The Hanover High School boys soccer team improved to 5-4 Monday with a 4-0 win over Merrimack High School.
Carter Guerin led Hanover with a goal and two assists, while Sean Smith (goal and an assist), Andrew McGuire (goal) and Sam Calderwood (goal) also contributed.
Hanover goalkeeper Ty Nolon made four saves to collect his fourth shutout of the season.
Hanover outshot Merrimack, 22-7.
Boys soccer
Londonderry 1, Pinkerton 1
After Pinkerton took a 1-0 lead in the first half, Londonderry’s Brett McKinnon notched the equalizer in the second half with an assist from Cristian Levantovski-Correa.
Jason Reilly made five saves for Londonderry.
Field hockey
Manchester Central-West 4, Salem 1
Katelyn Dudley scored two goals to lead Manchester Central-West to the win. Alyssa Bonia and Makayla Desilets also scored for Manchester Centra-West, with Bonia, Zoe Demers and Harriet Barber adding assists.
Golf
At Derryfield Country Club
Dover 201, Manchester Central 220, Manchester Memorial 237
Individuals: Carys Fennessy, D, 35; Jon Dumais, D, 37; Ty Lefebvre, MC, 38; Lukas Tafe, MM, 39; Keenan Bilavsky, MC, 41; Theo Guerroro, D,42; Gavin Bernard, D, 43; Cam Brown, MM, 43, Catie Moe, D, 44.
At Derryfield Country Club
Stableford scoring
Derryfield, 73, Souhegan 72, ConVal 40
Individuals: Calvin Reilly, D, 22; Nick Nowak, S, 19; Joe Mayo, S, 19; Sam Hines, D, 18; Wyatt Burbank, CV, 18.