Seniors Murphy Hunt and Oscar Miller scored, and goalkeeper Ty Nolon made three saves for his first shutout of the season as the Hanover boys soccer team blanked visiting Bedford 2-0 on Saturday.
Hanover (3-0) outshot the Bulldogs, 20-3. Bedford goalie Jacob Redman was spectacular in net with 12 saves.
Central 2, Winnacunnet 0
Central (3-0): Freshman striker Gershwin Matamino, 2 goals; David Hood, notched his third straight shutout.
Souhegan 2, Pelham 1
Souhegan (2-1): Joe Bernasconi, 2 goals; Ryan Lockitt, 9 saves.
Pelham: Alex Gagnon, 1 goal; Hadi Eid, 11 saves.
Pinkerton 1, Merrimack 0
Pinkerton (3-0): Landan Villenueve, 1 goal; Jake Spezzaferri, 1 assist; Will Paganini, 0 saves; Owen Belanger, 2 saves.
Merrimack (1-2): Drew Flanders, 8 saves.
Hopkinton 6, Belmont 1
Hopkinton (3-0): Owen O’Brien, 1 goal, 1 assist; Quinn Whitehead, 4 goals; Avery Condon, 1 goal; Garrett Fitzgerald, 3 assists; Aidan Burns, 3 saves.
Belmont: Mitchell Berry, 1 goal; Jacobb Bivens, 1 assist, 7 saves.
Girls soccer
Portsmouth 1, Londonderry 0, OT
Portsmouth (3-0): Sofia Ranalli, 6 saves.
Londonderry (1-2): Liana Sawyer, 7 saves.
Dover 0, Nashua South 0
Dover: Skyler Krause, 8 saves.
Trinity 2, Campbell 0
Trinity (1-0): Devan Booth, Addie Bosworth, 1 goal each; Sarah Bradley, Bella Skoglund, defensive stars; Kayla Sisson, Lauren Riley combined on shutout.
Girls volleyball
Hollis/Brookline 3, Merrimack 0
25-16, 25-16, 25-17
H/B (1-0): Meagan Coutu, 7 kills, 5 aces; Lydia Daskalos, 6 kills, 1 ace; Annette Schlunk, 4 kills, 3 aces; Cheyenne Colbert, 4 kills, 1 ace; Sophie Jordan 28 assists, 3 aces.
Mascenic 3, Epping 0
25-21, 25-13, 35-15
Epping: Leah Hackett, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs; Gracie Re, 1 ace, 2 kills, 8 digs.
Salem 3, Central 1
25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21
Salem: Becca Huyck, 6 aces, 5 kills; Bailey Sacco, 5 aces; Katie Jamer, 6 aces, 15 assists; Kelsey Cruz, 4 aces; Kaylee Aborn, 8 aces.
Pinkerton 3, Concord 0
25-17, 25-16, 25-22
Pinkerton (1-0): Lily Heywood, 8 kills; Abby Leppert, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Koelb, 6 kills, 12 service points, 2 aces, 26 assists; Lexa Galler, 13 service points, Sierra Edgecomb, 2 aces.
Londonderry 3, Spaulding 0
25-23, 25-17, 25-22
Londonderry: Kelsey Sanborn, 16 kills, 4 digs; Laura Haas: 4 aces, 5 digs; Abby Sakellar: 13 assists; Sydney Rankin: 5 assists, 2 aces
Field hockey
Gilford 3, Winnisquam 1
Gilford (2-0): Aly Pichette, Lexi Shute, Olivia Kennan, 1 goal, 1 assist each.
Pinkerton 3, Salem 0
Pinkerton (2-2): Jaelyn Crossman, Natalie Paradzick, 1 goal each; Ava Bennett, 1 goal, 2 assists; Sage Wing, 1 assist; Elise LeBlanc, 0 saves; Peyton Knowlton, good defense.
Salem: Grace Brito, 2 saves.
J. Stark 3, Derryfield 0
John Stark: Gracie Bolduc, 2 unassisted goals; Bella Pelletier, 1 goal; Adie Bolduc, 1 assist; Helen Connors, 4 saves for second shutout.