Ava Windisch and Alison Chambers scored goals and goalkeeper Abbigail Cook made nine saves to lift Londonderry to a 2-1 victory over Bedford in field hockey on Wednesday.
Sydney Davidson scored the Bulldogs’ goal and Irene Thai made 12 saves.
Windham 4, Central-West 0: Goalkeeper Chloe Gilroy made 40 saves for Central-West, including a penalty stroke. Colleen Stankiewicz, Armani Holmes and Rosie Tague-Bleu played well.
Girls soccer
Exeter 5, Windham 2: Iida Sehulster and Amelia Bushey scored for the Jaguars (1-1).
Bedford 8, Memorial 0: Lana Morris and Anna Diaz scored two goals each to place the defending Division I state champs in their opener. Diaz also added four assists.
Norah Ripple, Makennea Snow, Annie Zink and Mackenzie Forrester also scored for Bedford.
Pinkerton 9, Alvirne 0: Camryn McNulty had a hat trick and Hannah Sippell added a pair of goals for the Astros (1-1).
Riley McClellan, Nicole Blake, Isabel Rolfe and Bella Sippel added goals and Verity Ungaro and Maddie Schoenenberger chipped in two assists each. Maeve Gillan and Sydney Minarski each saved one shot to combine for the shutout.
Boys soccer
Hollis-Brookline 4, Souhegan 0: Ronan Finnegan scored twice and the tandem of Ian Sinclair and Jackson Scherer combined for eight saves. Finnegan Daly stopped six shots for Souhegan.
Nashua South 2, Londonderry 1: Brett McKinnon scored for the Lancers (1-1) and goalkeeper Jason Reilly made seven saves.
Hopkinton 3, Mascoma Valley 0: Fin Murphy scored twice for Hopkinton (1-0) and Liam Boyle added one. Colby Boissy made six saves for the shutout. Mascoma’s Matt Favreau stopped five shots.
GOLF
At Nashua CC (Par 36)
Teams: Pinkerton, 215; BG, 220; Central, 234 (Won vs. Merrimack on a tiebreak); Merrimack, 235
Pinkerton top five: Tyler Morin, 41; Brady Cueno, 42; Ricky Wong, 43; Johnny Barbarossa, 44; Will Ivers, 45.