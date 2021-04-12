Emma Bartlett won a pitchers’ duel with Kiera Gilman as Keene edged Trinity 1-0 in a softball opener on Monday.
Bartlett pitched a two-hitter and also scored the game’s only run. Gilman allowed four hits. She and Emma Service had the hits for Trinity.
Londonderry 11, BG 1: The Lancers scored six runs in the first inning. Petra Bajdek and Emma Charron had two hits each for BG.
Goffstown 22, Memorial 5: Emily Peterson was 3-for-3 and Lillian Trnka had a double, homer and five runs batted in for the winners. Noel Simmons was 2-for-2. Paige Keefe notched the win with 10 strikeouts.
Baseball
Pinkerton 3, Alvirne 1: In Derry, the Astros’ Liam Doyle pitched five innings of three-hit, one-run ball to get the win, and Tom Rioux hurled a scoreless seventh inning for the save. Reilly Beaulieu had a double and single and two runs batted in for Pinkerton. Nick Jacques had two singles for Alvirne. Josh MacDonald went the distance for the Broncos, scattering five hits.
Souhegan 13, Campbell 1: In Amherst, Division II Souhegan scored seven runs in the bottom of the first and beat Division III Campbell in a game shortened by the mercy rule. Souhegan’s Nick Wilson tossed four no-hit innings and struck out seven. Kyan Bagshaw, Reese Colby and Nolan Colby each collected two hits for the Sabers.
Londonderry 7, Bishop Guertin 2: Owen MacDonnell pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits. Brandon Fish was 2-for-4, with three stolen bases, and Aden Parsons was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Hayden Shattuck had two hits for BG.
Keene 15, Trinity 1: Zach Mooers cracked three hits for the Blackbirds, including a triple, for the winners, and Peter Haas pitched four innings of one-run ball. Lou Rosenthall and Jack Service had hits for the Pioneers.
Concord 6, Bedford 1: Jonah Watcher struck out 12 over six innings to earn the win. Bedford's Zach Fletcher allowed no earned runs and fanned six over 5 2/3 innings. Ethan Larochelle had two hits and an RBI for Bedford.
Boys lacrosse
Exeter 18, Nashua South 8: Spencer Clark led the Blue Hawks with four goals, and Jackson Hale and Aiden Drunsic added three each. Gavin and Hayden Lechner scored two goals each, and Connor Holly, Will Barry and Nick Sullivan also scored in the win. Ethan Berwick stopped 11 shots in goal. For South, Jaden Murphy, Sam Fletcher and Nate Campbell scored two goals each, and Drew Fleury and Connor Rowsell also scored. Panthers goalie Ethan Johnson made 10 saves.
Girls lacrosse
Pinkerton 11, Salem 0: Abby Jowett scored four goals, and Amy Quigley, Ali Lamphere and Caroline Daziel scored three goals each for the Astros. Justine Doyle and Caitlyn Seleny added two goals each, and Bella Pinardi and Tatum Howe also scored.
Boys tennis
Salem 8, Spaulding 1: Singles winners: Nick Gagnon (Sp.), Ryan Pappalardo (Sa.), Austin Salvetti (Sa.), Jason Maietta (Sa.), Jonas Dorsett (Sa.) and Om Patel (Sa.). Doubles winners: Nathanial Gates-Patel (Sa.), Pappalardo-Salvetti (Sa.) and Anthony Landry-Ryan Demers (Sa.).
Girls tennis
Nashua North 7, Merrimack 2: Merrimack singles winner: Shu Grosso. Doubles winners: Grosso-Sarah Hardy.
Goffstown 9, Memorial 0: Singles: Arielle Horn G. def Taylor Mcnelly 8-1; Kenna Piecuch G. def Hallee Norton 8-0; Hannah Laldlaw G. def Akshita Dovvuri 8-0; Molly Strong G. def Rebecca Ducret 8-0; Sophie Perron G. def Kira Spampinato 8-5; Molly Phillips-Morgrage G. def Trang Nguen 8-6
Doubles: Horn/Piecuch G. def Mcnelly/Norton 8-3; Laldlaw/ Strong G. def Dovvuri/Ducret 8-0; Perron/Phillips-Morgrage G. def Spampinato/Nguen 8-3.