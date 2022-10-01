Dover High’s Carys Fennessy shot an even-par 71 at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands in Salem to win the NHIAA girls golf championship.
Pinkerton Academy’s Julianna Megan and Winnacunnet’s June Doerr tied for runner-up honors with 73s.
Dover High’s Carys Fennessy shot an even-par 71 at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands in Salem to win the NHIAA girls golf championship.
Pinkerton Academy’s Julianna Megan and Winnacunnet’s June Doerr tied for runner-up honors with 73s.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Windham 0
Hollis/Brookline (9-1): Annette Schlunk, 8 kills, 3 each; Abbie Hoffpauir, 7 kills; Kate Berrigan, 6 blocks; Sophie Jordan, 25 assists; Maia Schneider, 20 digs.
Portsmouth 3, Merrimack 1
Merrimack: Lily Petrocelli, 7 kills, 7 digs, 5 blocks, 2 aces; Julia Bradley, 9 kills, 4 aces, Mia Mantini, 12 digs; Sam Lyna, 13 assists; Harley Twofoot, 10 assists.
Campbell 3, West 0
Campbell: Kristina Castallano, 5 aces, 8 kills, 4 digs; Kiana Henderson, 7 kills; Alex Biron, 3 aces, 19 assists; Leann Ramos, 3 aces, 14 digs.
Nashua North 3, Pinkerton 1
Pinkerton (5-6): Kara Porter, 20 assists; Sarah Bolduc, 15 digs, 10 kills, 9 service points, 4 aces; Aaliyah Gooden, Savannah Dunne, 4 blocks each.
Bedford 3, Londonderry 1
Londonderry (10-1): Lexi Small, 35 assists, including 1,000th career; Ally McGonagle, 18 kills, 5 aces; Riley Campo, 4 blocks, 4 kills; Lacey Turner, 6 kills, 3 digs.
Bedford is 9-0.
Hanover 6, Goffstown 0
Hanover (6-4): Carter Guerin, 3 goals; Andrew McGuire, 2 goals; Jack Gardner, goal, assist; Zach Tracy, 3 assists; Ty Nolon, Wyatt Seelig, combined shutout.
Goffstown: David Delisle, 7 saves.
Pinkerton 4, Dover 2
Pinkerton (5-4-2): Zach Smith, 3 goals, 1 assist; Noan Sands, 1 goal, 2 assists; Gio Iob, 1 assist.
North 2, Londonderry 1
Londonderry: Cristian Levantovski-Correa, goal; Justin Dion, assist; Jason Reilly, 3 saves.
Londonderry 1, North 0
Londonderry: Drea Dwyer, goal; Audrey Hughes, assist; Reagan Delude, 8 saves.
North: Nova Ross, 10 saves.
Windham 2, Central 1
Windham: Chloe Hall, Emma Demarco, goal each; Emily Manning, assist; Indigo Wolf, 7 saves.
Central: Mckenna Schneiderman, goal; Izzy Bachuber, 7 saves.
Central-West 1, Memorial 0
Central-West: Makayla Desilets, goal; Zoe Demers, Emily Bisson played well; Chloe Gilroy, 7 saves.
Gilford 5, Littleton 0
Gilford (10-0): Lexi Shute, 2 goals; Maddie Guest, Calea Blackey, Aly Pichette, 1 goal each.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.