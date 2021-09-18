Senior captain Caleigh O’Connell notched 16 assists, 11 digs and nine kills, and fellow senior captain Hayley Salis registered 15 digs, five assists and three aces to lead the Bedford volleyball team past Hollis/Brookline 3-0 on Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Division I championship won by the Bulldogs.
Scores were 25-20, 25-20 and 25-16.
Freshman McKenna O’Connell added 11 assists, six digs and four aces for the Bulldogs (5-0).
For H/B (4-1), standouts were Meaghan Coutu (nine kills), Cheyenne Colbert (seven kills), Annette Schlunk (seven kills) and Sophia Jordan (30 assists).
Epping 3, Raymond 0
(25-8, 25-20, 25-12)
Epping (4-1): Pacy Morgado, 7 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs, 4 assists; Gracie Re, 6 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist; Kate Chapman, 1 ace, 4 kills, 1 dig, 1 block.
Plymouth 3, Manchester West 1
Plymouth (5-0): Abby Bassingwaite, 23 kills, 10 aces, 13 service points; Mansha Patel, 14 service points; Sophia Sweet, 9 service points, team total 33 aces.
West (3-2): Emily Deleault, 14 service points, 7 digs; Valencia Burpee, 10 service points; Lexsi Mercado, 7 service points; Nyanakuak Piok, 6 blocks.
Alvirne 3, Merrimack 0
Merrimack: Eva Page, Lily Petrocelli, Kaylee Bormuth, top players.
Hollis/Brook. 3, Londonderry 1 (Wed.)
(25-23, 21-25, 17-25, 14-25)
Londonderry (2-2): Madi Saucier, 4 kills, 3 aces, 2 blocks; Lacey Turner, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Lexi Small, 22 assists, 6 digs; Kelsey Sanborn, 14 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces.
Boys soccer
Hanover 3, Portsmouth 0
Hanover (5-2-1): Jack Gardner, 2 goals; Oscar Miller, 1 goal; Eric Ringer, Connor Hamlin, Murphy Hunt, assists; Ty Nolon, two saves to earn his third shutout; Becket McCurdy, Zach Tracy, Ryder Hayes outstanding games.
Nashua South 1, Windham 0
South (3-2-1): Soraya Ross, goal.
Windham is 3-3-1.
Kearsarge 1, Trinity 0
Trinity is 4-2.
Souhegan 1, Pembroke 0, OT
Souhegan (4-2): Mike Erickson, goal; Alan Clay, assist; Ryan Lockitt, 10 saves.
Pembroke (1-6): Jaxson Potter, 9 saves.
Alvirne 4, Pinkerton 2
Pinkerton (3-2-2): Landan Villeneuve, Sean Kelly, 1 goal each; Reilly Breailueai, Nate Hall, 1 assist each; Will Paganini, 3 saves; Owen Belanger, 3 saves.
Girls soccer
ConVal 5, Sanborn 1
ConVal: Morgan Bemont, Allison Burgess, Wrayana Covey scored goals.
Trinity 2, Hillsboro Deering 1
Trinity (5-0): Devan Booth, 2 goals; Addie Bosworth, 2 assists.
Londonderry 3, Memorial 0 (Thurs.)
Londonderry (4-3): Reagan Anderson, 1 goal; Ashley Manor, 1 goal, 1 assist; Mia Stowell, 1 goal, 1 assist; Brynn Foster, 1 assist; Liana Sawyer, 4 saves.
Memorial (0-6-1): Madie Weigler, 3 saves.
Pinkerton 2, Alvirne 2 (Thursday)
Pinkerton: Emily Hood, Caitlin Seleny, 1 goal each; Hannah Sippel, 1 assist; Libby Williams, 1 save; Jordan Wheaton, 3 saves.
Field hockey
Goffstown 2, Derryfield 0
Goffstown: Bethany Dubreuil, Savannah Bergeron, 1 goal each; Grace Murphy, Jaiden Lacerte, good defense.
Golf
At Campbell’s Scottish Highlands, Salem (par 35)
Teams: Pinkerton (10-2), 189; Nashua North, 206; Salem, 221; Memorial, 235
Pinkerton top five: Julianna Megan, 35; Jeremy Burke, 37; Max Lukeman, Gavin Urnek, Lydia Tufts, Ethan Johnston, 39.