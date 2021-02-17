Kody Boyce and Colin Fields scored two goals each, leading Manchester Memorial past Bishop Brady 6-1 on Wednesday at JFK Coliseum in Manchester.
Brandon Burroughs had a goal and two assists, Kenny McIntyre added a pair of assists, and Brendan Murphy scored a goal as Memorial improved to 7-0 in Division II.
Exeter 7, Windham 1
At The Rinks, Exeter
Exeter: Nick Beane, 2 goals & 2 assists; Will Barry, 3 assists; Luke Randolph, Liam Walsh, 2 goals each; Ty Robinson, 2 assists; Keegan Knight, 1 goal & 1 assist; Jaxson Roenick, Davis Nelson, Sam Perry, 1 assist each; Henry Fraser: 4 saves in 2 periods; Charlie Mozina: 2 saves in the third period.
Windham: Aiden Quaglietta, 1 goal; Owen Brea, Charlie Breen, 1 assist each; Vito Mancini, 34 saves in 2 periods; Ben Breen, 10 saves in third period.
Bishop Guertin 6, Hanover 1
At Campion Arena, Lebanon
BG: Sean Kelley, Declan Wilkie, Christian Milward, Ryan Kelley, 1 goal each; Derek Amaral, Quinn Cepiel, 1 goal, 1 assist; John Casey, 22 saves.
Hanover: Alex Rockmore, 1 goal; Luke Ives,22 saves.
Bow 6, Central/West 2
At Everett Arena, Concord
Bow: Billy Smethurst, Cooper Jocelyn, Cole Billow, Dominic Jurcins, Aiden LaBrecque, Ethan Tobeler, 1 goal each.
Goffstown 8, Alvirne/Milford 1
Goffstown (3-6-0): Maddie Sage 25 saves (21st career win ties GHS record with Colin Holt); Goffstown: Jake Klardie first career goal; Luc Ouellette 1 goal, 3 assists; Grady Chretien 3 goals, 2 assists; ackson Burke 2 goals; Eric DesRuisseaux power play goal; Brandon Bograd 2 assists
Alvirne: Cody Crossland-Rae 29 saves; Hayden Ricard goal.
GIRLS HOCKEYBishop Guertin 3, Exeter 0
At Cyclones Arena, Hudson
BG: Sarah King, shutout; Jenna Lynch, 1 goal, 2 assists; Julie McLaughlin, Brooke Yabroudy, 1 goal each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Central 71, Concord 45
Central: Baril Mawo, 12 points; Kuel Akot, 11 points; Andrew Houghton, Angel Castro, Jabari Dowell, 9 pts each.
Concord: Gumee Mbata, 13 points.
Windham 66, Salem 48
Windham: Joey; DaSilva, 19 points; Matt St. Hilare 15; George Fortin 13.
Salem: Philip Melo 15; Ryan Pacy 12; Cam Kloza 10; Adan Ayala 9.
Bedford 58, Memorial 32
Bedford: Dan Kuleza, 11 points; Cam Roberts and TJ O’Connell 9 points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bedford 50, Memorial 36
Bedford: Isabella King, 31 points; Lana McCarthy, 9 points.
Memorial: Maddie Pepra-Omani, career-high 16 points; Jess Carrier, 9 points.
Windham, 53 Salem 43, OT
Windham: Sarah Dempsey, 28 points; Liv Tsetsilas, 10 points.
Note: Dempsey was 12-for-12 from the foul line.
Pelham 51, Souhegan 43
Pelham: Jasmine Becotte, 18 points; Megan Molettieri, 10 points; Tallie Carney, 9 points.
WRESTLING
Londonderry 49, Memorial 6
Division I prelim
152: Aiden O’Loughlin, L., over Ben O`Brien, TF, 16-0, 2:00; 170: Johnny McKinnon, L, over Matthew Wilson, Fall, 2:53. 182: Josh Bean, L, over George Chandler, Fall, 0:29. 220: Patrick Vachon, M, over Christopher Gear, Fall, 2:55. 285: Michael Thistle, L, over Mene Adumene, Dec, 8-4. 126: 132: Nicolas D`Alessandro, L, over Mikah Reinhold, TF, 18-3 4:41.