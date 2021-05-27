Jaden Murphy scored eight goals, including the 100th of his career, leading Nashua South to an 18-4 boys lacrosse victory over Nashua North on Thursday at Stellos Stadium.
Drew Fleury added three goals, Sam Fletcher scored twice, Griffin Johnson had a goal and three assists and Nate Campbell had three assists for the Purple Panthers (8-5).
Jack Peters had a goal and two assists, Robert Cannaway two goals and an assist for North. Goalie Devyn Lavoie made eight saves for the Titans.
Concord 11, Merrimack 9
Merrimack: Steven Petz, 2 goals; Jason Hostler, 3 goals, 1 assist; Shea Goodwin, 1 goal, 2 assists; Alex Griffin, 7 saves.
Keene 13, Hanover 6
Hanover (4-6): Jack Badams, 3 goals, 1 assist; Noah Fahey, 3 assists; Danny Pitiger, 12 saves.
Winnacunnet 9, Derryfield 8, OT
Winnacunnet: Ben Chase, 3 goals; Jack Ellis, James O’Hara, 2 goals each.
Derryfield: Quinn Silvio, 3 goals; Ryan Etzo, 2 goals.
Trinity 9, Memorial/Central 7
Trinity: Tate Flint, 4 goals, 3 Assists; Ethan Flanagan, 3 goals, 1 assist
Other boys lacrosse scores: Londonderry 14, Pinkerton 12; Concord 11, Merrimack 9.
Girls lacrosse
Gilford 15, Laconia 7
Gilford: Ashley Hart, 7 goals, 2 assists; Lexie Shute, 3 goals; Aly Pichette and Lauren Gallant, 2 goals each; Molly McLean, goal, 2 assists; Bethany Tanner, Julia Spooner, good defense.
Pinkerton 11, Londonderry 5
Pinkerton (14-4): Ali Lamphere, 4 goals; Abby Jowett, 3 goals, 1 assist, including her 100th career goal; Amy Quigley, 2 goals; Lauren Sweeney, 12 saves.
Baseball
Bedford 8, Goffstown 4
Bedford: Evan Kaplo, Ethan Larochelle (3 RBIs), triple, 2 singles each; JJ Crespo, homer, single; Austin Bequeath, 2 singles; WP TJ Crowley, 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R.
Goffstown: Ryan Strand, 3-run homer; Aiden O’Connell, solo homer; Nate Bonacorsi, 7 IP, 4 Ks.
Hanover 15, Lebanon 0
Hanover: Sacerdote, 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks; Pierce, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 Ks; Williams, 3 singles; Stocken, triple, double; Graham, double, single; T. Pierce, double, single; Hill, 2 singles.
Merrimack Valley 13, Pembroke 3
Pembroke: Ryan Ardine, Cove Boucher, Ryan Casey, 2 hits each.
Softball
Epping 7, Portsmouth Christian 6
Epping (10-3): Abby Walsh, walk-off two-run homer, double; Sophia Morang, 7 IP, 4 ER, 10 H, 2 BB, 7 Ks; Erika MacLeod, triple, double, 3 runs scored.
Milford 8, Souhegan 2
Milford: Madi Herbert, 7 IP, 8 Ks; Herbert, 2-run homer; Anna Philbrick, 2 singles, 2 runs scored; Keelie Wells, 2 singles.
Merrimack Valley 20, Pembroke 1
Merrimack Valley: Emma Steenbeke, 5-for-5, 4 HR, 11 RBIs; Livie LaCasse and Sadie Barton, combined 2-hitter.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Pinkerton 3, Farmington 0 (25-4, 25-11, 25-11)
Pinkerton: Kody Sodoyer, Wil Mills, Adam Freiburger, 4 kills each; Lucas Lizotte, 9 assists; Alden Hirsch, 9 digs, 6 aces; Tyler Collins, 9 digs; Dan Collins, 4 kills, 2 blocks.
BOYS TENNIS
Hanover 9, Keene 0 (Division I tournament)
Singles: Evan Yang (H) def. Nick Walton, 8-1; Alex Rockmore (H) def. Ethan Lewis 8-4; Kevin Pillsbury (H) def. Matt McGreer 8-0; Zhiwen Liu (H) def. Dillon Rodgers, 8-1; Alex Stevens (H) def. Max Santos, 8-1; Charlie Birkmeyer (H) def. Sam Bergeron, 8-0.
Doubles: Evan Yang/Alex Rockmore (H) def. Nick Walton/Ethan Lewis, 8-1; Kevin Pillsbury/Alex Stevens (H) def. Dillon Rodgers/Max Santos, 8-2; Zhiwen Liu/Zach Pearson (H) def. Matt McGreer/Nick Cusack, 8-1.
Bow 9, Kennett 0
Singles: Dominik Jurcins (B) def Sam Alkalay 8-1; Hunter Duncan (B) def Cam Bailey 8-2; Colby Smith (B) def Spencer Ogren 8-5; Noah Leuchtenberger (B) def Andrew Fournier 8-0; Aiden Munro (B) def Jake Young 8-0; Oliver Dolcino (B) def Martin Lockhart 8-0.
Doubles: Jurcins/Duncan (B) def Alkalay/Bailey 8-5; Munro/Smith (B) def Ogren/Fournier 8-2; Leuchtenberger/Dolcino (B) def Young/Grant Barahona 8-0.
Bedford 9, Manchester Central 0
Singles: Nick Bayer (B) def Jonas Weissberg 8-0; Lucas Mack (B) def Will Delaney 8-3; Derek Dong (B) def Adam Robichaud 8-0; Bohdan Higley (B) def Issac Grablewski 8-0; Logan Mack (B) def Jimmy Gilroy 8-0; Alex Smith (B) def Joe Tedesco 8-0
Doubles: Lucas Mack/Derek Dong (B) def Weisberg/Delaney 8-2; Logan Mack/Ryan Boucher (B) def. Robichaud/Gilroy 8-1; Vidhur Narayan/Adam Johnson (B) def Nathan Dupree/Tedesco 8-0
Concord 6, Manchester Memorial 3
Singles: Todd Tran (M) d. Daniel Pedersen, 8-3; Tiago Mendes (M) d. Finn Conery, 8-5; Finn Brown (C) d. Sean McCaffrey, 8-2; David Bean (C)d. Ryan Deary, 8-4; Cam Brown (M) d. Tyler Coskren, 8-4; Knox Brown (C) d. Hunter Chambers, 8-0
Doubles: Pedersen/F. Brown (C) d. Tran/Mendes, 8-6; Conery/Bean (C) d. McCaffrey/Deary, 8-2; Coskren/K. Brown (C) d. C. Brown/George Delmar, 9-7
Record: Concord ,6-8.