Isabelle McStowe scored an unassisted goal at 8:28 of the fourth quarter in Bedford’s 1-0 victory over Pinkerton Academy in field hockey on Wednesday in Derry.

Bedford improved to 5-1.

Elise LeBlanc made nine saves for the Astros (3-3-2) and Aili Carney contributed big clears, keeping Pinkerton in the game until the end.

Girls volleyball

Epping 3, Inter-Lakes 0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-7)

Epping (3-1): Pacy Morgado, 6 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs, 9 assists; Gracie Re, 3 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs; Miriam Peck, 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs, 6 assists.

Girls soccer

Londonderry 4, Merrimack 2

Londonderry (3-3): Reagan Anderson, 2 goals; Brynn Foster, Mia Stowell, 1 goal each; Amanda Fawcett, Paige Wagner, Lauren Doucette, Liana Sawyer, 1 assist each; Liana Sawyer, 6 saves.

Salem 1, Central 0

Salem: Charlotte Hinchey, 1 goal.

Boys soccer

Memorial 4, Spaulding 0

Memorial: Dolby St. Louis, Jovany Iberra Ochoa, Payton Auprey, 1 goal each; Artur Moura, 1 goal, 2 assists; Christian Vazquez, Tyler Telge, 1 assist each; Sergio Teruel, 2 saves; Nawras Mostafa, Evan Hines, David Ruge, Griffin Forbes, Nikos Katsiantonis, solid games.

Golf

Monday, at Canterbury Woods

ConVal 41, Gilford 39, Belmont 8

Individuals: Wyatt Burbank, CV, 22; Brett Skoog, G, 14; Daniel Kitto, G, 10; Elias Niemela, CV, 8; Chris Port, G, 7.

At Derryfield CC

Trinity 204, Goffstown 213, Hollis/Brookline 227, Pembroke 239.

Individuals: Samuel Mourice, T, 35; Cavan Quinn, HB, 39; Peyton St. John, T, 39.