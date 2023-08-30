Guerrette
Campbell's Abigail Guerrette, left, battles Hillsboro-Deering's Emery Greene at Campbell High School in Litchfield.

 THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER

Ava Windisch and Alison Chambers scored goals and goalkeeper Abbigail Cook made nine saves to lift Londonderry to a 2-1 victory over Bedford in field hockey on Wednesday.

Sydney Davidson scored the Bulldogs’ goal and Irene Thai made 12 saves.