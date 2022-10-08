High School Roundup: Hollis/Brookline spikers improve to 11-2 Oct 8, 2022 Oct 8, 2022 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Hollis/Brookline received multiple contributions on its way to a 3-0 victory over Winnacunnet in girls volleyball on Friday.The Cavaliers (11-2) were led by Anneli DiVirgilio (nine aces), Kate Berrigan (five kills, five aces), Cheyenne Colbert (five kills), Sophie Jordan (17 assissts) and Maggie Noble (eight digs).Londonderry 3, Nashua North 119-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-13Londonderry (11-1): Ally McGonagle, 13 kills, 4 digs; Lexi Small, 27 assists, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Madi Saucier, 6 blocks; Liv DeFazio, 6 kills.Oyster River 3, Campbell 1Campbell: Natalie Cloutier, 7 kills, 11 digs, 1 block; Madison Bruner, 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 block; Alex Biron, 10 assists, 3 digs.Girls soccerWindham 2, Memorial 0Windham: Emma Kendzulak, Addie Armstrong, goal each; Indigo Wolf, 5 saves; Torle Adumere, 8 saves.Boys soccerHanover 4, Londonderry 2Hanover (8-4): Jack Gardner, 2 goals, assist; Andrew McGuire, goal; Zach Tracy, goal; Ty Nolan, 2 saves.Londonderry (5-5-2): Jackson Lewis, Justin Dion, goal each; Ethan Munro, 9 saves.Hillsboro-Deering 3, Hopkinton 1Hillsboro-Deering: Griffin Cassidy, 2 goals; Mason Fewerda, goal; Brady Curley, Joey LaValley, assists; Mason Savoy, 4 saves.Hopkinton (4-7-2): Cam Bassett, goal; Avery Condon, assist, Colby Boissy, 3 saves.Field hockeyConcord 1, Pinkerton 0Concord: Malena Caceres, goal; Anna Gregg, 4 saves.Pinkerton (6-8-0): Hannah Lisauskas, Ava Bennett played well; Elise LeBlanc, 10 saves.Gilford 7, White Mountains 0Gilford (12-0): Aly Pichette, 4 goals, 2 assists; Olivia Keenan, Addy Wernig, Lexi Shute, goal each.Winnacunnet 1, Central-West 0Central-West: Armani Holmes, Zoe Demers played well; Chloe Gilroy, 14 saves. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage