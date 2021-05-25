Junior Kiera Gilman pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts, lifting Trinity past Manchester West 4-2 in softball on Tuesday.
Sarah Sewall homered and Elizabeth Mullen delivered the go-ahead hit in the sixth inning. Siearah Demers had two hits and scored the winning run for the Pioneers.
Senior third baseman Emily Lucinskas made a key catch to end the sixth inning.
Trinity finished 5-0 against Manchester rivals Central, Memorial and West this spring.
Bedford 13, Goffstown 7
Bedford: Erin McCarthy, complete game, 6 Ks; Bella Sciuto, 2 homers; Delaney Martel, 3 hits including homer; Caitlyn Lemay, 2 hits including homer.
Campbell 13, ConVal 0 (5 inn.)
Campbell: Maddie Davis, no-hitter; Riley Gamache, Davis, Morgan Bruner, 3 hits each; Catherine Carignan, Emily Cooper, 2 hits each.
Pinkerton 5, Londonderry 4
Pinkerton (13-3): Adi Runge, 6-hitter, 5 Ks; Alyssa Beaulieu, double, single, 2 RBIs; Rachel Keisling, 2 singles; Lily Mason, triple, single.
Londonderry: Liana Sawyer, Emily Rivera, 2 singles each; Sarah Frazier, homer, 2 RBIs.
John Stark 6, Stevens 0
John Stark (7-4): Olivia Hargreaves, 1-hitter; 0 BB, 15 Ks; Lilli Stogner, 2 triples, single, 2 RBIs; Gracie Bolduc, 3 singles, 3 runs scored; Izzy Nelson, double, 2 singles, 2 RBIs.
Epping 9, Ports. Christian 5 (8 inn.)
Epping (9-3): Sophia Moran, 8 IP, 11h, 5 ER, 1 BB, 11Ks; Gracie Re, triple, double, single; Jack Gagnon, 2 singles.
Bishop Guertin 8, Merrimack 5
BG: Bailey Doyle, 7 IP, 5 H, 0 BB, 1 K; Doyle, 2 hits; Petra Bajdek, Torey Hart, 3 hits each.
Hopkinton 2, Bishop Brady 1
Hopkinton (9-1): Kyanna Landry, 2 singles; Keegan St. Cyr, bunt single, run; Megan Kimball Rhines, 7 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 3 BB, 13 Ks.
Brady (8-4): Jayden Johnson, double, RBI; Halle Laramie, 6 IP, 2 R (Unearned), 6 Ks, 3 BB.
Baseball
Central 6, Memorial 1
Central: Andrew Houghton, 1-hitter, 14 Ks.
West 9, Trinity 8
West: WP Jacob Plamondon, 4 Ks, also 4 hits; Eddy Sauzo Rojas, game-winning hit; Nate Mendez, 2 hits; Matt Labrecque, 2 RBIs.
Trinity: Sean Kuhlhoff, 3 hits with 2 RBIs; Tyson Whittaker, double, 4 RBIs.
Bedford 3, Goffstown 2
Bedford: Austin Bequeath, 2 singles; Ethan Larochelle, bases-loaded BB; Zach Fletcher, 7 IP, 2 ER, 7 H, 9 Ks.
Goffstown: Brayden Hollinrake, double, single; Braeden Lambert, 2-run single; Aiden O’Connell, 5 IP, 6 Ks.
Bow 9, Hillsboro-Deering 1
Bow: Ethan Clark, 5 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 Ks; Ethan Gray, 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 Ks; Matt Lamy, 2 singles, double, triple, 4 RBIs; Luke Wilke, 2 singles, double, 3 runs scored; Anthony Constant, 2 singles.
Derryfield 21, Concord Christian 0
Evan Drake and Nate King combined on 5-inning no-hitter; Will Perkowski, RBI double, grand slam; Derek Wagner, Alex Comire, Mitch Regan, multiple hits.
John Stark 13, Stevens 2 (5 inn.)
John Stark: Nathan Innerfield, no-hitter and went 3 for 3, scoring 4 runs and driving home 2; Brady Philibotte, 4-for-4 with 2 triples, 4 RBIs, 3 runs scored; Alex More, triple, single, 3 runs scored.
Boys lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 19, Salem 2
BG (15-0): Caleb Young, Jon Krikorian, Michael Kiely, 2 goals each.
Bow 10, Hillsboro-Deering 1
Hillsboro-Deering: Rylee Goulette, 1 goal; Jared O’Connor, 18 saves.
Concord 8, Merrimack 7
Merrimack: Matthew Todd, Kyle Dunn, Jackson Forbes, 1 goal each; Shea Goodwin, 3 goals; Connor Lanigan, 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Griffin, 8 saves.
Winnacunnet 13, Derryfield 4
Winnacunnet (12-3): James O’Hara, 4 goals, 1 assist; Ben Chase, 2 goals, 2 assists; Ben Merrick, 2 goals, 1 assist; Jack Ellis, 2 goals.
Derryfield (12-2): Quinn Silvio, Ryan Etzo, Alex Murray, Chili Chabot, 1 goal each; Chas Dean, 2 assists.
Girls lacrosse
Campbell 16, Trinity 10
Campbell: Bailey Bourque, 7 goals, 1 assist; Elayna Montenero, 4 goals, 5 assists; Brooke Stoncius, 3 goals.
Trinity: Courtney Ingham, 7 goals; Kevynn Knoetter, 13 saves.
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION I TOURNAMENT
Nashua South 6, Bishop Guertin 3
Singles: Santiago Sommorostro (S) def. Pranav Marwaha 8-4; Abhinav Avvaru (S) def. Tommy Lubin 8-6; Dean Liakos (BG) def. Atul Phadke 9-7(7-5tb); Ryan Wallat (BG) def. Akhil Kammila 8-5; Neil Kachappilly (S) def. Gavin Bombara 8-5; Praneet Nadella (S) def. Rizvan Bhattarai 9-7
Doubles: Marwaha/Liakos (BG) def. Sommorostro/Avvaru 8-6; Phadke/Kammila (S) def. Wallat/Bombara 8-5; Kachappilly/Nadella (S) def. Bhattarai/Prasad 8-6