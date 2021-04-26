Westin Lippold pitched a seven-inning no-hitter, leading Windham High past Spaulding 10-0 on Monday in an NHIAA baseball game in Rochester. Lippold walked five and fanned 10.
Keegan Parke clubed a grand slam, highlighting a six-run seventh inning that broke the game open. Cole Constantine added a two-run homer in the third. Adam Koza added two singles.
Bedford 4, Manchester Central 1: Zach Fletcher hurled a four-hitter, striking out nine, and also had an RBI single in the Bulldogs’ win. Evan Kaplo contributed an RBI single, and Armand Rouleau had a sacrifice fly for Bedford.
Salem 13, Exeter 3: Sam Maietta had a pair of hits and four RBIs, Adan Ayala had a home run and Ryan Allard pitched five innings, allowing no earned runs over five innings for the Blue Devils.
Pinkerton 14, Merrimack 4: The Astros’ Reilly Beaulieu cracked four hits for three RBIs and Cole Yennaco added three RBIs. Liam Doyle worked four innings (nine Ks) for his third win.
Keene 4, Memorial 1: Jonah Frost lost a no-hitter on an infield single with two outs in the seventh. Over 6 2/3 innings, he walked one and fanned six.
Bishop Guertin 9, Nashua south 4: Jake Mitchell cracked two doubles and two singles for BG, and teammate Kyle Lavigne added a homer.
Winnisquam 12, Prospect Mountain 1 (5 innings): Philip Nichols allowed two hits, one unearned run and struck out 12 for the winners. Winnisquam (2-2) was led by Nolen Perrino with three singles, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI; Noah Pearson, with three hits, a run and an RBI; and Kyler Bourdeau and Marcus Korenkiewicz, with two hits and two RBIs each.
Hanover 11, Fall Mountain 0: Sam Sacerdote pitched five innings for Hanover, allowing no hits after the first. He fanned eight. Wes Stocken had three RBIs and Sacerdote cracked three hits.
Littleton 12, Colebrook 2: Landon Bromley had a double and single for two RBIs for the Crusaders. Reliever Grady Millen earned the win with three scoreless innings.
Pembroke 12, Hopkinton 2: Preston Wallis allowed two hits over four innings for the Spartans (2-1)and went 2-for-4 (double, single) with two runs scored. Ryan Ardine and Lucas Escabi also scored two runs apiece.
Softball
St. Thomas 3, John Stark 0: Sophomore Ashleigh von der Linden pitched a no-hitter with 20 strikeouts. She walked one. She also had an RBI single as St. Thomas improved to 3-1.
Merrimack 18, Pinkerton 8: Avery Hui went the distance for the Tomahawks, allowing nine hits and fanning seven. Hannah Stone was 3 for 5 with four RBIs, Erin Knauer had three hits, Ashlyn Cassetty added a pair of doubles and Morgan Goodspeed added two singles, three walks and scored five runs. Adi Runge went 3 for 3 with an RBI for the Astros (4-1). Alex Foote was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, and Anna Dunton was 2-for-4 with a triple and double for three runs batted in.
Bishop Guertin 13, Nashua South 3: Katie Splaine went the distance for BG, striking out four. Bailey Doyle went 3-for-4, including a double.
Concord 7, Londonderry 1: Sarah Taylor and Maddy Wachter each had a double and single for the Crimson Tide.
Hillsboro-Deering 14, Kearsarge 2: Emily Howell earned the win by pitching five innings, allowing three hits and two runs.
Boys lacrosse
Nashua South 20, Alvirne 5: Jaden Murphy led South with six goals and two assists, and Griffin Johnson (three goals, four assists) and Connor Rowsell (three goals, one assist) also had big games. Drew Fleury and Sam Fletcher chipped in two goals and one assist each. Aidan Walsh had 20 wins out of 21 attempts at the faceoff.
Track & Field
Hanover winners at Souhegan meet: Ella MacLean, 12.84 (PB) in 100m; 27.77 in the 200m; Casey Havrda, 1:05.67 in the 400m; Joaquin Martin, 55.03 in the 400m, Mo Kado, 11.92 in the 100; Pierce Seigne won the 1,600.
Boys: Pinkerton 95, BG 27 (4/24)
100: Benjamin Fleming, P, 11.22. 200: Fleming, 22.74. 400: Alexander Leblanc, P, 54.97. 800: Stephen Connelly, P, 1:59.87. 1,600: Nathaneal Fondakowski, 4:31.77. 110 hurdle: Keith Devin, P, , 21.36. 300 hurdles: Keith Devin, P, 49.06. 4-by-100 relay: Pinkerton, 44.82. 4-by-400 relay: Pinkerton, 3:43.43. High jump: Nathan Brodeur, BG, 6-0. Long jump: Ryan Dane, P, 19-31/2. Triple jump: Nathan Brodeur, BG, 38-1. Shot put: George Nigro III, P, 41-2. Discus: Dan Powers, P, 126-3. Javelin: Joseph Packowski, P, 96-2.
Girls: Pinkerton 76, BG 59
100: Grace Jones, BG, 13.64. 200: Sophia Cote, BG, 28.84. 400: Elizabeth White, BG, 1:03.99. 800: Ashley Perry, BG, 2:38.44. 1,600: Mary-Kate Finn, BG, 5:18.80. 110 hurdles: Jordan Wheaton, P, 16.28. 300 hurdles: Kathleen Messer, BG, 49.79. 4-by-100 relay: Pinkerton, 53.36. 4-by-400 relay: Pinkerton, 4:28.75. High jump: Audrey Murrin, BG, 5-2. Pole vault: 1, Lillia Woods, P, 6-6. Long jump: Grace Jones, BG, 16-5. Triple jump: Marisa Douglas, P, 32-1. Shot put: Alyssa Rzasa, P, 31-10 3/4. Discus: Briana Danis, P, 107-3. Javelin: Kayla Franks, P, 89-11.
