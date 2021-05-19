Mya Gaspie and Olivia Cutuli combined on a three-hitter, leading the Londonderry High softball team past visiting Alvirne 4-0 on Wednesday.
Emily Rivera cracked three of Londonderry’s seven singles and scored two runs as the Lancers won their fourth straight and improved to 11-3.
In baseball, Lukasz Rondeau pitched a five-hitter with seven strikeouts, leading the Windham baseball team past Exeter 8-0. Keegan Parke had a two-run double and single, and Westin Lippold added three singles for the Jaguars (8-2). Nathan Leighton had two singles for the Blue Hawks (7-9).
And Pinkerton's lefty Liam Doyle pitched a three-hitter, leading the Astros past host Goffstown 4-0. Doyle walked one and fanned nine. Lorenzo Corsetto doubled and singled for the winners.
Baseball
Hanover 14, Newport 2
Hanover: Mason Gantrish, double, single, 4 RBIs; Sam Sacerdote, double, single; Colin Pierce, 2 singles; Wes Stocken, 3 IP, 1 R (unearned), 2 H, 2 Ks; Trevor Pierce, 2 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 Ks.
Salem 6, Timberlane 3 (10 innings)
Salem: Gomez, 8 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks; Ayala, 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 Ks; Ayala, 3 singles.
Timberlane: Mazur, 2 singles.
Londonderry 5, Alvirne 1
Londonderry: Brandon Fish, homer, single; Zac Rheault, Zac Smith, double, single each.
Alvirne: Jake Dufour, Nick Jacques, 2 hits each; Jacques, 4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 BB, 3 Ks.
Trinity 5, Memorial 4
Trinity: Joe Songen, 5 IP, 6 Ks; Sean Kuhlhoff (WP), 2 IP; Songen, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Lou Rosenthall, 2 singles, RBI; Ethan Chow, triple, RBI, seventh-inning walk and scored winning run.
Memorial: Colin Brodeur, triple, RBI.
Other Wednesday baseball scores:
Concord 4, Manchester Central 3
Pinkerton 4, Goffstown 0
Portsmouth 10, Winnacunnet 7
Softball
Pinkerton 11, Goffstown 7
Pinkerton (12-2): Emma Hodgkins (WP, 4-0), 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 7 Ks; Anna Dunton, 3 singles, 3 RBIs, 3 runs; Rachel Keisling, double, 2 RBIs.
Boys lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 19, Nashua North 0
BG (13-0): Jon Krikorian, 3 goals, 3 assists; Michael Kiely, Brady Dumont, Jacob Caron, 2 goals each.
Exeter 12, Pinkerton 10
Exeter (10-2): Connor Holly, 3 goals; Aiden Drunsic, Gavin Lechner, Jackson Hale, 2 goals each.
Pinkerton (9-3): Riley Spellman, 4 goals; Ryan Lynch, 2 goals; Tyler LeBlanc, 10 saves; Cole Frank, 14-for-25 on faceoffs.
Nashua South 15, Merrimack 6
South (4-5): Drew Fleury, 5G, 3A; Jaden Murphy, 5G; Griffin Johnson 2G, 2A; Nate Campbell 1G, 1A; Luke Panyavong 2G; Aidan Walsh 13 of 15 on faceoffs; Ethan Johnson, 9 saves.
Merrimack (4-9): Kyle Dunn, 1g; Connor Lanigan, 2g 1a; Shea Goodwin, 1a; Jason Hostler, 1g, 1a; Steven Petz, 1g; Kyle Crampton, 2g; Matthew Todd, 1a; Alex Griffin, 5 saves.
Girls lacrosse
Derryfield 11, St. Thomas 9
Derryfield: Shawna Lesmerises, 11 saves; Lucy Licata, Casey Benson, 3 goals each; Abbey Carr, 2 goals.
Dover 19, Spaulding 4
Dover: Greta Govoni, 4 goals, 3 assists, 7 draw controls; Arianna Bowden, 3 goals, 1 assist; Abbie Kozlowski, Anna Gerhard, Julia Rowley (3 assists), Payton Denning (2 assists), 2 goals each.
Kingswood 20, Gilford 9
Gilford: Aly Pichette, 2 goals, 3 assists; Molly McLean, Ashley Hart, 2 goals each.
Souhegan 12, Londonderry 6
Souhegan: Cali Bishop, 4 goals; Margot Manz, Abby Hawkes, 3 goals each.
