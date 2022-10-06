Exeter girls soccer

Exeter High's Emma Smith, right, tries to elude Timberlane's Emma Norcott during Thursday's game at Exeter. The Blue Hawks won, 5-0.

 ALEX HALL/UNION LEADER

The Exeter High School girls soccer team moved to 12-0 with a 5-0 Division I home victory over visiting Timberlane on Thursday.

Exeter held the Owls (10-2), who averaged 5.1 goals per game over their first 11 contests, to seven shots on goal and did not surrender a corner kick. 