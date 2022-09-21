Aly Pichette, Lexi Shute and Olivia Keenan scored goals to lead the unbeaten Gilford field hockey team past Bishop Brady 3-1 on Wednesday.
The Golden Eagles improved to 7-0. They are the only undefeated club in the NHIAA’s Division III.
Exeter 4, Londonderry 0
Exeter: Lauren Roeden, 3 goals; Emma Smith, 1 goal.
Londonderry: Hannah Nelson (first half), 8 saves; Reagan Delude (second half), 2 saves.
Timberlane 6, Pinkerton 2
Pinkerton (3-4): Hannah Sipel, Cali Lockwood, 1 goal each; Maddie Schoenenberg, 1 assist; Lindsay Blum, 10 saves.
Campbell 1, Derryfield 0
Campbell: Gabby Kim-Levesque, goal; Katie Riendeau, assist; Sam Roche, 4 saves; Maddie Cuvellier, Heidi Smith, Abby Guerrette played well.
Pinkerton 4, Keene 2
Pinkerton (3-4-1): Zack Smith, 2 goals; Sean Kelly, 1 goal (pk), 1 assist; Jason Rzasa, 1 goal; Devin Keith, Giovanni Iob, 1 assist each.
Campbell 1, Derryfield 0
Campbell (5-0): Tucker Matthews, goal; Luke Delia, assist.
West 3, Memorial 0
25-19, 25-12, 25-20
West (2-3): Nyanakuak Piok, 5 digs, 5 kills, 5 service points, 1 block; Valencia Burpee, 9 service points, 3 aces; Janyla Abreu, 16 service points, 1 ace, 5 kills; Erin Murphy, 11 service points, 3 aces, 1 kill; Neevan Beda, 4 service points, 2 digs; Ella Nadeau, 3 kills.
Memorial (0-7): Myah Brown, 10 service points, 3 aces; Avery Hastings, 10 service points, 1 ace.
Londonderry 3, Windham 1
25-21, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16
Londonderry (7-0): Ally McGonagle, 15 kills, 6 aces, 7 digs; Bella Elguezbal, 6 aces, 12 digs; Lexi Small, 34 assists, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Lacy Turner, 8 kills; Madi Saucier, 7 kills, 2 blocks.
At Londonderry (5k)
Girls: Pinkerton 15, Londonderry 47
Pinkerton: 1, Tess Silva, 19:17; 2, Izzy Groulx, 20:15; 3, Kali Marzolf, 20:38; 4, Althea LeBlanc, 20:38; 5, Gabbie Bedard, 20:51.
Boys: Pinkerton 26, Londonderry 30
1, Ryan Fortin, L, 15:50; 2, Sean Clegg, L, 16:05; 3, T. Davis, P, 16:31; 4, N. Daigle, P, 16:59; 5, E. Kraft, P, 17:13; 6, N. Binda, P, 17:15; 7, Carson Fitzgerald, L, 17:21; 8, A. Dowd, P, 17:45; 9, Aiden Oljey, L, 17:57; 10, P. Brown, P, 18:11.
At Campbell’s Scottish Highlands, Salem (Par 36)
Dover, 201; Pinkerton, 203; Salem, 211
Pinkerton top 5: 1, Julianna Megan, 38; 2, Ethan Johnston, 39; T3, Campbell St. Pierre, Nathan Jasper, Tyler Morin, Brady Cuneo, 42.
At Manchester CC
Exeter 186, Bedford 199, Nashua South 228, Merrimack 268
Top golfers: Connor Allard, E, 35; Christian Barone, E, 35; Andrew Degan, E, 36; Sean Toscano, B, 37; Beau Dubois, NS, 37; Braden Kiley, B, 38; Jascha Johnston, E, 39. Top Merrimack golfers: Matthew Licata, Nolan Rousseau, 52.
