Senior Kenny McIntyre notched five goals and an assist, and Braden Hafeman added two goals and three assists as the combined Manchester Memorial-Central boys lacrosse team beat Alvirne, 7-4 on Tuesday.
Sebastian Botelho had 20 saves on 24 shots for Memorial-Central.
Derryfield 12, Goffstown 6
Derryfield (2-0): Ryan Etzo, 4 goals; Chili Cabot, Chas Dean and Alex Murray, 2 goals each; Quinn Silvio, 1 goal, 1 assist; Ryan Caparrelli, 6 saves; Liam Hill, 5 saves.
Goffstown (2-1): Andrew Mason, 2 goals; Joshua Beegan, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Concord 14, Nashua North 2 (Mon.)
Nashua North: Jack Peters, 2 goals; Robert Cannaway, 5 ground balls; Devyn Lavoie, 8 saves.
Londonderry 14, Merrimack 4
Londonderry: Hunter Smith, Jack Kester, 4 goals each; Zac Fawcett, Cole Duarte, 2 goals each; Josh DeFranzo, John Bauman, 1 goal each; Alex Gruchot, 12 faceoff wins; Tim Breau, 5 saves.
Merrimack: Matthew Todd, 2 goals Declan Covell, 1 goal, 2 assists; Shea Goodwin, 1 goal, Kyle Dunn 1 assist; Alex Griffin, 9 saves.
Trinity 18, Hillsboro-Deering 1
Trinity (3-0): Tate Flint 6 goals, 1 assist; Andrew Overy 5 goals, 1 assist; Ethan Flannigan, 2 goals, 2 assists; Brady Watts, 2 goals, 3 assists; Colton Gooden 1 goal; Austin Pepin, 1 goal, 1 assist; Lucas Frazier, 1 goal; Dillon Brown, 2 assists; Will Brauer 1 assist; Watts, Mike Evans, 19-for-20 from the faceoff dot; goalie Dillon Purdy, 1 goal allowed; Nick Guerra, 0 goals allowed.
Hillsboro-Deering: Ryan McGrumb, 1 goal.
Girls lacrosse
Souhegan 19, Exeter 10
Souhegan: Lyla Kimball 1 goal, 1 assist; 6 draw controls; Margot Manz, 2g; Cali Bishop, 4g,3a, 2 draw controls; Abby Hawkes, 5g,2a; Delaney Facques, 2g; Nicole O’Rourke, 1 goal, 2 draw controls, 3 ground balls; McKenzie Cretsinger, 3 assists; Elle Stevenson, 4g,4 draw controls,4 ground balls; Shannon Hargreaves, 8 saves.
Softball
Merrimack 4, Londonderry 2
Londonderry: Mya Gaspie, 6 IP, ER, 10 H, 5 Ks.
Merrimack: Avery Hui, 7 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 0 BB, 0 Ks; Hannah Stone, 2 doubles; Ally O’Brien,pinch-hit single, 2 RBIs; Lindsey Hui, 2 singles.
Campbell 14, Milford 1
Campbell: Maddie Davis, 4 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 5 Ks; Riley Gamache, Catherine Carignan, Alexa Robert, Kyleigh Wilnus, Chloe Steininger, 2 hits each.
Milford: Madi Herbert, tripled and scored.
St. Thomas 7, Pelham 1
St. Thomas: A. Von Der Linden 7IP, 2 hits, 1ER, 16k, 2BB, 1hp. She was also 3-for-5, a homer, 3 RBIs.
Pelham: Brooke Slaton, double, run scored; Shaelyn Hinton, 1 RBI; Laela Higginbottom, triple.
Baseball
Concord 8, Goffstown 0 (Mon.)
Concord: Jonah Wachter, 1-hitter, 3 BB, 13 Ks; Nate Wachter, 3-for-4 including a 3-run homer; AJ Fennelly, 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs; Tyler Wright, 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored; Kevin McDonough, 2-for-2 with a double.
Pinkerton 10, BG 0 (Mon.)
Pinkerton: Liam Doyle, 5 inning no-hitter, 1 BB, 13 Ks; Jacob Albert, triple, single, 2 RBIs.
Londonderry 5, Merrimack 3, 8 innings (Mon.)
Londonderry: Zach Smith, 3 hits including a double and RBI single to score go-ahead run in the 8th; Owen MacDonnell, 6 IP, 3 R, 5 H, 1 BB, 10 Ks; WP Ryan Killelea, 1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 Ks; MacDonnell, triple, single.
