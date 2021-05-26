Mya Gaspie pitched six innings for the win as Londonderry beat Pinkerton 9-5 on Wednesday in softball. Gaspie allowed six hits and two runs, walking none and fanning six.
Emily Rivera had a triple, double and single for Londonderry, and Liana Sawyer and McKenna True added two singles each for the Lancers.
Emma Hodgkins went the distance for Pinkerton, allowing five earned runs. She fanned seven.
Hodgkins was also 2-for-4 at the plate, Alyssa Beaulieu was 2-for-3 and Sofia Camillieri cracked a three-run homer for the Astros (13-4).
Softball
Sanborn 4, Pelham 2 (8 innings)
Sanborn: Payton Hanson, homer, 2 singles; Hanson, 8 IP, 0 ER, 10Ks.
Pelham: Shaelyn Hinton, 2-run single; Brooke Slaton, 2 hits, a run, 2 stolen bases.
Milford 12, Souhegan 2
Milford: Madi Herbert, 7 IP, 3 H, 7 Ks; Steph Stillwagon, 3 hits, 2 RBIs, 2 runs; Herbert, 3 hits; Hannah Harrington, 2 RBIs, 3 runs.
Merrimack 3, Oyster River 1
Merrimack: Avery Hui, 7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 5 Ks; Erin Knauer, 2 singles, 2 stolen bases, run scored; Lindsey Hui, Ally O’Brien, 2 singles each.
Baseball
Pinkerton 3, Londonderry 0
Liam Doyle hurled a two-hitter, leading Pinkerton past Londonderry on Wednesday at Lancer Park. Doyle, a lefty, limited the Lancers to two singles (both by Brandon Fish), walked none and struck out 12. Tom Rioux had two of the Astros' seven hits and knocked in a run.
Windham 8, Salem 1
Windham: Lukasz Rondeau, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 Ks; Cole Constantine, triple, single, 2 runs scored; Bryan Bjerke, 2 singles; Keegan Parke, 2 singles.
Bedford 13, Alvirne 2 (6 inn.)
Bedford (13-3): Austin Bequeath, 2 homers, 5 RBIs; Evan Kaplo, 3 doubles, single, 3 RBIs; Zach Fletcher, homer, single; JJ Crespo, homer; Ryan Juliano, 6 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 8 Ks.
Alvirne 9, Trinity 4
Alvirne: Nick Jacques, 6 IP, 4 R, 6 Ks; Jacques, 2 hits, 3 RBIs; Josh homer, single.
Trinity: Finnian Smith, Tyson Whitaker, 2 singles each.
Boys lacrosse
Nashua South 15, Nashua North 2
South (7-5): Nate Campbell, 5 goals, 1 assist; Jaden Murphy, 3 goals, 1 assist; Drew Fleury, 2 goals, 3 assists; Griffin Johnson, 2 goals, 2 assists; Aidan Walsh, 16-for-20 on faceoffs.
Pinkerton 16, Londonderry 7
Pinkerton (11-4): Mason Barbone, 5 goals, 2 assists; Hunter Drouin, 5 goals, 2 assists; Joey Gallo, 2 goals, 1 assist; Curtis Michaud, 8 saves; Cole Frank, 17-for-25 on faceoffs.
Londonderry (8-5): Jack Kester, 4 goals; Hunter Smith, 2 goals.
Girls lacrosse
Derryfield 19, Memorial/West 1
Derryfield: Lucy Licata, 4 goals, 4 assists; Abbey Carr, 3 goals, 3 assists; Hailey Ramundo, 5 goals; Casey Benson, 1 goa, 4 assists; Char Rohlfs, 2 goals, 2 assists; Lilly Losey, 2 goals; Shawna Lesmerises, 4 saves.
Laconia 14, Gilford 11
Gilford: Ashley Hart, 4 goals, 1 assist; Molly McLean, 1 goal, 1 assist; Lexi Shute, 3 goals, 1 assist; Emily Watson, 2 goals; Bethany Tanner, goal.
Londonderry 14, Pinkerton 10
Londonderry: Kiara Edmunds, 4 goals; Caroline Leone, Emily Cowette, 2 goals each.
Pinkerton (13-4): Abby Jowett, 7 goals; Ali Lamphere, 3 goals; Lauren Sweeney, 3 saves.
Windham 18, Hanover 8
Windham (13-3): Maria Killian, 5 goals; Morgan Ross, 4 goals; Cali Behling, 3 goals; Cecilia Ponzini, 2 goals; Alex Perkins, 18 saves.
GIRLS DIV. III TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS
Winners
100: Sam Boette, Wilton-Lynde., 13:58. 200: Boette, Wilton-Lynde., 27.89. 400: Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, 59.23. 800: Liza Corso, Portsmouth Christian, 2:18.30. 1,600: Corso, Portsmouth Christian, 5:18.35. 3,200: Delaney Swanson, Monadnock, 11:29.08. 100 hurdles: Eliza Bates, Newport, 16.13. 300 hurdles: Bates, Newport, 47.72. 4-by-100 relay: Newport (Morgan Robert, Maddox Lovely, Taylor Fellows, Bates), 52.90. 4-by-400 relay: Newport (Fellows, Lovely, Roberts, Bates), 4:22.20. 4-by-800 relay: Hopkinton (Hannah Bennett, Cate Westbrook, Cailey Stockwell, Anna O’Reilly), 10:23.93. High jump: Tori Allen, Campbell, 5-2. Pole vault: Abby Freidman, White Mountains, 8-0. Long jump: Grace Hall, Hopkinton, 15-9. Triple jump: Hall, Hopkinton, 33-9½. Shot put: Opal Shinnlinger, Mascoma Valley, 34-6. Discus: Shinnlinger, Mascoma Valley, 107-3. Javelin: Isabel Bushway, Fall Mountain, 105-0.
Team scores: 1, Hopkinton, 68; 2, Newfound, 49; 3, Newport, 48; 4 (tie), Portsmouth Christian, 46; 4 (tie), Campbell, 46; 6, Kearsarge, 42; 7, Fall Mountain, 37; 8, Monadnock, 26; 9, Newmarket, 24; 10, Belmont, 23; 11, Bishop Brady, 21; 12 (tie), Mascoma Valley, 20; 12 (tie), Wilton-Lyndeborough, 20; 14, Inter-Lakes, 18; 15, White Mountains, 16; 16, Raymond, 12; 17 (tie), Gilford, 8; 17 (tie), Berlin, 8; 17 (tie), Somersworth, 8; 20 (tie), Moultonborough, 6; 20 (tie), Prospect Mountain, 6; 22, Trinity, 3; 23, Laconia, 2; 24, Mascenic, 1.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Bishop Guertin 3, Mascenic 1 (25-20, 25-21, 27-25, 25-19)
BG (10-4): Erik Wizboski, 6 aces, 15 assists, 6 kills, 2 blocks; DJ Omogrosso, 2 aces, 9 kills, 2 blocks; Trent Rider, 1 ace, 8 kills, 1 block; Joey Farris, 2 aces, 11 digs.
Hollis/Brookline 3, Goffstown 0 (25-20, 25-10, 25-23)
Hollis/Brookline (9-2): Jake Laborde, 16 kills; Aidan Norris, 9 kills; Jack Delaney, 4 aces, 2 kills; Matt Kelley, 5 kills; Max Marshall, 4 aces, 32 assists
Pinkerton 3, Farmington 0 (25-15, 25-6, 25-10)
Pinkerton: Wil Mills, 7 kills; Adam Freiburger, 7 kills; Lucas Lizotte, 15 assists, 12 aces; Dan Collins 2, Sam Adams, 2 blocks each; Alden Hirsch, 8 digs.
BOYS TENNIS (TOURNAMENT)
Milford 7, Manchester West 2
Milford winners
Singles: Grace Carpenter, 8-0; Adrianna George, 8-0; Emma Grovesteen, 8-5; Erin Jasper, 9-7; Juliann DeGraffenried, 8-0.
Doubles: Carpenter/George, 8-0; Grovesteen/Jasper, 8-3.