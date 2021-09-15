High school roundup: Bedford edges Pinkerton on McStowe's goal Staff Report Sep 15, 2021 Sep 15, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 5 Bedford’s Isabelle McStowe shoots and scores against Pinkerton at Pinkerton Academy in Derry on Wednesday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Bedford’s Regan O’Brien shoots on net as Pinkerton’s Aili Carney defends during Wednesday’s Division I field hockey game at Pinkerton Academy in Derry. The Bulldogs prevailed, 1-0, to improve to 6-1. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Bedford’s Anna Putney attacks the net as Pinkerton’s Quinn Mailloux defends in Derry on Wednesday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Bedford’s Anna Putney shoots on the net as Pinkerton’s Lark Johnson defends in Derry on Wednesday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Bedford’s Sydney Grogan battles Pinkerton’s Sophia McAdams in Derry on Wednesday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Isabelle McStowe scored an unassisted goal at 8:28 of the fourth quarter in Bedford’s 1-0 victory over Pinkerton Academy in field hockey on Wednesday in Derry.Bedford improved to 5-1.Elise LeBlanc made nine saves for the Astros (3-3-2) and Aili Carney contributed big clears, keeping Pinkerton in the game until the end.Girls volleyballEpping 3, Inter-Lakes 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-7)Epping (3-1): Pacy Morgado, 6 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs, 9 assists; Gracie Re, 3 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs; Miriam Peck, 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs, 6 assists.Girls soccerLondonderry 4, Merrimack 2Londonderry (3-3): Reagan Anderson, 2 goals; Brynn Foster, Mia Stowell, 1 goal each; Amanda Fawcett, Paige Wagner, Lauren Doucette, Liana Sawyer, 1 assist each; Liana Sawyer, 6 saves.Salem 1, Central 0Salem: Charlotte Hinchey, 1 goal.Boys soccerMemorial 4, Spaulding 0Memorial: Dolby St. Louis, Jovany Iberra Ochoa, Payton Auprey, 1 goal each; Artur Moura, 1 goal, 2 assists; Christian Vazquez, Tyler Telge, 1 assist each; Sergio Teruel, 2 saves; Nawras Mostafa, Evan Hines, David Ruge, Griffin Forbes, Nikos Katsiantonis, solid games.GolfMonday, at Canterbury WoodsConVal 41, Gilford 39, Belmont 8Individuals: Wyatt Burbank, CV, 22; Brett Skoog, G, 14; Daniel Kitto, G, 10; Elias Niemela, CV, 8; Chris Port, G, 7.At Derryfield CCTrinity 204, Goffstown 213, Hollis/Brookline 227, Pembroke 239.Individuals: Samuel Mourice, T, 35; Cavan Quinn, HB, 39; Peyton St. John, T, 39. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Twitter List by UnionLeader Request News Coverage Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT