Quinn Silvio and Tate Flint scored three goals each, helping the Derryfield School boys lacrosse team to an 11-10 victory over Westwood (Mass.) High on Saturday in Manchester.

R.J. Proulx added two goals and three assists, and Alex Murray, Chili Cabot and Ethan Flanagan also scored for the Cougars. Logan Purvis was 20-for-28 on faceoffs, and Park Lebiedz made seven saves for Derryfield, which improved to 8-0.