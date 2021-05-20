Riley Gamache hit for the cycle, leading Campbell to a 9-5 victory over Sanborn in softball on Thursday.
Gamache had a single in the first inning, a homer in the second, a triple in the third and a double in the fifth. Campbell (7-0) also received three-hit games from Chloe Steineger and Alexa Robert.
Softball
Coe-Brown 5, Bishop Brady 3
Coe-Brown: Maddie DeCota, 7 IP, 3 ER, 10 H, 2 BB, 6 Ks; DeCota, Lily Veneroni, Ava Fitzgerald, 2 singles each; Autumn Stevens, 2-run triple.
Brady: Ami Rivera, 3 singles, triple; Jayden Johnson, 4 2/3 IP, 0 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 4 Ks;
Windham 8, Exeter 5 (9 innings)
Windham: Panich, homer, 2 doubles, 2 singles; Belair, 3 singles; Fitzgerald, double, single; Nolan, 2 singles.
Exeter: Christiana, 3 singles; Ducharme, double, 2 singles; Sveen, 3 singles; Beebe, double, single; Pendell, homer, single; Thompson, double, single.
Bishop Guertin 20, Nashua North 0
BG: Bailey Doyle, Katie Splaine 3 IP each, combined on no-hitter.
Souhegan 16, Pelham 10
Souhegan: Drobat, Harnish, Healey all had hits and an RBI.
Pelham: Louh, 2 hits, 3 runs scored; Sauer, hit, run scored.
Baseball
Coe-Brown 5, Bishop Brady 3
Coe-Brown: Jack Lano, 5 IP, 3 H; Josh Warner (WP), 2 IP, 0 R, 0 H.
Bishop Brady: Cody Treybig, 7 IP, 5 R, 7 H, 12 Ks.
Keene 5, Bedford 3
Bedford: Michael Pratte, homer; Evan Kaplo, 4 IP of relief, 0 H, 6Ks
Keene: Peter Haas, 7 IP, 3 R, 3 H.
Pinkerton 4, Goffstown 0
Pinkerton: Liam Doyle, 7 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 9 Ks; Lorenzo Corsetto, double, single.
Boys lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 21, Nashua North 0
BG: Declan Wilkie, Jon Krikorian, Chris Heitmiller, Calvin Jozokos, Ryan Jolicoeur, 2 goals each; Nick McGovern, 1 goal, 3 assists.
Goffstown 9, Hanover 7
Hanover (4-5): Noah Fahey, 3 goals; Brett Simmons, 2 goals, 1 assist; DH Hendrick, 2 assists; Seamus Murphy, Jon Hurd, 1 goal each; Jack Gardner, 9 ground balls, won 6 of 9 faceoffs.
Girls lacrosse
Bedford 14, Pinkerton 8
Pinkerton (11-3): Ali Lamphere 3G; Abby Jowett, 3G, 1A; Caroline Daziel, 2G; Lauren Sweeney, 4 saves.
Pinkerton 14, Exeter 8
Pinkerton (12-3): Ali Lamphere, 6G; Abby Jowett, 5G,1A; Caroline Daziel, 3G,3A; Lauren Sweeney, 13 saves.
Note: Caroline Daziel notched her 100th career point.
Kingswood 13, Gilford 9
Gilford: Lexie Shute, 3 goals; Ashley Hart, 2 goals, 1 assist; Molly McLean, Aly Pichette, Emily Watson, Genie Cookinham, 1 goal each.
Boys volleyball
Pinkerton 3, Coe-Brown 1
25-12, 25-15, 24-26, 25-15
Pinkerton: Wil Mills, 8 kills; 15 digs; Lucas Lizotte, 28 assists; 6 aces; Adam Freiburger, 6 blocks; Alden Hirsch, 15 digs.
BOYS TENNIS
Hanover 9, Pinkerton 0
Singles: Kevin Pillsbury def. Anthony Walters 8-2; Zhiwen Liu def. Michael Ghanem 8-2; Alex Stevens def. Ethan Flaherty 8-3; Charlie Birkmeyer def. Riley Couture 8-3; Zach Pearson def. Zachary Tanguay 8-1; Kirk Garner def. Jack McGarrahan 8-4.
Doubles: Evan Yang/Alex Rockmore def. Walters/Ghanem 8-0; Pillsbury/Stevens def. Flaherty/Couture 8-2; Liu/Pearson def. Tanguay/McGarrahan 8-0.
Plymouth 7, Kennett 2
Singles: Sam Alkalay, K, def. Anthon Smith 8-1; Will Fogarty, P, def. Cam Bailey 8-4; Leo Ebner, P, def. Spencer Ogren 8-4; Calvin Swanson, P, def. Andrew Fournier 8-0; Quinn Twomey, P, def. Jake Young 8-0; John Ulrickson, P, def. Martin Lockhart 8-0.
Doubles: Alkalay-Bailey, K, def. Smith-Fogarty 8-6; Ebner-Charlie Cushing, P, def. Ogren-Fournier, 8-4; Swanson-Twomey, P, def. Young-Grant Barahona, 8-1.
Goffstown 9, Salem 0
Singles: Griffin Leach def. Nathanial Gates 8-0; Jack Leggett def. Ryan Pappalardo 8-2; Dev Patel def. Austin Salvetti 8-3; Declan Sieks def. Logan Krahn 9-8 (7-3); James Decker def. Jonas Dorsett 8-0; Ted Lipinski def. Jackson Maietta 8-2.
Doubles: Leach-Sieks def. Gates-Dorsett; Leggett-Patel def. Pappalardo-Salvetti 8-0; Colby Bigelow-Joy Payver def. Krahn-Om Patel 8-6.
Bedford 9, Keene 0
Singles: Nick Bayer (B) def Nick Walton 8-0; Lucas Mack (B) def Ethan Lewis 8-0; Bohdan Higley (B) def Matt McGreer 8-0; Logan Mack (B) def Dillon Rogers 8-0; Alex Smith (B) def Max Santos 8-1; Ryan Boucher (B) def Sam Bergeron 8-0
Doubles: Bayer/Higley (B) def Walton/Lewis 8-1; Lucas Mack/Smith (B) def Rodgers/Santos 8-0; Logan Mack/Boucher (B) def Bergeron/Cusack 8-0
Records: Bedford, 12-0; Keene, 5-8.