Merrimack: Brander, 7 1/3 IP, 5 R, 13 H, 0 BB, 3 Ks.
John Stark 12, Bp. Brady 1 (Mon.)
John Stark (1-0): Austin Hazzard, WP, 5 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 6 Ks; Hazzard, 3-for-3, 2 RBIs, 3 runs scored, 1 SB; Brady Philibotte, 3-for-4, including homer, 2 SBs; Cooper Rivers, 3 RBIs.
Derryfield 7, Newmarket 6 (Mon.)
Derryfield: WP Will Perkowski, 5 2/3 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 11 Ks; save, Mitch Regan, save, stranding tying and go-ahead runs on first and second; Regan, John McDevitt, 2 hits each.
Newmarket: Hayden Goodreau, 2-for-4; Steven Coffey, 3 1/3 innings; 6 R, 5 H, 6 Ks.
Boys tennis
Gilford 5, Kennett 4 (Monday)
Singles: Sam Alkalay (K) d. Joseph Schelb8-1; Izaak Waltom (G) d. Camden Bailey 8-6; Aiden Townsend (G) d. Spencer Ogren 8-5; Andrew Fournier (K) d. Aydyn Berube 8-3; Matteo Giovanditto (G) d. Grant Barahona 8-1; Drew DeCarli (G) d. Martin Lockhart 8-0
Doubles: Alkalay/Bailey (K) d. Schelb/Walton 8-4; Ogren/Fournier (K) d. Townsend/Berube 8-2; Giovanditto/DeCarli (G) d. Barahona/Lockhart 8-2
Derryfield 9, Concord 0 (Monday)
Singles: Jack Schroeder (DS) d. Daniel Pedersen 8-1; Chris Lynch (DS) d. Finn Conery 8-5; Chris Van Natta (DS) d. Finn Brown 8-3; Max Smith (DS) d. David Bean 8-1; Jack Krasnof (DS) d. Knox Brown 8-1; Billy Gardner (DS) def. Carter Pratt 8-1
Doubles: Schroeder/Lynch (DS) d. Pedersen/F. Brown 8-2; Van Natta/Smith (DS) d. Conery/Bean 8-2; Krasnof/Gardner (DS) d. K. Brown/Pratt 8-0.
Alvirne 5, Nashua South 4 (Monday)
Singles: Peyton Meuse (A) d. Abhinav Avvura, 8-2; Ashton Meuse (A) d. Santiago Somorrostro 8-4; Tom Bondruk (A) d. Akhil Kammila 8-4; Neil Kachappily (NS) d. Charlie Thomas 8-5; Shubh Dubey (NS) d. Jon Rudy 8-4; Praneet Novella (NS) d. Brady Burke 8-1.
Doubles: P. Meuse-A. Meuse (A) d. Avvura-Somorrostro, 8-1; d. Kammila-Kachappily (NS) d. Bondruk-Thomas 8-5; Rudy-Burke (A) d. Dubey-Novella 8-5.
Girls tennis
Bishop Guertin 6, Pinkerton 3 (Mon.)
Singles: Katelyn Nichols (BG) d. Maddie Frank 8-4; Hannah Gilberts(BG) d. Shaylee Nolan 8-0 ; Natalie MacSweeney (BG) d. Skylar Lavesque 8-0; Laura Bucci (BG) d. Madeline Donahue 8-4; Sydney Pelletier (P) d. Sophia Seers 8-6; Abbey Linskey (BG) d. Kaylee McMillan 8-0.
Doubles: K. Nichols/H. Gilberts (BG) d. M. Frank/S. Nolan 8-5; S. Levesque/ S. Pelletier (P) d. N. MacSweeney /S. Bucci 8 - 0 (default); M. Donahue/K. McMillan (P) d. S. Seers/ A. Linskey 9-7
Team Records: Pinkerton, 2 - 1; BG, 3 - 0.
Track and field
Hanover (Monday): Quad meet at Newport. Marauders highlights include Riley Roach winning 3,200 in 12 minutes, 22 seconds, and Daniel Frost winning the boys 3,200 in10 minutes, 35 seconds. Hanover swept the high jump, with Emma Kleber winning with a height of 5‘0“, and Ian Solberg winning with a height of 6‘1“. Anna Aaron won the discus with a throw of 61 feet, and Pierce Seigne won the 800m race in 2:03.