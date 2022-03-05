Chalk up another final four trip for the Hanover girls hockey team.
Rachel Rockmore and Rory Seelig scored two goals each to lead third-seeded Hanover past sixth-seeded Berlin-Gorham-Kennett 4-1 in a tournament quarterfinal on Friday night at Campion Rink in Lebanon.
The Bears — Hanover last week changed its nickname from Marauders — have reached the semifinals in every year since the NHIAA began sponsoring girls hockey in 2008. They will face defending champion Bishop Guertin in the late game (7:30 p.m.) on Tuesday at Everett Arena in Concord. BG beat Hanover in last season’s semifinal round, and the teams split their two games this season, with each team defending its home ice.
Pinkerton Academy will battle St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover in the early semifinal set for 5:30 p.m. at Everett Arena.
On Friday night, Berlin-Gorham-Kennett’s Sidney Chapman scored first, in the opening period, but Rockmore tied it 34 seconds later then added her second goal to give Hanover a 2-1 lead with 17 seconds remaining in the first period.
Seeling scored once in the second and third periods to secure the semifinal trip.
Bishop Guertin 10, Bishop Brady-Trinity 2: Friday at Cyclones Arena in Hudson, Jenna Lynch poured in five goals and an assist to lift the second-seeded Cardinals against the seventh-seeded Giant Pioneers. Julie McLaughlin had two goals and three assists, and other Cardinals to contribute were Gracie Menicci (one goal, two assists), Jasmine Shattuck (two goals, one assist), Jill Scanlon and Tessa Wilkie (two assists each) and McKenzie Husson (one assist). BG’s Scarlet Casey was solid in goal.
Pinkerton 4, Oyster River/Portsmouth 3, OT: Friday at Dover Ice Arena, the ninth-seeded Astros upset top-seeded Oyster River/Portsmouth on Maddie Gibeault’s overtime goal. Pinkerton advanced to play St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover in a 5:30 p.m. semifinal on Tuesday at Everett Arena.
Boys basketball
Division IV quarterfinals: Holy Family 58, Newmarket 49: Thursday in Manchester, Holy Family trailed 32-20 at the half before rallying. The sixth-seeded Griffins advanced to play second-seeded Concord Christian in a 5:30 p.m. state semifinal on Monday at Merrimack Valley High School in Penacook. Top seed Woodsville will face No. 4 Littleton in the nightcap to follow.
Yves Muriganeza scored 21 points for Holy Family, which has a Grades 9-12 enrollment of 54 and began competition in the NHIAA last season. Gabe Lacasse added 17.