High school roundup: Gilford girls roll to win Aug 31, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 3 Bedford High’s Kendal Joyce, left, and Londonderry’s Natalie Washington chase a loose ball during Wednesday’s field hockey contest at Bulldog Stadium. Bedford prevailed, 8-1. Nicole Goodhue Boyd/union leader Bedford’s Abigail Weidner and Londonderry’s Jordan Furlong eye a loose ball during Wednesday’s game won by the Bulldogs, 8-1. Nicole Goodhue Boyd/UNION LEADER Londonderry’s Jordan Furlong, left, and Bedford’s Anna Putney view for a loose ball during Wednesday’s game at Bulldog Stadium. Nicole Goodhue Boyd/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Lexi Shute scored three goals and Aly Pichette added a goal and two assists to lead Gilford High past Bishop Brady 4-0 in a field hockey opener on Wednesday afternoon.Boys soccerMemorial 4, Bedford 2 (Tuesday)Memorial: Dave Ruge, Merim Husanovic, Tyler Telge and Osvaldo Flores, 1 goal each.Alvirne 3, Pinkerton 1 (Tuesday)Pinkerton: Ethan Bellows, 1 goal; Sean Small, 1 assist; Devin Keith Noah Sands, Cam McMahon, Braeden Wheeler played well.Hollis-Brookline 4, Souhegan 1 (Tuesday)HB: Parker Cheyenne, 2 goals; Ryan Wisbey, goal; Owen Ford, 4 saves. Souhegan: Joe Bernasconi, 1 goal; Finnegan Daly, 9 saves.Hopkinton 3, Mascoma 1 (Tuesday)Hopkinton: Avery Condon, 1 goal, 1 assist; Cam Bassett, 1 goal; Lincoln Wilson, 1 goal; Merrick Chapin, 2 assists; Colby Boissy, 8 saves. Mascoma: Matt Favreau, 4 saves. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage