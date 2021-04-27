Will Perkowski bested Gavin Bedell in a pitchers’ duel as Derryfield School edged Pittsfield 2-1 on Tuesday in baseball.
Perkowski, a sophomore righty, pitched a three-hitter with two walks and 14 strikeouts. Bedell was outstanding as well, allowing four hits and two walks while fanning four.
The Cougars (4-0) scored their runs in the first inning, highlighted by a Frankie Brandt RBI single.
Pittsfield scored its run in the fourth on Decotta Giddis’ suicide squeeze.
Pittsburg/Canaan (Vt.) 12, Groveton 0: Spencer Prehemo pitched a shutout and collected a pair of hits for the winners.
Coe-Brown 17, Bow 4: Thomas Trumble earned the win and went 3-for-3 with a triple, Jake Pelletier went 4-for-5 and Jack Jerome went 3-for-5 for the Bears. Kyle Martin had two hits for Bow.
Souhegan 17, ConVal 1: Kyan Bagshaw (2-0) went four innings, allowing no hits and two walks. He fanned 12. Nick Wilson, Dylan Dufour, Anthony Paolicelli and Reece Colby had two hits each for the Sabers.
Softball
Manchester West 3, Sanborn 1: Emily Deleault pitched a four-hitter, fanning 14 and walking one, and Riley McNamara, Mikayla Veziris and Olivia Page-Howe cracked two hits each in the Blue Knights’ win. Peyton Hanson went the distance for Sanborn, striking out eight.
Merrimack Valley 2, Bishop Brady 1 (9 innings): Emma Steenbeke had a double and single, Sadie Barton two singles for MV, which scored the winning run on an error. Ami and Isabella Rivera had a single and double each for the Giants.
Riley Marsh and Margaret Sheehan also had multiple hits.
Brady’s Jayden Johnson pitched 8 2/3 innings and allowed no earned runs, with seven strikeouts.
Keene 4, Bedford 3: Emma Bartlett went the route for Keene, with 15 strikeouts. Erin McCarthy pitched a complete game for the Bulldogs and contributed three hits.
Bishop Guertin 13, Portsmouth 1: Meghan Davey pitched a two-hitter for the Cardinals, striking out six. She was backed by solid defense, especially from shortstop Kyleigh Guerette.
BG’s Maddy Bowen went 4-for-4 with a triple. Stephanie Coulombe, Emma Charron and Bailey Doyle each had two hits.
Campbell 19, Goffstown 9: Catherine Carignan slammed three homers, Lyndsey Brown cracked a grand slam and a two-run homer, and Chloe Steiniger, Riley Gamache and Morgan Bruner all had multiple hits for the Cougars.
Maddie Davis pitched four innings giving up five hits six runs, with six Ks.
Boys lacrosse
Merrimack 10, Salem 9: Jackson Forbes scored his second goal in overtime to lift the Tomahawks. Jason Hostler and Matthew Todd each had hat tricks, Kyle Dunn added two goals and goalie Alex Griffin stopped eight shots for Merrimack (2-2).
Campbell 12, Trinity 7: Tate Flint and Brady Watts had hat tricks for the Pioneers. Watts went 18-for-23 on faceoffs.
Girls lacrosse
Londonderry 17, Concord 6: Kiara Edmunds and Caroline Leone had hat tricks, and Abbie Whitley and Jenna Stowell added two goals each for the Lancers.
Souhegan 15, Central 0: Margot Manz had a hat trick for the Sabers and Delaney Facques, Kenzie Cretsinger and Elle Stevenson added two goals each. Lyla Kimball had seven draw controls. Shannon Hargreaves stopped one shot for the shutout.
Bishop Guertin 22, Nashua South 3: Maddy Keating led BG with four goals and two assists, Rylee Bouvier added three goals and three assists, and Nat Coutu scored four goals. Lindsay Hult added two goals and two assists for the Cardinals.
Pinkerton 17, Merrimack 2: Ali Lamphere scored six goals to lead the Astros, while teammate Abby Jowett added five. Tatum Howe chipped in with two.
GIRLS TENNIS
Plymouth 6, Kennett 3
Singles: Kaylie Sampson P d. Ava Janell K 8-1; Grace Baillargeon K d. Kamilah Abdul-Jabbar 8-6; Jocelyn Anzaldi K d. Emma Smith 8-6; Abey Gordon P d. Grace Ward 8-6; Rhiannon Harris P d. Eve Paglierani 8-4; Kerry Tole P d. Olivia Scott 8-4
Doubles: Janell / Baillaegeon K d. Sampson/Gordon 9-7; Abdul-Jabbar/Harris P d. Anzaldi/Ward 9-7; Smith/Tole P d Paglieraini/Scott 9-7
Pinkerton 6, Merrimack 3
Singles: Shu Grasso (M) d. Maddie Frank 8-1; Madeline Donahue (P) d. Sarah Hardy 8-3; Sydney Pelletier (P) d. Collette Hutchinson 8-0; Calli Matarozzo (P) d. Emily Winefield 8-3; Kaylee McMillan (P) d. Jordan Zebuhr 8-0; Annabelle Veale (P) d. Sarah Zebuhr 8-1.
Doubles:
S. Grasso/E. Hutchinson (M) d. M. Frank/A. Veale 9-7; S. Hardy/E. Winefield (M) d. K. McMillan/ S. Pelletier 8-6; Bridget Gorrie/Sydney Collard (P) d. J. Zebuhr/ S. Zebuhr 8-0.
Records: Pinkerton, 3-2; Merrimack, 1-3.
BOYS TENNIS
Hanover 8, Derryfield 1
Singles: Jack Schroeder (D) d. Evan Yang 8-6; Alex Rockmore (H) d. Christopher Lynch 8-6; Kevin Pillsbury (H) d. Chris Van Natta, 8-2; Alex Stevens (H) d. Max Smith, 8-4; Zhiwen Liu (H) d. Jack Krasnof, 8-6; Zach Pearson (H) d. Billy Gardner 8-6.
Doubles: Yang/Rockmore (H) d. Schroeder/Lynch 8-0; Pillsbury/Stevens (H) d. Van Natta/Smith 9-8 (7-5); Liu/Pearson (H) d. Krasnof/Gardner 8-2.
Nashua South 6, Bishop Guertin 3
Singles: Santiago Somorrostro (S) def. Pranav Marwaha 9-8 (7-5); Tommy Lubin (B) def. Abhinav Avvaru 9-7; Akhil Kammila (S) def. Dean Liakos 8-6; Neil Kachappily (S) def. Ryan Wallat 8-6; Praneet Nadella (S) def. Gavin Bombara 8-0; Kaushik Tadipathri (S) def. Aditya Bhattaria 8-3
Doubles: BG 2, South 1.
TRACK AND FIELD
Pinkerton girls: At Merrimack, Briana Danis set a Pinkerton record in the discus with 113’ 3’’. Jadyn Smith set season-best marks in the high jump (4’ 8”) and 300m hurdles (52.21). Samantha Franks had a season best in the javelin with 88’.
Merrimack girls: Kailey Dillon won the 100, Alexis Best took the 200, Lilly Farrell won the triple jump and Adele Alexander captured the 1,600.
Pinkerton boys: At Merrimack, Ben Fleming won the 100 (11.30) and 200 (23.89), Alex LeBlanc won the 400 (54.36), Jake Spezzaferri took the high jump (5’4’’) and George Nigro III won the shot put (40’4”).