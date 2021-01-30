Campbell broke from a halftime tie to beat Derryfield School 65-41 in boys basketball on Friday night.
Jack Noury scored 14 points, had four steals and sparked a defensive surge that held Derryfield to two points in the third quarter. Campbell’s Will McPherson had 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Brody Mills added 18 points, and senior Drew Adamakos contributed eight rebounds and three blocks.
Alvirne 55, Nashua North 52
Alvirne: Nick Jacques, 18 points; Liam O’Neil, 12 points; Jake Hibbard, 10 points.
North: Curtis Harris-Lopez, 13 points; Sam McElliott, 13 points;
Pelham 59, Sanborn 57
Sanborn (3-2): Dylan Khalil, 20 points.
Pelham: Zach Jones, 19 points.
Exeter 67, Salem 33 (Thursday)
Salem (0-4): Kaleb Bates 17.
Other Friday scores: Goffstown 73, Central 53; Londonderry 74, Salem 34; Timberlane 56, Merrimack 55; Nashua South 55, Windham 51.
GIRLS BASKETBALLLondonderry 43, Salem 34
Londonderry (2-3): Ashley Rourke, 13 points; Olivia Chau, 13 points; Kylee McGurn, 7 points; Jordan Furlong, 7 points.
Bishop Guertin 57, Windham 35
BG: Kailee McDonald, 14; Olivia Murray, 13; Brooke Paquette, 12.
Windham (1-2): Sarah Dempsey, 18 points, 8 rebounds; Chloe Weeks, 6 points, 3 assists.
Memorial 48, Concord 45
Memorial: Madison Pepra-Omani, 13 points; Jess Carrier, 9 points; Ryan Moran, 7 points.
Note: All nine Memorial girls who played in the game scored.
Concord: Ava Woodman, 26 points.
Derryfield 45, Hopkinton 42
Derryfield: Emmy Plage, 12 points; Shawna Lesmerises, 8 points.
Hopkinton: Maurgan McGrath, 14 points.
Hollis-Brookline 69, Souhegan 35
Souhegan: Siera Biddle, 11 points; Katie Canavan, 10 points.
Pelham 52, Sanborn 45
Pelham: Megan Molletieri, 16 points, including four 3-pointers; Tallie Carney, 12 points; Jasmine Becotte, 8 points.
Sanborn: Madison Houghton, 17 points, 8 rebounds.
Bedford 52, Trinity 32
Bedford: Isabella King, 30 points; Lana McCarthy, 18 points.
Trinity: Colby Guinta, 12; Achol Tour, 11 points.
Goffstown 52, Central 36
Goffstown: Ava Winterburn, 23 points; Maggie Sasso, 12 points.
Central: Jailyn Johnson, 12.
Bow 44, Hillsboro-Deering 18
HD: Zoe Kemp, 9 points; Emily Howell, 7 points.
GYMNASTICSSalem 129.14, Windham 114.98
All Around: Leiana Aiello 31.8 (Salem); Vanesa Aiello 30.25 (Salem); Abby Atkinson 29.0 (Windham)
Vault: V. Aiello 8.35 (S); Erica James 8.3 (S); L. Aiello 8.2 (S)
Bars: Lisa Chevaire 8.2 (S); L. Aiello 7.0 (S); Chloe McNamee 6.9 (W)
Beam: Lisa Chevaire 9.05 (S); Shea Callahan 8.4 (S); Sarah Zachas 7.9 (W)
Floor; L. Aiello 9.0 (S); Elisa Bianco (S) & Elizabeth Butterworth (S) 8.9
BOYS HOCKEYHollis-Brookline/Derryfield School 5, Goffstown 4
Goffstown (0-5-0): Grady Chretien, 2 goals; Jackson Burke, Calvin Sage, 1 goal each.
HBDS (1-0-0): Paul Vachon, Jacob Roy, Quinn Silvio, Sal Vella, Jess Gertz, 1 goal each.
Goalies: Maddie Sage (G), 20 saves; Rylan Morgan (HBDS), 22 saves.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Concord 4, Exeter 3
Concord: Jaelyn Kelleher, 2 goals; Kaitlyn McKinnon, winning goal in OT.