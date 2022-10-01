2021 Junior Girls Championship

Carys Fennessy hits from the 18th fairway during last July’s New Hampshire Junior Girls Championship at Beaver Meadow Golf Course in Concord. On Saturday, Dover High's Fennessy won the NHIAA girls' golf title.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Dover High’s Carys Fennessy shot an even-par 71 at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands in Salem to win the NHIAA girls golf championship.

Pinkerton Academy’s Julianna Megan and Winnacunnet’s June Doerr tied for runner-up honors with 73s.