High School Roundup: Epping eases past Holy Family in girls basketball action Staff report Dec 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Lanie McAniff poured in 20 points to pace visiting Epping to a 40-26 victory over Holy Family Academy in girls basketball action on Thursday in Manchester.With the win, Epping improved to 3-1.Elizabeth McGee led Holy Family (0-3) with nine points.Boys hockeyManchester 8, Nashua South/Pelham 1: In Nashua, Owen Kelley scored twice to lead seven players in the scoring column as Manchester rolled to the win at Conway Arena on Wednesday night.The game was the season-opener for both schools.Joey Velez, Lukas Tafe, Brian Baumgartner, Josh Leblanc, Jake Lessard and Mack Tripp also scored for Manchester while Landon Wilson got the win in net.Sean McCarthy scored for Nashua South/Pelham.Concord 2, Windham 1: Concord scored twice in the third period to erase a 1-0 deficit and surge to the season-opening victory over host Windham.Jack Shoemaker and AJ Dow scored for Concord, while Kalen Gaudreault stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced.For Windham, Hunter Marcin scored a goal while Vito Mancini made 30 saves. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage