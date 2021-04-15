Tate Flint scored five goals and added an assist to lead Trinity to an 8-2 win over Pelham in boys lacrosse on Thursday.
Brady Watts added two goals, three assists and won 10 of 11 faceoffs. Brendon Boss, Matt Miclette and Mike Evans led the Trinity (2-0) defense, and goalie Nick Guerra (eight saves, no goals allowed in the first half) and Dylan Purdy (five saves, two goals allowed in the second half) split goalkeeping duties.
Exeter 18, Nashua South 8: Aidan Drunsic scored three goals and added six assists to spark the Blue Hawks (2-0). Spencer Clark scored six goals, and Hayden Lechner potted three goals for Exeter. Drew Fleury scored three goals for South and Connor Rowsell added a pair. Aidan Walsh was 18 of 24 at the faceoff dot.
Girls lacrosse
Nashua South 14, Manchester Central 0: Audrey Mullaney and Keira Walsh combined on the shutout, and Ella Benzekri led South (2-0) with two goals and three assists. Soleil Dubois, Kaitlyn West and Olivia Johnson each had two goals and an assist. Scoring one goal each were Bella Walsh, Maya Rioux, Kylie Dawe (five draw controls), Morgan Preston, Nessa Reeder, and Morgan Udzanovich.
Pinkerton 19, Salem 2: Caroline Daziel scored five goals and added three assists for the Astros. Ali Lamphere had eight points, on four goals and four assists, and Abby Jowett notched four goals and three assists. Amy Quigley added two goals, and scoring one goal each were Tatum Howe, Justine Doyle, Caitlyn Seleny and Peyton Knowlton. Lauren Sweeney made three saves in the first half, Naomi Menczywor two in the second half.
Bedford 10, Souhegan 8: Shannon Hargreaves notched 13 saves in the Souhegan net. Cali Bishop led the Sabers with three goals and one assist, and Abby Hawkes scored twice. Margot Manz, Lyla Kimball and Elle Stevenson also scored for Souhegan.
Bishop Guertin 15, Londonderry 4: Rylee Bouvier (six goals) and Madison Keating (three) paced BG’s victory on Thursday. Lindsay Hunt added two goals. Jenna Stowell, Caroline Leone and Kiara Edmonds scored for the Lancers.
Bishop Guertin 17, Londonderry 4 (Wed.): Bouvier led BG with five goals and Tess Prunier added three in Leslie Why’s head coaching debut. Nat Couto added two goals and six assists. Goalie Makenna Reekie stopped six shots.
Laconia 18, Gilford 15: Aly Pichette led Gilford with four goals and five assists, and Addy Wernig added three goals and an assist.
Hollis/Brookline 17, Campbell 3 (Wed.): Bailey Bourque had two goals and an assist for Campbell.
Softball
BG 14, Souhegan 5: Meghan Davey went the distance for the Cardinals, striking out five, allowing five hits and no walks. BG’s Petra Bajdek went 3-for-4 and Maddy Bowen hit a grand slam.
Goffstown 21, Memorial 0 (Wed.): Lillian Trnka slugged a triple, double and two singles, for five RBIs, in four at-bats. Tayler Waterson pitched the final three innings and earned the win.
Bedford 4, Concord 0 (Monday): Erin McCarthy dominated on the mound and at the plate, fanning 10 and going 4-for-4.
Concord 5, Bedford 3, 11 innings (Wed.): Erin McCarthy went the distance for Bedford, fanning eight. Caity Lemay had a solo homer and Caitlyn Duquette contributed an RBI double for the Bulldogs.
Windham 14, Portsmouth 0 (Wed.): Ella Tower pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts. Kerrin Fitzgerald cracked three triples and a single, for seven RBIs.
Keene 7, Trinity 2 (Wed.): Emma Service hit the first-ever home run at Trinity’s new field, and Emily Lucinskas had an RBI single.
Londonderry 11, Bishop Guertin 1 (Monday): Londonderry received three-hit games from Makenna True and Samantha Minton. Mya Gaspie and Olivia Cutuli combined on a six-hitter with no walks.
Baseball
Hollis/Brookline 10, Sanborn 0 (Wed.): Brandon Hsu threw a five-inning one-hitter, with 11 strikeouts, and homered in the Cavaliers’ five-run fourth inning. Zack Sommer, Padge MacSean, Zak Lussier and Aiden Dufoe each had multiple hits for the winners.
Pelham 5, Manchester West 4 (8 innings): Mike Gendreau’s walkoff single in the first extra inning scored Ricky Lacoss (hit by pitch) from second base. Stephen D’Amour went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for the Pythons. Alex Carroll earned the win with two-thirds of an inning, fanning both batters. Pelham starter Alex Pedi went four innings and allowed one earned run on three hits, with four Ks. Suaz Rojas had two hits, including a double, for West.
Goffstown 4, Memorial 0 (Wed.): Aiden O’Connell came within one out of pitching a no-hitter when Brody Drouin hit a hard shot down the third base line. O’Connell pitched 6 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and Logan Simmons came in to finish. Brayden Hollinrake led the offense, going 3-for-3 at the plate. Dan Sperry added an RBI triple for Goffstown.
Alvirne 2, Pinkerton 1 (Wed.): The Broncos scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win it. Jake Dufour had two hits and scored a run for Alvirne. Winner Jacob Hobart went the distance, scattering six hits and fanning eight. Astros starter Tom Rioux went six innings and allowed four hits and no walks while striking out two. Jacob Albert and Ethan Burgess collected two hits each.
Girls tennisHanover 9, Keene 0 (Wed.)
Hanover singles winners: Eleanor van Aalst 8-0; Mackenzie Liu 8-4; Noura St. Hilaire 8-0; Emilia Torresani 8-2; Natalie Feyer 8-0; Shayna Rockmore 8-1
Hanover doubles winners: van Aalst/Torresani 8-0; Liu/St. Hilaire 8-1; Rockmore/Jaclyn Hazen 8-3
Pinkerton 7, Alvirne 2 (Wed.)
Singles: Maddie Frank, P, def.Ryann Dionne 8-2; Shaylee Nolan, P, def. Avery Baker 8-3; Skylar Lavesque, P, def. Gabby Cummins, 8-0; Kenzi Legg, A, def. Madeline Donahue 8-1; Marissa Murphy, A, def. Sydney Pelletier 8-6; Kaylee McMillan, A, def. Ruby Dionne 8-6.
Doubles: M. Frank/S. Nolan, P, def. R. Dionne/A. Baker 8-1; S. Levesque/ S. Pelletier, P, def. G. Cummins//K. Legg 9-7; M. Donahue/K. McMillan, P, def. M. Murphy/R. Dionne 8-4.
Pelham 8, Manchester West 1 (Wed.)
Singles: Brooke Contarino, P, def. Helena Jackson 8-1; Ruby Day, P, def. Ella Hanson 8-5; Jessica Bevens, P, def. Prashna Ghalley 8-4; Grace DeSousa P, def. Kailia Thomas 9-7; Corrine Kelly, P, def. Nevaeh Spears 8-5; Rosie Day, P, def. Kyleigh Pierce 8-3.
Doubles: Contarino/Ruby Day, P, def. Jackson/Hanson 8-1; Ghalley/Thomas, W, def. Bevens/DeSousa 8-4; Kelly/Rosie Day P, def. Spears/Amber Mathison 8-4
Season records: Pelham 1-0; Manchester West 0-1
Berlin 6, Moultonborough 3
Singles: Megan Swedberg, M, def. McKaley Walsh 8-1; Winnie Cox, M, def. Kelly McCormack 8-5; Becca Pouliot, B, def. Alyssa Fritscka 8-0; Emma Borqist, B, def. Caroline Elliott 8-3; Kadence Gendron, B, def. Caroline Goren 9-7; Emmalie Letendre, B, def. Abigail Bryant 8-1.
Doubles: Swedberg-Cox, M, def. Walsh-McCormack 8-5; Pouliot-Gendron, B, def. Fritscka-Elliott 8-4; Borquist-Letendre, B, def. Goren-Bryant 8-2.
Inter-Lakes-Moultonborough (susp. by rain)
Singles: Megan Swedberg (M) def Amelia Brown 8-0; Winnie Cox (M) def Julia Pendergast 8-2; Alyssa Fritscka (M) def Raven Strother 8-6; Caitlin Harris def Caroline Goren (M) 8-0.
Boys tennis
Hanover 9, Keene 0 (Wed.)
Singles: Alex Rockmore, H, def. Nick Walton 8-0; Kevin Pillsbury, H, def. Ethan Lewis 8-0; Alex Stevens, H, def. Matt McGreer 8-3; Zhiwen Liu, H, def. Dillon Rodgers 8-0; Zach Pearson, H, def. Max Santos 8-1; Charlie Birkmeyer, H, def. John Walton 8-1.
Doubles: Evan Yang/Alex Rockmore, H, def. Ethan Lewis/Matt McGreer 8-0; Kevin Pillsbury/Alex Stevens, H, def. Nick Walton/John Walton 8-1; Zhiwen Liu/Zach Pearson, H, def. Dillon Rodgers/Max Santos 8-2.
Nashua South 9, Manchester Central 0 (Wed.)
Singles: Santiago Somorrostro def. Jonas Weissberg 8-5; Abhinav Avvaru def. Will Delaney 8-1; Atul Phadke def. Adam Robichaud 8-1; Akhil Kammila def. Isaac Grablewski 8-2; Neil Kahappily def. Jimmy Gilroy 8-0; Shubh Dubey def. Braeden Currier 8-2.
Doubles: Phadke-Kammila def. Weissberg-Delaney 8-3; Praneet Novella-Aiden D’Mello def. Robichaud-Groblewski 7-5 (forf.); Benjamin Lambright-Ian Hall def. Gilroy-Currier 8-1.
Salem 6, Spaulding 3
Singles: Nick Gagnon, Sp, d. Nathaniel Gates 8-1; Brian Casey, Sp, d. Ryan Pappalardo 8-5; Austin Salvetti, Sa, d. Anthony Debellios 8-0; Logan Krahn, Sa, d. Ben McGeehan 8-3; Jackson Maietta, Sa, Deandre Rawls 8-4; Jonas Dorsett, Sa, d. George Mitropoulis 8-2.
Doubles: Gagnon-Casey, Sp, d. Gates-Patel, 8-3; Pappalardo-Salvetti, Sa, d. DeBellios-McGeehan 8-3; Logan Krahn-Dorsett, Sa, d. Rawls-Colby Harland 8-5.