Boys tennis
ConVal 8, Sanborn 1 (4/23)
Singles: Ben Kriebel, C, def. Drew Fontaine, 8-3; Jaimini Viles, C, def. Owen Paul, 8-1; Brady Proctor, C, def. Zack Soma, 8-3; David MacKay, C, def. Ryan Doherty, 9-7; Eva Calcutt, C, def. Ian Abney, 8-2; Fletcher Maggs, C, def. Austin Ingersol 8-0.
Doubles: Kriebel-Proctor, C, def. Paul-Soma, 8-1; Viles-MacKay, C, def. Fontaine-Abney, 8-5; Doherty-Ingersol, S, def. Lucas Gregory-Avery Pope, 9-8 (7-5).
ConVal 8, Sanborn 1 (4/24)
Singles: Kriebel def. Fontaine, 8-4; Viles def. Paul, 8-4; Proctor def. Soma, 8-6; Calcutt def. Abney, 8-2; Maggs def. Tyler Bush, 8-0; Gregory def. Ingersol, 9-7.
Doubles: Paul-Soma def. Kriebel/MacKay, 8-1; Calcutt-Proctor def. Fontaine-Abney, 8-6; Maggs-Pope def. Scott McGiven-Ingersol, 8-1.
Bedford 9, Manchester Central 0
Singles:: Nick Bayer (B) def Jonas Weissberg 8-0; Lucas Mack (B) def Will Delaney 8-1; Derek Dong (B) def Isaac Grablewski 8-1; Bohdan Higley (B) def Jimmy Gilroy 8-0; Logan Mack (B) def Nathan Dupree 8-0; Alex Smith (B) def Joe Tedesco 8-0
Doubles: Logan Mack/Ryan Boucher (B) def Weisberg/Delaney 8-3; Vidhur Narayan/Adam Johnson (B) def. Grablewski/Gilroy 8-1; Nathan Gordon/Richard Black (B) def Dupree/Tedesco 8-0
Records: Bedford ,5-0; Central, 1-3.
Bow 6, Coe-Brown 3
Singles: Dominik Jurcins (B) def Grasse 8-4; Dupuis (CB) def Hunter Duncan 8-2; Colby Smith (B) def Lavoie 9-7; Greene (CB) def Aiden Munro 8-4; Principato (CB) def Oliver Dolcino 8-6; Noah Leuchtenberger (B) def Colby (CB)
Doubles: Jurcins/Duncan (B) def Grasse/Dupuis 8-2; Smith/Munro (B) def Lavoie/Greene 8-2; Leuchtenberger/Dolcino (B) def Principato/Colby 8-5
Girls tennis
Coe-Brown 7, Bow 2
Singles: Olivia Parzick, B, def. Skye Loto 8-5; Kira NealBurk, CB, def. Lauren Mckeen 8-3; Megan Breiger, CB, def. Amy Gray 8-3; Annie Thoms, CB, def. Sophia Valpey 8-6; Jacqueline Heilshorn, CB, def. Sudi Chakraborty 6-3; Abigail Coleman, CB, def. Rachel Budd 8-5.
Doubles: Olivia Parzick-Lauren Mckeen, B, def. Loto-NealBurk, 8-3; Breiger-Heilshorn, CD, def. Gray-Valpey, 8-3; Thoms-Coleman, CB, def. Budd-Norah Garland 8-3.
Nashua South 5, Bishop Guertin 4
Singles: Hannah Gilbertson, BG, def. Maggie Wagner 8-2; Priya Shoken, NS, def. Laura Bucci 8-2; Abby Finchum, NS, def. Anna Moore 8-1; Kat Tsao, NS, def. Hailey Barker, 8-0; Abbey Linskey, BG, def. Krisha Dani 8-1; Shreya Kethi Reddy, BG, def. Maeve Ryan 8-1.
Doubles: Gilbertson-Bucci, BG, def. Wagner-Shoken 8-5; Barker-Linskey-BG, def. Finchum-Tsao 8-1; Dani-Shreya Kethi Reddy, NS, def. Moore-Skyler Skinner 8-1.
BG record: 4-1.
Bedford 8, Manchester Central 1
Singles: Carley Citron, B, d. Erin Flurey 8-0; Taylor Suozzo, B, d. Emily Leclerc 8-6; Megan Haddad, MC, d. Paige Muir 9-8 (9-7); May Zheng, B, d. Christina Gatzoulis 8-5; Alisha Jeneia, B, d. Jolie Mailloux 8-6; Sydney Suozzo, B, d. Natalie Friedland 8-3
Doubles: Citron-Suozzo, B, d. Flurey-Leclerc 8-1; Muir-Suozzo d. Haddad-Gatzoulis 8-6; Zheng-Juneia d. Emily Hobausz-Friedland 8-3
Trinity 5, Manchester West 4
Singles: Clare Tran (T) def. Helena Jackson (W) 8-0; Ella Hanson (W) def. Rheya King (T) 8-6; Prashaa Ghalley (W) def. Molly Bacon (T) 8-1; Nevaeh Spears (W) def. Harley Plasz (T) 8-4; MC Neville (T) def. Kyleigh Pierce (W) 8-2; Tori Lindh (T) def. Amber Mathison (W) 8-3
Doubles: Tran/King (T) def. Jackson/Hanson (W) 8-6; Hanson/Ghalley (W) def. Bacon/Plasz (T) 8-2; Emma Kane/Lindh (T) def. Pierce/Mathison (W) 8-0