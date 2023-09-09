Sophomore Kaiden Martin’s bending corner kick found the back of the net in the final minute of playing, breaking a tie and giving Merrimack a 3-2 victory over Nashua North in boys soccer on Thursday night.

Junior Adrian Talbot scored the Tomahawks’ first two goals and senior goalie Drew Flanders made five saves. Merrimack, which improved to 2-2, visits Alvirne on Tuesday.