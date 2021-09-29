Greta Norton’s goal gave Concord a 1-0 victory over Londonderry in field hockey at Rollins Park in Concord on Wednesday.

Ryder Wheeler made four saves for the shutout while Lancers goalie Kathryn Martin made 10.

Boys soccer

Memorial 1, Winnacunet 0, OT

Memorial: Dollby St. Louis, 1 goal; Artur Moura, 1 assist; Nick lodding, Evan Hines, Merim Husanovic, Nikos Katsiantonis, Osavaldo Flores, standouts.

Girls soccer

Central 3, Spaulding 2

Central: Lauren Bouthot, 3 goals.

Girls volleyball

St. Thomas Aquinas 3, Manchester West 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-13

St. Thomas Aquinas (6-3): Enya Kaonga, 19 assists; Ashleigh von der Linden, 9 kills.

West (5-4): Emily Deleault, 8 service points, 3 aces; Lexsi Mercado, 1 block; Tayla Smith, 7 service points, 1 ace; Nyanakuak Piok, 2 blocks.

Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 0

Pinkerton (6-3): Abby Leppert, 8 kills, 1 block; Sarah Bolduc, 8 kills, 16 digs; Lily Heywood, 7 kills, 19 service points, 6 aces, 16 digs; Ella Koelb, 14 service points, 4 aces, 25 assists; Jenna Moyer, 13 service points (10 straight in Game 2); Sierra Edgecomb, 16 digs.

Timberlane (3-7): Lauren Hayes, 4 service points, 2 aces.

Golf

At Hanover CC

Concord 187, Hanover 195, Timberlane 203, Merrimack 234.

Individuals: Stephen Ramos, Timberlane, 34; Cam Brown, Gavin Richardson, Concord, 35 each; Cam McGonigle, Concord, 38; Dylan Miles, Concord, 39; Zach Diamond, Timberlane, 40; Tyler Coskren, Concord, 40; Jake Shoemaker, Concord, 40.

At Derryfield CC (par 36)

Stableford scoring

Derryfield (15-2), 79; Pelham (15-1), 73; ConVal (5-13), 45.

Individuals: Russ Hamel, P, 26; Wyatt Burbank, CV, 23; Calvin Reilly, D, 22; Sam Hines, D, 21; Nick Carbone, P, 21.

At Manchester CC (Par 36)

Bedford 200, Pinkerton (17-3) 205. Londonderry 214.

Pinkerton top 5: Julianna Megan, 39; Jeremy Burke, 40; Max Lukeman & Robbie DeFeo, 41; Jake Sullivan, 44.