Track and field
Tuesday, at Pinkerton
Boys: Windham 67, Pinkerton 41, Goffstown 35
100: Jackson Bomba, W, 11.55. 200: Benjamin Fleming, P, 22.41. 400: Quinn Cerami, W, 52.76. 800: Ethan Charles, P, 2:04.03. 1,600: Chase Hall, G, 5:06.12. 3,200: Rohan Rai, W, 9:18.65. 110 hurdles: Bomba, W, 15.22. 300 hurdles: Bomba, W, 15.22. 4-by-100 relay: Pinkerton, 43.98. 4-by-400 relay: Windham, 3:42.18. High jump: Conrad, W, 5-4. Pole vault: Patrick Cotnoir, P, 10-6. Long jump: Curtis Shattuck, W, 20-11. Triple jump: Shattuck, W, 39-1 3/4. Shot put: Antonio Kapos, G, 45-6. Discus: Peyton Strickland, G, 148-1½. Javelin: Shattuck, W, 118-11.
Girls: Pinkerton 101, Goffstown 23, Windham 17
100: Eva Roberts, P, 13.24. 200: Tessa Parker, W, 27.54. 400: Maya Thomas, G, 1:01.62. 800: Contessa Silva, P, 2:30.66. 1,600: Ginia Rufo, P, 5:30.23. 3,200: Olivia Welch, P, 12:17.22. 100 hurdles: Jordan Wheaton, P, 16.02. 300 hurdles: Wheaton, P, 49.70. 4-by-100 relay: Pinkerton, 52.54. 4-by-400 relay: Windham, 4:22.65. High jump: Wheaton, P, 4-8. Pole vault: Jillian Severance, P, 7-6. Long jump: Thomas, G, 15-6. Triple jump: Marisa Douglas, P, 33-11. Shot put: Alyssa Rzasa, 32-7. Discus: Brian Danis, P, 122-7. Javelin: Kayla Franks, P, 104-0.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Hollis/Brookline 3, Souhegan 0
25-11, 27-25, 25-15
Hollis/Brookline (7-2): Brian Szewczyk, 6 kills, 5 aces, 2 blocks; Jake Laborde, 7 kills, 1 ace; Kaleb Popham, 4 kills; Max Marshall 3 aces, 20 assists.
BOYS TENNIS
Hanover 8, Derryfield 1
Singles: Evan Yang (H) def. Jack Schroeder 8-3; Alex Rockmore (H) def. Christopher Lynch 8-1; Kevin Pillsbury (H) def. Chris Van Natta 8-2; Zhiwen Liu (H) def. Max Smith 8-5; Charlie Birkmeyer (H) def. Jack Krasnof 9 - 8 (7-3); Zach Pearson (H) def. Logan Goldberg 8-2.
Doubles:
Yang/Rockmore (H) def. Schroeder/Lynch 8-3; Van Natta/Smith (D) def. Pillsbury/Birkmeyer 8-4; Zhiwen Liu/Pearson (H) def. Krasnof/Ben Brar 8-4.
Trinity 5, Souhegan 4 (5/18)
Singles: Beau Freedman (T) def. Joshua Goddard 8-2; James Zeolie (S) def. Quinn Booth 8-6; Michael Dodge (S) def. Connor Herman 8-4; Leo Skiathitis (T) def. Ryan Fernandez 9-7; Connor Firmin (S) def. Nick Bourne 8-0; Colin Tran (T) def. Matthew Yates 8-5.
Doubles: Goddard/Dodge (S) def. Freedman/Herman 8-3; Booth/Skiathitis (T) def. James Zoelie/Lance Marinelli 8-6; Bourne/Tran (T) def. Jackson Hipp/Joshua Cho 8-3.
Trinity 6, Manchester Memorial 3 (5/19)
Singles: Todd Tran (M) Beau Freedman 9-8; Tiago Mendes (M), def. Quinn Booth 8-1; Connor Herman (T) def. Sean McCaffrey 8-0; Leo Skiathitis (T) def. Ryan Deary 8-6; 5. Nick Bourne (T) def. Hunter Chambers 8-1; Colin Tran (T) def. George Delmar 8-6.
Doubles: Beau Freedman/Connor Herman (T) Todd Tran/Tiago Mendes 9-7; Quinn Booth/Leo Skiathitis (T) def. Sean McCaffrey/Ryan Dreary 8-4; George Delmar/Hunter Chambers (M) def. Nick Bourne/Colin Tran 9-7.
Bishop Guertin 8, Nashua North 1
Singles: Pranav Marwaha (BG) def Stephen Norris 8-5; Tommy Lubin (BG) def. Carson Goh 8-2; Dean Liakos (BG) def. Rudra Patel 8-0; Ryan Wallat (BG) def. Shikor Gupta 8-0; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Jackson Nardone 8-2; Rizvan Bhattarai (BG) def. Jason Pecoraro 8-1.
Doubles: Norris/Goh (N) def. Marwaha/Prasad 8-6; Lubin/Bombara (BG) def. Patel/Gupta 8-1; Wallat/Ryan Stack (BG) def. Nardone/Pecoraro 8-0.
