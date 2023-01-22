High school roundup: Exeter boys hockey tops Salem, 4-2 Staff Report Jan 22, 2023 Jan 22, 2023 Updated 2 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save The Exeter High School boys hockey team improved to 4-4 with a 4-2 win over Salem on Saturday.Exeter was led by Roger Davis (goal), Cam Snee (goal), Brian Najjar (goal), West Vaillant (goal), Ty Robinson (assist), Cam Keaveney (assist) and Charlie Mozina (22 saves).Boys hockeyBedford 3, Pinkerton 0Bedford: Brendan Thornton goal, Nick Hadley goal, Zach Griffin goal, assist, Parker O'Toole assist, Maddox Muir assist, Ryan Lobdell assist, Damien Carter 25 saves.Girls hockeyManchester Central-Memorial 7, Kingswood 7-1Manchester Central Memorial: Nevaeh Marineau goal, Jamie Webster goal, Grace Manning goal, Lilly Tavares goal, Coriann Hoag goal, Elizabeth Kelley goal, Kayla McGarvey goal.Bishop Guertin 6, Oyster River Portsmouth 3Bishop Guertin: Jenna Lynch hat trick, two assists, 100th career goal; Haley Gagne two goals, assist, Jill Scanlon goal, Tessa Wilkie assist, Zoey Gagne assist.WrestlingSalem High entered two varsity teams in the Merrimack Dual Tournament.The A team defeated Monty Tech of Massachusetts in the finals, 51-25. The B team was 3-1 on the day.Salem wrestlers who were 4-0 were: Evan Lynch, Brody McDonald, Spencer Buscema, Jon Belkus, Brayden Fleming, Matteo Mustapha, David Jacques, Ben Begin, Tyler Pavidis.Salem wrestlers who were 3-1 were: Maddox Boudreau, Caleb O’Rourke, Matt Pucci, Jariel Hernandez, Reilly O’Brien, Jacob Grande, Kevin Todisco, Danny Hughes, DJ Porto, Jimmy Nelson. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage