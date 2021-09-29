High School Roundup: Norton’s goal lifts Concord past Lancers Sep 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 3 Londonderry’s Jordan Furlong, near, and Concord’s Emma Beaujouan go for the ball during Wednesday’s game in Concord. Roundup, Page C3. Mark Bolton/Union Leader Concord's Jordan Cromwell, right, and Londonderry's Ashleigh Leone go for a ball during their game at Rollins Park in Concord Wednesday afternoon. Mark Bolton/Union Leader Londonderry’s Tara Wright, left, collides with Concord’s Emma Beaujouan during the first half of their game at Rollins Park in Concord Wednesday afternoon. Mark Bolton/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Greta Norton’s goal gave Concord a 1-0 victory over Londonderry in field hockey at Rollins Park in Concord on Wednesday.Ryder Wheeler made four saves for the shutout while Lancers goalie Kathryn Martin made 10.Boys soccerMemorial 1, Winnacunet 0, OTMemorial: Dollby St. Louis, 1 goal; Artur Moura, 1 assist; Nick lodding, Evan Hines, Merim Husanovic, Nikos Katsiantonis, Osavaldo Flores, standouts.Girls soccerCentral 3, Spaulding 2Central: Lauren Bouthot, 3 goals.Girls volleyballSt. Thomas Aquinas 3, Manchester West 0 (25-18, 25-18, 25-13St. Thomas Aquinas (6-3): Enya Kaonga, 19 assists; Ashleigh von der Linden, 9 kills.West (5-4): Emily Deleault, 8 service points, 3 aces; Lexsi Mercado, 1 block; Tayla Smith, 7 service points, 1 ace; Nyanakuak Piok, 2 blocks.Pinkerton 3, Timberlane 0Pinkerton (6-3): Abby Leppert, 8 kills, 1 block; Sarah Bolduc, 8 kills, 16 digs; Lily Heywood, 7 kills, 19 service points, 6 aces, 16 digs; Ella Koelb, 14 service points, 4 aces, 25 assists; Jenna Moyer, 13 service points (10 straight in Game 2); Sierra Edgecomb, 16 digs.Timberlane (3-7): Lauren Hayes, 4 service points, 2 aces.GolfAt Hanover CCConcord 187, Hanover 195, Timberlane 203, Merrimack 234.Individuals: Stephen Ramos, Timberlane, 34; Cam Brown, Gavin Richardson, Concord, 35 each; Cam McGonigle, Concord, 38; Dylan Miles, Concord, 39; Zach Diamond, Timberlane, 40; Tyler Coskren, Concord, 40; Jake Shoemaker, Concord, 40.At Derryfield CC (par 36)Stableford scoringDerryfield (15-2), 79; Pelham (15-1), 73; ConVal (5-13), 45.Individuals: Russ Hamel, P, 26; Wyatt Burbank, CV, 23; Calvin Reilly, D, 22; Sam Hines, D, 21; Nick Carbone, P, 21.At Manchester CC (Par 36)Bedford 200, Pinkerton (17-3) 205. Londonderry 214.Pinkerton top 5: Julianna Megan, 39; Jeremy Burke, 40; Max Lukeman & Robbie DeFeo, 41; Jake Sullivan, 44. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage