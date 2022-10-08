Hollis/Brookline received multiple contributions on its way to a 3-0 victory over Winnacunnet in girls volleyball on Friday.

The Cavaliers (11-2) were led by Anneli DiVirgilio (nine aces), Kate Berrigan (five kills, five aces), Cheyenne Colbert (five kills), Sophie Jordan (17 assissts) and Maggie Noble (eight digs).