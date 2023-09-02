Elliot Texeira scored two goals as the Bedford boys soccer team posted a 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Hanover on Friday.

Gavin Diaz and Ali Mirsa also scored for the Bulldogs (1-1) and goalie Derek Wilensky made three saves. Eli Kaplo and Richie Black played well defensively.

