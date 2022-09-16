High School Roundup: Merrimack girls tip Nashua North Sep 16, 2022 Sep 16, 2022 Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Merrimack rallied from a one-goal deficit to beat Nashua North 2-1 in a Division I girls soccer on Saturday.Cara Sullivan and Morgan Lazzaro scored for the Tomahawks, with assists going to Danielle Ganley and Alex Therrien. Emily Theriault made 10 saves for the victory.Merrimack improved to 4-1.Field hockeyPinkerton 4, Merrimack 0Pinkerton (4-2-0): Jaelyn Crossman, 3 goals; Paige Murray, 1 goal; Elise LeBlanc, 1 save; Brenna Hines, 2 saves.Central-West 1, Merrimack 0Central-West: Emily Bisson, goal; Julia Bouthot, Makayla Desilets played well; Chloe Gilroy, 7 saves.Boys soccerWindham 5, Hanover 0Windham (5-1): Kevin Brooks, 2 goals; Max Husson, JoJo Guarnaccia, Nick Grejka, goal; Blake Barton, 5 saves foir 4th shutout.Hanover is 3-4.Londonderry 4, Dover 0Londonderry (3-2-1): Cristian Levantovski, 2 goals; Jackson Lewis, 2 assists; Zach Mantegari, Brett McKinnon, 1 goal each; Jason Reilly, 0 saves.Manchester Memorial 1, Salem 0Memorial (5-1): Merim Husanovic, 1 goal (direct free kick).Pinkerton 2, Portsmouth 2Pinkerton (2-4-1): Zack Smith, 2 goals; Jason Rzasa, 1 assist; Noah Sands, Hayden Marshall, Ethan Bellows played well.Pelham 1, Souhegan 0Pelham (4-4): Hadi Eid, 9 saves.Souhegan (0-5): Finnegan Daly, 6 saves.Girls volleyballMerrimack 3, Keene 025-6, 25-10, 25-12Merrimack (1-5): Lily Petrocelli, 4 aces, 4 digs; Amelia Walker, 3 blocks, 6 kills; Gianna Maglio, 14 service points.Londonderry 5, Winnacunnet 025-18, 25-22, 25-18Londonderry (5-0): Shannon Ball, 5 kills, 4 digs; Ally McGonagle, 4 kills, 6 aces; Sydney Rankin, 11 assists, 4 aces; Sarah DeFazio, 11 assists.Hollis/Brookline 3, Nashua South 025-14, 25-17, 26-24H/B (5-1): Annette Schlunk, 10 kills, 2 aces, 1 block; Cheyenne Colbert, 10 kills, 3 blocks; Sophie Jordan, 19 assists, 3 aces; Maia Schneider, 15 digs; Malaya Colena, 8 digs.Dover 3, Pinkerton 0Pinkerton (2-4): Sarah Bolduc, 9 kills, 10 digs; Sophia Phaneuf, 8 service points, 5 aces; Brooke Little, 10 digs; Kara Porter, 15 assists. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage