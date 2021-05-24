Ryan Ardine pitched a five-hitter, leading the Pembroke Academy baseball team past Merrimack Valley 4-1 on Monday. Ardine walked one and fanned 10.
Pembroke (5-5) received offense from Alex Chiavaras (2-for-4 with a run scored) and Ryan Casey, who reached base four times on two HBPs and two walks.
Also Tuesday, Ryan Killelea hurled a two-hitter, walking one and fanning nine, to lead Londonderry past Pinkerton Academy 6-0. Zach Rheault had three hits and three RBIs, Owen MacDonnell one hit and two RBIs for the Lancers
Windham 4, Salem 3 (8 inn.)
Windham: Charlie Breen, 7 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 Ks; Westin Lippold, 1 perfect inning; Lippold, 2 singles; Joey Blair, RBI groundout in 8th.
Salem: Ryan Gomez, 8 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 Ks; Tommy Ahlers, Ryan Pacy, 2 singles each.
Softball
Pelham 15, Trinity 3 (5 inn.)
Pelham: Christina Louh, 3 hits, 2 runs; Megan Molettieri, Molly Sauer, 2 hits each; Brooke Slaton, hit, 3 runs. WP: Sauer. Trinity: Emma Service, Kiera Gilman, homer each.
Boys lacrosse
Trinity 13, Central/Memorial 3
Trinity: (9-4): Tate Flint, 6 goals, 4 assists (breaks Trinity scoring record of 53 goals in a season held by Will Towner (‘15); Ethan Flannigan, 3 goals, 1 assist; Andrew Overy, Austin Pepin, Lucas Frazier, Brennan Walsh 1 goal each; Dillon Brown, 3 assists.
Nashua South 11, Souhegan 9
Nashua South (6-5): Drew Fleury, 5 goals (his fifth was the 100th of his career); Griffin Johnson, 3 goals, 1 assist; Jaden Murphy, 2 goals, 1 assist; Nate Campbell, 1 goal, 2 assists; Aidan Walsh, 17-for-23 on faceoff wins; Ethan Johnson, 18 saves. Souhegan (2-8): Alex Karpawick, 6 goals; Connor Holland, 1 goal, 2 assists; Anthony Garrant, 1 goal; Riley Lawhorn, 1 assist; Nathan Fritz, 11 saves.
Girls lacrosse
ConVal 14, Campbell 8
Campbell: Bailey Bourque 2 goals; Josie Oberto, 2 goals; Tiana Boyson, 2 goals; Phoebe Drouin, 13 saves.
TRACK & FIELD
Manchester city meet
Girls winners
Shot put: Abuk Teng, West, 28-00. Discus: Lilliana McCullough, Memorial, 69-03. Javelin: Teng, West, 82-02. Pole vault: Katelyn McDonnell, Memorial, 7-00. Long jump: Paige Thibault, Memorial, 16-00. Triple jump: Lexi Roux, Central, 33-10. High jump: McDonnell, Memorial, 4-10. 100 hurdles: Lauren Bartnicki, Memorial, 10.44. 100 dash: Harriet Barber, Central, 13.06. 1,600: Elliott Krantz, Central, 6:43.25. 4-by-100 relay: Central (Abby Hudson, Barber, Inesse Masumbuko, Rachel Gangasimbo), 52.94. 400: Morgan Nault, Memorial, 1:03.18. 300 hurdles: Bartnicki, Memorial, 55.7. 800: Colleen Stankiewicz, Central, 2:59.54.200: Barber, Central, 30.51. 3,200: Morgan Nault, Memorial, 15:27.47. 4-by-400 relay: Central (Krantz, Kathryn Craig, Hudson, Barber).
Boys winners
Shot put: Jordan Escabi, West, 41-05.25. Discus: Shawn McGarvey, Central, 101-06. Javelin: Aiden Kelley, Central, 131-03. Pole vault: Travis Martins, West, 10-04. Long jump: Benjamin Mikus, Central, 19-04.50. Triple jump: Dennis Kotee, 40-05. High jump: Bryce Foster, Memorial, 5-10. 110 hurdles: Foster, Memorial, 15.91. 100 dash: Abou Dimande, Central, 11.86. 1,600: Tyler Lavallee, Memorial, 4:53.07. 4-by-100 relay: Central (Kelley, Joshua Jerome, Kdin Preston, Dimande), 46.50. 400: Sebastian Ruge, Memorial, 53.92. 300 hurdles: Foster, Memorial, 44.87. 800: Lavallee, Memorial, 2:10.81. 200: Dimande, Central, 24.43.4-by-400 relay: Central (Liam Delaney, Micah Huffman, Cyril Anderson, Ben Colby), 3:43.69.
Pinkerton, Alvirne, Trinity at Londonderry
Girls winners
100 meters: Eva Roberts, Pinkerton, 13.10. 200: Roberts, Pinkerton, 27.88. 400: Grace Jellow, Pinkerton, 1:02.22. 800: Grace McDonough, Londonderry, 2:26.16. 1,600: Brynna Anderson, Alvirne, 5:56.23. 3,200: Isabelle Groulx, Pinkerton, 11:51.91. 100 hurdles: Jordan Wheaton, Pinkerton, 15.79. 300 hurdles: Wheaton, Pinkerton, 49.37. 4-by-100 relay: Alvirne, 52.53. 4-by-400 relay: Pinkerton, 4:18.16. High jump: Molly O’Connell, Alvirne, 4-10. Pole vault: Sophie Hagymas, Londonderry, 10-0. Long jump: O’Donnell, Alvirne, 15-4 1/4. Triple jump: Abigail Tarrant, Alvirne, 27-4. Shot put: Briana Davis, Pinkerton, 31-7. Discus: Davis, Pinkerton, 117-2. Javelin: Kayla Franks, Pinkerton, 97-9.
Team scores: Pinkerton, 74; Alvirne, 38; Londonderry, 25 points; Trinity, 7.
Boys winners
100: Benjamin Fleming, Pinkerton, 11.06. 200: Fleming, Pinkerton, 22.68. 400: Anthony Santos, Alvirne, 53.57. 800: Matt Griffin, Londonderry, 1:53.35. 1,600: Cooper Downey, Alvirne, 4:49.71. 3,200: Luke Brennan, Pinkerton, 9:47.34. 110 hurdles: Colby Ramshaw, Londonderry, 17.11. 300 hurdles: Tyler Geffrard, Trinity, 45.43. 4-by-100 relay: Londonderry (Amaro, Street, Ramshaw, Kullman), 45.51. 4-by-400 relay: Londonderry (Young, Kraft, Clegg, Griffin), 3:35.98. High jump: Kullman, Londonderry, 6-3. Pole vault: Patrick Cotnoir, Pinkerton, 10-0. High jump: Ryan Dane, Pinkerton, 19-6.25. Triple jump: Donovan Gannon, Londonderry, 38-4. Shot put: Jaydon Navarro, Londonderry, 39-7.5. Discus: Dan Powers, Pinkerton, 133-0. Javelin: Michael Ciampo, Alvirne, 105-5.
Team scores: Londonderry, 59; Pinkerton, 47; Alvirne, 30; Trinity, 8.