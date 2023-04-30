Quinn Silvio and Tate Flint scored three goals each, helping the Derryfield School boys lacrosse team to an 11-10 victory over Westwood (Mass.) High on Saturday in Manchester.
R.J. Proulx added two goals and three assists, and Alex Murray, Chili Cabot and Ethan Flanagan also scored for the Cougars. Logan Purvis was 20-for-28 on faceoffs, and Park Lebiedz made seven saves for Derryfield, which improved to 8-0.
Archbishop Stepinac 13, Bishop Guertin 10
Saturday at Stellos Stadium, the Cardinals fell to the White Plains, New York, powerhouse. Tim Kiely, Caleb Yeung and Brady Dumont scored two goals each for BG (5-2).
Hingham, Mass. 10, Pinkerton 2
Saturday in Derry, Michael Uber and Adam Scala scored for the Astros (5-4), who received seven saves from Tyler LeBlanc and three from Curtis Michaud. Pinkerton's Cole Frank was 13-for-14 on faceoffs.
ConVal 8, Windham 6
Friday in Windham, the Jaguars received two goals each from Josh Trudel and Ryan Park. Ryan Dann and Nate Crowley also scored. Anthony Shi made 12 saves.
Londonderry 18, Concord 5
Friday at Memorial Field in Concord, Nate Pedrick and Brandon Robbin scored four goals each, and Kyle McPhail (three goals, five assists) and Aidan Huard (three goals, one assist) also had big games for the Lancers, who received 11 saves from Nathan Barrett.