Ryder Hayes and Carter Guerin scored goals and senior goalkeeper Ty Nolon posted the shutout as Hanover beat Concord 2-0 in a Division I boys soccer first-round NHIAA tournament game.
Crimson Tide goalie Nate Wachter made 12 saves.
The win was the 10th straight for the fifth-seeded Bears (13-4), who advanced to a Sunday afternoon quarterfinal at fourth-seeded Exeter. The Blue Hawks edged Pinkerton 2-1 in another first-round contest on Wednesday.
Exeter 2, Pinkerton 1
In Exeter, Pinkerton’s goal was scored by Zach Viger, assisted by Noah Sands.
Field hockeyDivision II semifinals
Souhegan 4, Portsmouth 2
Wednesday in Exeter, Ari Goulet scored twice and Allison Jordan and Ella Barrett also found the net as the Sabers advanced to Sunday’s Division II final at Bedford High.
Division III semifinals
Gilford 3, Mascenic 2
Tuesday in Exeter, the transition game led by Jordyn Byars, Addie Wernig and Olivia Keenan helped spark Gilford. Aly Pichette scored two goals and Lexi Shute added one goal as the Golden Eagles pushed into Sunday’s 4 p.m. state final against Bishop Brady at Bedford High.
The passing of Ellie Nicolas also provided a lift to Gilford (16-0-0), which is the only unbeaten and untied field hockey team in any division.
Volleyball
Londonderry 3, Nashua South 0
25-18, 25-17, 25-11
Tuesday in Londonderry, the Lancers cruised in their first-round contest. Ally McGonagle had 12 kills and three aces, Lexi Small had 28 assists and two kills; Riley Campo contributed six kills, Lacey Turner had five kills, Madi Saucier, four kills, Abby Harrington added five digs and three aces, and Bella Elguezabal had six digs and three aces.
Londonderry, seeded third, will host No. 6 Dover on Thursday at 5 p.m.