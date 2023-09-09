Sophomore Kaiden Martin’s bending corner kick found the back of the net in the final minute of playing, breaking a tie and giving Merrimack a 3-2 victory over Nashua North in boys soccer on Thursday night.
Junior Adrian Talbot scored the Tomahawks’ first two goals and senior goalie Drew Flanders made five saves. Merrimack, which improved to 2-2, visits Alvirne on Tuesday.
Pinkerton 4, Spaulding 1 (Thurs.): Ethan Bellows, Denver Sherwood, Zack Smith and Landon Earehart scored goals and goalkeeper Cam Kuncik made eight saves to lift the Astros.
Windham 3, Alvirne 0 (Friday): Sophomore Ricky Barker scored the first two goals of his varsity career and Kevin Brooks added a goal and two assists for the Jaguars (4-1-0). Goalie Blake Berton made five saves.
Londonderry 2, Bedford 0 (Friday): Brett McKinnon scored both goals for the Lancers (4-1-0) on breakaways. Goalie Noah Cello made five saves in the game, which was stopped 10 minutes into the second half because of bad weather.
Hopkinton 2, Campbell 1 (Friday): In a 55-minute game, Avery Condon and Liam Boyle scored for the Hawks (3-1-0) and goalie Colby Boissy made two saves. Luke Delia scored for the Cougars.
Girls soccer
Pinkerton 7, Spaulding 0 (Thurs.): Kat Bedard, Hannah Sippel, Aislinn Sprague, Maddie Schoenenberger, Emma Nelson and Nicole Blake scored for the Astros. Maeve Gilligan and Sydney Mlynarski made one save each for the combined shutout.
ConVal 2, Souhegan 0 (Friday): Eliza Bulla scored once and assisted on her team’s other goal, scored by Haley Mathewson.
Windham 4, Alvirne 2 (Friday): Darby Madden, Olivia Polychronopoulos, Kiley Candon scored for the Jaguars.
Field hockey
Londonderry 2, Nashua South 1 (Thurs.): Alison Chambers and Ave Windisch scored for the Lancers, and Abbigail Cook (two saves) and Molly Tharrington (five saves) combined for the victory.