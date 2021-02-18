Dylan Santosuosso scored a game-high 18 points to lead Bishop Guertin to a 40-30 victory over Pinkerton Academy on Thursday night.
The loss was the first for the Astros (5-1), who received eight points from Jackson Marshall and seven rebounds from Justin Dunne.
Bishop Guertin (11-4) also received 11 points from Nathan Kane.
Sanborn 65, Campbell 54
Alvirne 65, Londonderry 50
Alvirne: Jacob Hibbard, 18 points; Brendan Graham, Liam O'Neil, 14 points each; Charlie Thomas, 13 points.
Londonderry: Kevin Rourke, 18 points.
Bedford 58, Memorial 32 (Wed.)
Bedford: Dan Kuleza, 11 points; Cam Roberts and TJ O’Connell 9 points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pelham 54, Goffstown 53
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 17 points; Tallie Carney, 14 points; Megan Molettieri, 11 points; Maddie Allard, top defender.
Alvirne 29, Londonderry 28 (Wed.)
Alvirne: Paige McKinley, 14 points.
Londonderry: Ashley Rourke, 16 points.
Skiing, Meet of Champions
In the Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain on Thursday, Dylan Welch of Plymouth Regional captured both the giant slalom and slalom competitions. Runners-up were Eli Gadbois of Bow in the giant slalom and Patrick Wachsmuth of Bow in the slalom.
In the girls competition, Concord High’s Savannah Shannon won the giant slalom and Sophie Bell of Profile claimed first in the giant slalom.