High school roundup: Merrimack girls edge Dover Staff Report Sep 16, 2021 9 hrs ago Kailey Dillon and Alex Best scored goals to lift the Merrimack High girls soccer team past Dover 2-1 on Thursday.Jill Dorf and Kylie Flynn assisted the goals as Merrimack improved to 4-3.Boys soccerDover 6, Merrimack 0Merrimack: Drew Flanders, 8 saves; Matt Schmidt, 3 saves.Londonderry 3, Memorial 2Londonderry: Tyler Kraft, Brady Joncas, John Baumann goals.Memorial: Tyler Telge, Dolby St. Louis goal.Girls volleyballPinkerton 3, Nashua South 0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-19)Pinkerton (3-2): Lily Heywood, 8 kills, 13 service points, 3 aces; 15 digs; Abby Leppert, 6 kills, 1 block; Sarah Bolduc, 7 kills; Lexa Galler, 5 kills; Jenna Moyer, 8 service points, 3 aces; Ella Koelb, 3 acres, 28 assists; Sierra Edgecomb, 12 digs.South (0-4): Malia Martel, 8 service points.Bedford 3, Memorial 0 (25-9, 25-12, 25-8)Bedford: Lana McCarthy, 17 aces, 6 kills; Maddy Fennessey, 11 aces; Colleen McGee, 7 kills; Caleigh O'Connell, 15 assists.Hollis/Brookline 3, Londonderry 1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14)H/B (4-0): Cheyenne Colbert, 3 aces, 7 kills; Lydia Daskalos, 5 blocks, 4 kills; Meaghan Coutu, 9 kills; Sophia Jordan, 30 assists.Nashua North 3, Merrimack 0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-17)Merrimack: Eva Page, 2 blocks; Lily Petrocelli, 5 kills, 6 digs; Sam Lyna, 8 assists, 4 digs.GolfTeams: Keene 202, Timberlane 207, Merrimack 261, Memorial 266.Individuals: Stephen Ramos (T), 37; Orion Murphy (K), 38; Zach Diamond (T), 39; Kyle Foster (K), 40; Jonah Murphy (K), 40; Connor Patch (Mer), 42; Jack Mottram (T), 42; Leo Ballaro (K), 42; Owen Pelkey (K), 42; Caden Donahue (T), 44; Carter Bailey (Mem), 45; Owen Aivaliotis (K), 45; Michael Herchenroder (T), 45.