 8-1; Kaylee McMillan (P) def Jordan Zebuhr 8-0; Annabelle Veale (P) def Sarah Zebuhr 8-2.
BOYS TENNIS
Coe-Brown 5, Bow 4
Singles: Dominik Jurcins (B) def Nolan Grasse 8-1; Sam Dupuis (CB) def Colby Smith 8-0; Aiden Munro (B) def Sam Lavoie 9-7; Dawson Greene (CB) def Oliver Dolcino 8-5; Noah Leuchtenberger (B) def Nick Principato 8-5; Jackson Colby (CB) def Dan Blandini 8-6
Doubles: Jurcins/Smith (B) def Grasse/Dupuis 8-2; Lavoie/Greene (CB) def Leuchtenberger/Dolcino 8-5; Principato/Colby (CB) def Munro/Blandini 8-5
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 2
(20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 25-7)
Pinkerton (2-2): Lucas Lizotte, 27 assists, 10 aces; Wil Mills 12 kills; Alden Hirsch, 13 digs; Dan Collins, 4 blocks.
Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 1
(25-22, 26-24, 22-25, 25-16)
BG (3-3): DJ Omogrosso, 1 ace, 20 kills, 9 blocks, 10 digs; Erik Wizboski, 3 aces, 5 kills, 5 blocks, 35 assists; Joey Farris, 2 aces, 10 digs; Trent Rider, 8 kills.