Manchester Central 5, Concord 4
Singles: Jonas Weissberg (MC) d. Daniel Pedersen, 8-6; Will Delaney (MC) d. Finn Conery, 8-5; Adam Robichaud (MC) d. David Bean, 8-5; Tyler Coskren (C) d. Isaac Grablewski, 8-5; Jimmy Gilroy (MC) d. Knox Brown, 8-5; Carter Pratt (C) d. Joe Tedesco, 8-2.
Doubles: Weissberg/Delaney (MC) d. Pedersen/Finn Brown, 8-0; Conery/Bean (C) d. Robichaud/Gilroy, 8-1; Coskren/K. Brown (C) d. Grablewski/Tedesco, 8-4.
Record: Concord, 4-8
Bow 7, Bishop Brady 2
Singles: Dominik Jurcins (B) def Ryan Archog 8-4; Cy Yvars (BB) def Hunter Duncan 9-7; Colby Smith (B) def Brian McDonough 8-5; Aiden Munro (B) def Aldiyar Irik 8-0; Noah Leuchtenberger (B) def Mason Ivester 8-0; Oliver Dolcino (B) won by default
Doubles: Archog/Yvars (BB) def Jurcins/Duncan 8-3; Connor Reed/Oliver Dolcino (B) def McDonough/Irik 8-5; Bow wins by default.
Bedford 9, Keene 0
Singles: Nick Bayer (B) def Ethan Lewis 8-0; Bohdan Higley (B) def Matt McGreer 8-0; Alex Smith (B) def Dillon Rodgers 8-0; Ryan Boucher (B) def Max Santos 8-0; Vidhur Narayan (B) def Sam Bergeron 8-0; Adam Johnson (B) def Nick Cusack 8-3
Doubles: Bayer/Higley (B) def Lewis/McGreer 8-0; Smith/Narayan (B) def Rodgers/Santos 8-0; Boucher/Cameron Climer (B) def Bergeron/Cusack 8-0.
Records: Bedford, 11-0; Keene, 5-7.
GIRLS TENNIS
Inter-Lakes 5, Prospect Mountain 4
Singles: Ameila Brown (IL) def. Madilyn Neathery 8-0; Julia Pendergast (IL) def. Erin Rawnsley 8-3; Raven Strother (IL) def Abby Breuer 8-3; Kassidy Kelley (PM) def. Caitlin Harris 8-2; Shannon Kelley (PM) def. Gabby Bean 8-3; Aijah Thoroughgood (PM) won by default at No. 6 singles
Doubles: Brown / Pendergast (IL) def. Neathery / Rawnsley, 8-8 (7-5); Strother / Harris (IL) def. Breuer / K Kelley 8-3; S Kelley / Thoroughgood (PM) won by default at No. 3 doubles
Plymouth 5, Moultonborough 4
Singles: Megan Swedberg, M, def. Kaylee Sawyer 8-0; Winni Cox, M, def. Ellen Ryan 8-5; Caroline Elliott, M, def. Sumja Billin 8-4; Alyssa Fritschka, M, def. Emma Smith 8-4; Jenna Benoit, P, def. Caroline Goren 8-1; Abbey Gordon, P, def. Abigail Bryant 8-0.
Doubles: Sawyer-Ryan, P, def. Swedberg-Cox, 8-6; Billin-Smith, P, def. Elliott-Fritschka 8-6; Sophie Wood-Gordon, P, def. Goren-Bryant 8-2.
Manchester Central 9, Concord 0
Singles: Erin Flurey d. Eleanor Malette 8-0; Emily Leclerc d. Leila Spires 8-0; Megan Haddad d. Joanna Dustin 8-4; Christina Gatzoulis (M) d. Laura Houle 8-1; Jolie Mailloux d. Emily Anifield 8-2; Emma Blaisdell (M) d Doperski 8-2
Doubles: Flurey/Leclerc d. Spires/Malette 8-1; Haddad/ Gatzoulis (M) d. Houle / Dustin 8-2; Natalie Friedland/Emily Hobausz (M) d. Anifield/Doperski 8-0
Record: Central, 12-2
Nashua South 7, Merrimack 2
Singles: Shu Grosso, M, def. Maggie Wagner 8-0; Priya Shokeen, NS, def. Sarah Hardy 8-1; Abby Finchum, NS, def. Emily Winefield 8-3; Kat Tsao, NS, def. Colette Hutchinson 8-3; Jenna Lecklider, NS, def. Jordan Zebuhr 8-0; Krishna Dani, NS, def. Sarah Zebuhr 8-2.
Doubles: Grosso /Hardy def. Wagner/Shokeen 8-0; Finchum /Tsao, NS, def. Winefield /Hutchinson 8-6; Lecklider-Dani, NS, def. J. Zebuhr-S. Zebuhr 8-0.