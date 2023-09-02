Elliot Texeira scored two goals as the Bedford boys soccer team posted a 4-1 victory over previously unbeaten Hanover on Friday.
Gavin Diaz and Ali Mirsa also scored for the Bulldogs (1-1) and goalie Derek Wilensky made three saves. Eli Kaplo and Richie Black played well defensively.
Carter Guerin scored for the Bears (2-1) and goalie Wyatt Seelig was outstanding, notching 10 saves.
Windham 3, Nashua South 1: Travis Parke, Nick Russell and Kevin Brooks scored as the Jaguars (3-0) handed the two-time defending Division I champs their first loss of the season. Blake Berton made five saves, and Ricky Barker and Jack Steffanides made a significant impact off the bench for Windham.
Oyster River 3, Souhegan 0: Finnegan Daly made 3 saves for the Sabers.
Memorial 0, Winnacunnet 0 (OT): Michael Brisson and Tyler Varao stood out for the Crusaders.
Londonderry 4, Portsmouth 0: Brett McKinnon scored twice and added an assist, and Jacob Nussdorf had a goal and an assist for the Lancers (2-1-0). James Pike scored his first varsity goal. Noah Cello stopped five shots for the shutout.
Girls soccer
Nashua South 2, Windham 1: Darby Madden, assisted by Emma Kendzulak, scored for the Jaguars.
Bedford 2, Hanover 0: Twins Kyleigh Morris and Lana Morris scored and assisted each other’s goals. Callie Spittle notched the shutout.
Pinkerton 0, Concord 0: Goalie Maeve Gilligan had nine saves for the Astros.
Lebanon 1, ConVal 0 (2 OTs): Wrayana Covey had six saves in the ConVal net.
Field hockey
Windham 1, Bishop Guertin 0: Senior captain Sophia Ponzini scored the game’s lone goal, in the fourth quarter. Eliza Meuse starred defensively.
Winnacunnet 1, Londonderry 0: Fiona McAfee’s goal stood for the Warriors. Amber Morgado made six saves for the shutout.