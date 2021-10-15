Exeter’s Jascha Johnston fired rounds of 73 on Thursday and 71 on Saturday at Beaver Meadow, finishing at 144, to win the Division I individual title. Exeter teammate Will Ducharme fired a two-round total of 146, and Stephen Ramos of Timberlane took third at 147.
Alvirne’s Noah LeClair claimed Division II honors with rounds of 72 and 76 to edge Trinity’s Samuel Maurice (72-77).
In Division III, Laconia’s Evan Rollins shot rounds of 71 and 73 to win by three strokes over Pelham’s Russell Hamel.
Mascenic’s Josiah Hakala won Division IV with a two-round total of 141.
Boys soccerLondonderry 6, Winnacunnet 1
Londonderry (7-7): Mia Stowell, 2 goals, 2 assists; Ashley Manor, 1 goal, 1 assist; Maddie LeClair, 1 goal; Reagan Anderson, 1 goal, 1 assist; Amanda Fawcett, 1 assist; Liana Sawyer, 3 saves.
Winnacunnet (3-11) Marisa Reuss, Drea Dwyer, 1 goal each; Palen Kelly, 1 assist; Kate Gagne, 8 saves.
Central 2, Hanover 1
Central: Lauren Bouthot, 2 goals; McKenna Schneiderman, Nervesa Kamaric, Emma DeMarco, 1 assist each.
Windham 2, Dover 0
Windham (8-7-1): Reagan Murray, Vanessa Deveau, 1 goal each; Emily Manning, 1 assist; Amanda Call, 7 saves.
Winnacunnet 3, Merrimack 2
Merrimack: Cara Sullivan, Caila Scully, 1 goal each; Isabella Saxon, 1 assist; Molly Perkins, 5 saves.
Boys soccer
Hollis/Brookline 3, Souhegan 1
Hollis/Brookline (10-1-2): Owen Damon, 2 goals; Hunter Crea, 1 goal, 1 assist; Noah Sinclair, 1 assist; Jackson Scherer, 3 saves.
Souhegan (5-8-0): Coleman Paulini, 1 goal; Joe Bernasconi, 1 assist; Ryan Lockitt, 8 saves.
Merrimack Valley 2, Souhegan 1
Souhegan (5-9-0): Coleman Paulini, 1 goal; Alan Clay, 1 assist; Ryan Lockitt, 12 saves.
Manchester Central 1, Hanover 0
Central (13-1-1): Junior Mawette, 1 goal; Dylan Schuff, 1 assist; David Hood, 10 saves.
Hopkinton 3, Mascoma 1
Hopkinton: Garrett Fitzgerald, Avery Condon, Cam Bassett, 1 goal each; Fitzgerald, 1 assist; Quinn Whitehead, Josh Duval, 1 assist each; Aidan Burns, 3 saves.
Mascoma 1: Zach Thompson, 1 goal; Isaiah Hogan, 8 saves.
Girls volleyball
Windham 3, Merrimack 0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-7)
Merrimack: Emily Winefield, 10 digs; Mia Mantini, 5 digs.
Prospect Mountain 2, West 0 (25-19, 25-14, 30-28)
Prospect Mountain (7-7): Sophie Sarno, 12 points; Erin Rawnsley, 7 kills, 5 aces; Ella Misiaszek, 4 aces.
West (6-9): Lexsi Mercado, 11 points; Riley McNamara, 6 points; Emily Deleault, 6 points.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Pinkerton 0 (25-18, 25-20, 25-19)
Hollis/Brookline (13-1): Meaghan Coutu, 9 kills, 3 aces, 1 block; Cheyenne Colbert, 11 kills, 2 aces; Annette Schlunk, 12 kills; Lydia Daskalos, 8 kills, 4 aces; Abbie Hoffpauir, 4 blocks.
Pinkerton (11-4): Sarah Bolduc, 8 service points, 2 aces, 5 kills; Abby Leppert, 6 kills, 1 block; Lexa Galler, 5 kills; Ella Koelb, 18 assists; Sierra Edgecomb, 14 digs; Lily Heywood, 13 digs.
Field hockey
Gilford 2, St. Thomas 0
Gilford: Lexi Shute, 2 goals; Aly Pichette, 2 assists; 450th win in coach David Rogacki’s 34-year field hockey coaching career.
Memorial 5, Nashua North 0
Memorial: Mya Desjardins, 2 goals; Kaleigh Murphy, Isabella Giampa, Caroline Makara, 1 goal each.