The Londonderry High School girls soccer team scored twice in the final 12 minutes to secure a 2-1 victory over archrival Pinkerton Academy in Derry on Saturday.
The triumph helped the Lancers take the Mack Plaque from Pinkerton for the first time in 21 years.
Ashley Manor assisted on Mia Stowell’s game-winning goal that came with five minutes remaining after she knotted the score at 1-1 in the 68th minute. Emily Ahlman assisted on Manor’s game-tying goal.
Pinkerton (1-1) opened the game’s scoring in the 60th minute with a goal from Kayla Franks that was assisted by Emily Hood.
Liana Sawyer made five saves for Londonderry (1-1). Lindsay Blum made six stops for the Astros.
Hollis/Brookline 4, Campbell 2: In Litchfield, Rene LeBlanc scored twice and Paige Magnuszewski and captain Rachel Brackett each added a goal for Hollis/Brookline (2-0). Cavaliers goalkeeper Maggie Crooks denied a Campbell (2-1) penalty-kick opportunity.
Newfound 3, Mascoma Valley 1: In Canaan, Newfound of Bristol (1-2-1) scored the game’s final two goals. Mascoma (0-4) knotted the score at 1-1 in the 38th minute on a goal from Madisun LaCasse.
Central 6, Memorial 1: In Manchester on Thursday, Erin Flurey logged five goals, including via a penalty kick, and Lauren Bouthot also scored for the Little Green (2-0). Bouthot, Lena Robinson, Tori Keyes, Mia Silveira and Ajilina Cehic also recorded assists for Central. Freshman Payton Moran scored the lone goal for Memorial (1-2) in the first half.
Bedford 5, Goffstown 0: In Bedford, Grace Crowder had a had in every Bulldogs goal, scoring two and assisting on three. Olivia Toolin scored the other two goals.
Boys soccer
Londonderry 1, Pinkerton 0: In Derry, Hunter Smith scored the game’s lone goal via an assist from Erik Gagne 8:48 into the contest and TJ Cote made five saves for Londonderry (2-0). Kyoshi Gustin made four stops for Pinkerton (0-2).
Bedford 6, Goffstown 0: In Bedford, Matthew Flannagan, Kaden Razvi and James Poschmann each scored twice for the Bulldogs in both teams’ season opener. Riccardo Foltran added two assists for Bedford.
Trinity 7, Raymond 0: In Manchester, Eamon LaPalme and Nathan Shipman combined for five goals to lead Trinity. LaPalme had a hat trick and Shipman scored twice. The Pioneers (3-0) also received a goal each from Nathan Meeker and Ryan Stultz and a five-save shutout from Anthony DiZillo.
Milford 0, Souhegan 0: In Milford, Jake Morrisette made 11 saves for Souhegan (0-1-1) while Riley Hansen stopped eight shots for the host Spartans (1-0-1).
Field hockey
Concord 2, Manchester Central/West 0: In Manchester, Kait McKinnon and Emma Beaujouan both scored and Rhyden Wheldon earned the shutout in goal for Concord (3-0). Central/West is 2-1.
Goffstown 2, Bedford 1: In Goffstown on Friday, Bethany Dubreuil and Makayla Strickulis both scored and Grace Murphy tallied an assist for the Grizzlies (1-0-1). Jaiden Lacerte and Maddie Sage made a combined eight saves for Goffstown. Bedford (0-1) received a goal from Julie Gordon.
Volleyball
Hollis/Brookline 3, Nashua South 0: In Hollis on Friday, the Cavaliers won, 25-22, 25-10, 25-10, in the season opener for both teams. Sarah Dreyer logged 13 kills, Hanna Close added 11 kills and Angelina Leonard recorded 34 assists and four aces for Hollis/Brookline. Emily Dreyer added six kills and three aces for the Cavaliers.
Bishop Guertin 3, Merrimack 2: In Merrimack on Friday, the Tomahawks (0-2) won the first two sets by a 25-21 score before Bishop Guertin of Nashua rallied to win the final three, 25-15, 25-8 and 15-11. Julia Foster recorded 27 assists and six aces, Emma Charron had 17 digs and Maddy Keating added five aces, 19 digs and six kills for the Cardinals (2-0). Lily Petrocelli had five kills, 10 digs and two blocks and Lindsey Hui tallied 20 digs for Merrimack.
Farmington 3, Epping 2: In Farmington on Friday, the Tigers (2-0) won the back-and-forth match, 18-25, 25-12, 17-25, 25-20, 17-15. Gracie Re logged 14 digs, 10 kills and one assist, Pacy Morgado had one ace, two kills and 20 assists and Kate Chapman logged three aces, nine kills and one dig for Epping (1-1).
Boys cross-country
Exeter 15, Winnacunnet 45: In Hampton, the Blue Hawks swept the top three places, with James Sullivan taking first with a time of 16 minutes, 39 seconds, and Ben Webber and Matt Allen each finishing in 16:48.
Londonderry 26, Pinkerton 32: In Londonderry, the Lancers took six of the top 10 spots, led by senior Ryan Young’s winning time of 16:08.6. Teammate Matthew Griffin placed fourth (16:43.9). Pinkerton’s Luke Brennan (16:20.9), Stephen Connelly (16:24.7) and Ethan Charles (16:56.8) finished second, third and fifth, respectively.
Oyster River 17, Dover 44: In Lee on Friday, Andrew O’Brien (17:16.8), Owen Fleischer (17:33.3), Dillon Labonte (17:55.3) and Henry Hagan (18:34) claimed the top four spots.
Girls cross-country
Exeter 15, Winnacunnet 45: In Hampton, Ali McFarland (19:40), Meadow Gregory (20:05), Anna Madden (20:08), Lily Poteet (20:41), Grace Mercier (20:55.2) and Caitlin Murphy (20:55.3) took the top six spots for Exeter.
Pinkerton 19, Londonderry 44: In Londonderry, freshman Ginia Rufo led wire-to-wire to win the race in her high school debut with a time of 20:47. Londonderry’s Grace McDonough was the runner-up, finishing in 21:21. The Astros took the No. 3-10 spots, with Emma Plaza (21:38), Olivia Welch (21:43.1) and Molly McGaffigan (21:43.2) rounding out the top five finishers.
Oyster River 26, Dover 29: In Lee on Friday, Oyster River of Durham freshman Tessa Brown won the race with a time of 22:16.8 while teammates Marlee Yoder (23:19.1) and Erin Carty (23:32.8) placed third and fifth, respectively. Dover had four runners place among the top seven, including overall runner-up Alyson Bortz (22:57.7) and fourth-place finisher Sara Joly (23:24.6).