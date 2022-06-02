Ryan Juliano pitched a complete game to lift the Bedford baseball team past Bishop Guertin 4-2 in a preliminary round Division I tournament game on Thursday at Gill Stadium in Manchester. Juliano limited the Cardinals to six hits and struck out four. He helped his cause with a two-run single in the fifth inning. J.J. Crespo added a triple and double, for two RBIs, for the Bulldogs. Dom Tagliaferro had a double and single.
For BG, Evan Kaplo worked five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits.
Pinkerton 10, Spaulding 0: Tom Rioux pitched a shutout, limiting Spaulding to two singles, leading Pinkerton past Spaulding in a six-inning Division I tournament prelim in Derry. Rioux walked one and fanned seven. Lorenzo Corsetto led the Astros’ 11-hit attack with three singles and two RBIs.
Windham 3, Concord 1: Keegan Parke and Aaron Osiek combined to limited the defending state champs to four hits. In 5 1/3 innings, Parke allowed three hits, one run, six walks and eight strikeouts. Osiek finished with 1 2/3 innings of relief, limited the Crimson Tide to one hit. Parke also contributed a pair of doubles and scored a run. John Haga had a double and single and knocked in two runs. Brooks Craigue took the loss for Concord.
Saturday's Division I quarterfinals schedule (times TBA):
-- Bedford at Portsmouth
-- Windham at Londonderry
-- Winnacunnet at Pinkerton
-- Exeter at Nashua South
Division II prelims
Hanover 3, Milford 1: Wes Stocken (five innings, four hits, one run) and Sam Sacerdote (two scoreless innings) combined to pitch the Bears into the quarterfinals.
Bow 6, Pembroke 2: Winning pitcher Ethan Clark worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing five hits and both runs. Zach Cross slammed the door with 2 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. All nine starters collected at least one hit, with Cam Evans collecting two. Cal Smith had two RBIs.
Softball
BG 9, Alvirne 7: Freshman Bella Nutting went 3-for-4, and Meghan Davey and Maddy Bowen chipped in with two hits each to lead Bishop Guertin past Alvirne. Bailey Doyle knocked in two runs with a double. Davey was also the winning pitcher.
Goffstown 5, Windham 2: Sophie Roussel went the distance for the Grizzlies, allowing five hits and two runs. She also had two hits, including a double. Anna Mitrou and Katie Nolan cracked two hits each for the Jaguars.
Pinkerton 10, Merrimack 9: Lily Mason had four hits, including a triple, for three RBIs for the Astros (14-5).
Division II quarterfinals
Bow 8, Oyster River 3: Hannah McGonigle had a day to remember, getting the complete-game win (one earned run) and going 4-for-4 at the plate with a homer, triple and three runs batted in.
Girls lacrosse
Division III quarterfinals
Derryfield 13, Campbell 12: Elayna Montenero led Campbell with six goals, and Brooke Stoncius (three goals) and Kristina Castellano (two goals) chipped in.
Division I quarterfinals
Bishop Guertin 21, Exeter 5: Rylee Bouvier and Nat Couto led the Cardinals with five goals each, and Arianna Kouchalakas notched a hat trick.