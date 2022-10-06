The Exeter High School girls soccer team moved to 12-0 with a 5-0 Division I home victory over visiting Timberlane on Thursday.
Exeter held the Owls (10-2), who averaged 5.1 goals per game over their first 11 contests, to seven shots on goal and did not surrender a corner kick.
“Timberlane’s a really good team and we knew that they were going to be out to score a bunch of goals, so our goal was to stop them,” Exeter senior back Kaitlyn Normand said.
The Blue Hawks opened the game’s scoring with Callie Neils’ free-kick goal from about 30 yards out in the 23rd minute. Lauren Roeder doubled Exeter’s lead 10 minutes later, when she maneuvered around Timberlane junior back Maia Parker inside the penalty box and scored on a near-side shot.
Emma Smith’s through ball sprung Roeder for the score.
Exeter took that 2-0 lead into halftime and weathered the Owls’ early second-half flurry before notching three more goals over the final 25 minutes.
Anna Lodico scored off a Neils corner kick in the 55th minute to give the Blue Hawks a three-goal advantage. Caitlin Schweizer tallied her first goal of the season in the 70th minute off a Neils assist. Sophia Nadeau capped Exeter’s scoring three minutes later.
Blue Hawks goalkeepers Kristen Bickford and Savanna Ritz combined for the clean sheet.
Arden Ferrari-Henry made four saves for Timberlane.
“I thought it was an outstanding game for us -- probably our best performance all year against a very good team so I’m happy all around,” Exeter coach Megan Young said. “It was a good test for us at this point in the season.”