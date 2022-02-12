Souhegan High’s Nolan Colby goes to the bucket against Laconia’s Keaton Beck during Friday’s NHIAA Division II quarterfinal in Amherst. The top-seeded Sabers prevailed, 67-40, and will meet No. 4 Lebanon in the state semifinals Tuesday at Oyster River High in Durham.
Souhegan’s Matt Canavan drives to the hoop against Laconia’s Kayden Roberts during Friday’s NHIAA Division II quarterfinal in Amherst.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Souhegan’s Joe Bernasconi drives to the bucket against Laconia’s Keaton Beck during Friday’s NHIAA Division II quarterfinal in Amherst.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Laconia’s Kayden Roberts goes to the hoop against Souhegan’s Joe Bernasconi, left, and Nolan Colby during the NHIAA Division II quarterfinals Friday night in Amherst.
THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER
Souhegan High’s Nolan Colby goes to the bucket against Laconia’s Keaton Beck during Friday’s NHIAA Division II quarterfinal in Amherst. The top-seeded Sabers prevailed, 67-40, and will meet No. 4 Lebanon in the state semifinals Tuesday at Oyster River High in Durham.
Trinity High School extended its stay in the NHIAA Division I boys basketball tournament by beating Bedford 78-65 in Saturday night’s quarterfinals.
Trinity’s Mark Nyomah led all scorers with 23 points. T.J. O’Connell led Bedford with 16.
Top-seeded Trinity (17-1) will face fourth-seeded Pinkerton Academy (17-3) in Wednesday night’s semifinals. Bedford, the tournament’s No. 8 seed, completed its season with a 12-8 record.
Trinity led 42-31 at halftime and 59-52 after three quarters, but Bedford was within five following an Austin Kasyjanski basket early in the third. Trinity regained a 10-point lead midway through the fourth and was up by 12 after a Tyler Bike layup with 2:47 to play. Bike finished the game with 22 points.
Trinity beat Pinkerton 52-44 when the teams met during the regular season. Pinkerton had a 39-33 lead with 6:20 to play in that game, but was held to one field goal the rest of the way.
“That first game (against Pinkerton) had a lot of energy,” Tyler Bike said. “They’re a big team with a lot of talent. They’re going to come for revenge, so we’ll have to play our game.”
Division II quarterfinals
Souhegan 67 Laconia 40 (Friday): The top-seeded Sabers (18-1) advanced to the semifinals with a 22-0 run in the third quarter. Matt Canavan led the way with 27 points, and John McBride added 12 points and 12 rebounds. Kayden Roberts paced No. 8 Laconia with 11 points.
ConVal 70, Sanborn 66: In Peterborough, third-seeded ConVal advanced to play Pelham in the semifinals. Owen McGuire and Christian Buffum led the way with 14 points each. Sixth-seeded Sanborn (14-6) received 17 points from Jason Allen.
Regular season (boys)
Campbell 73, St. Thomas 50: Brody Mills poured in 26 points and Colton Martel added 20 points. Dylan Rice chipped in with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, and Jack Noury had 10 points and five assists. Brady Rogers (13 points) and Reece Rogers (11 points) led St. Thomas.
Regular season (girls)
St. Thomas 64, Campbell 59: Kristina Castellano had 16 points, 18 rebounds and five assists for the Cougars. Alyvia Ashe added 14 points and eight rebounds, and Bailey Bourque scored 10 points.
Hopkinton 46, Raymond 24: Kally Murdough (nine points, five steals), Lizz Holmes (nine points) and Elise Miner (six points) led Hopkinton (11-7). Adele St. Germain (eight points) led Raymond.