Chloe Gilroy made seven saves and Harriet Barber scored the game’s only goal to lift the Manchester Central-West field hockey team to a 1-0 victory over Nashua South on Friday. Alyssa Bonia assisted the goal, and Armani Holmes and Catie Fenchel played strong defense for Central-West (1-2).
Gilford 9, Winnisquam 0
Gilford (2-0): Aly Pichette, 4 goals, 1 assist; Olivia Keenan, 5 assists; Emily Watson, strong front line play.
Boys soccer
Hanover 2, Bedford 0
Hanover (1-1): Ryder Hayes, Jack Gardner, 1 goal each; Charlie Forbush, assist; Becket McCurdy, Ty Nolon, 11th career shutout.
Londonderry 0, Portsmouth 0
Lond. (0-1-1): Jason Reilly, 6 saves.
Raymond 10, Farm./Nute 0
Raymond: Ryan Kirkpatrick, Brody Phillips, 2 goals each; Jack Marini, Cam Morrill, Jayden Costa, RJ Denise and Hunter Vaughn, 1 goal each; Noah Brisson, first career shutout.
Merrimack 2, Dover 0
Merrimack: Quinn Giuliano, 2 goals; Drew Flanders, Matt Schmidt combined for shutout.
Concord 3, Pinkerton 0
Pinkerton: Jack McNair, Noah Bellows, Hayden Marshall played well.
Memorial 4, Winnacunnet 2
Memorial: Tyler Telge, Payton Audrey, Arthur Moura, 1 goal each; Dolby St. Louis, 1 goal, 1 assist; Yousif Hikmat saved a PK; David Eugene, David Ruge, 1 assist each; Oma Anguiano Chavez, Vianney Irumva, Braden Merchant, Herim Husanovic played well.