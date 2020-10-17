RAYMOND — Ever since Richard Gibby began playing football in second grade, he has been coached by his uncle, and that didn’t change when he began his Raymond High School career three years ago.
Raymond coach Tona McCarthy has seen his nephew blossom throughout the years, but with the season in question due to COVID-19, Gibby began wondering if he’d have another season playing for his uncle..
It’s been only two weeks, but Gibby is making his senior season count.
A week after having a hand in five touchdowns in a 46-28 win over Bishop Brady, Gibby matched that with four passing touchdowns and one rushing during Raymond’s 53-0 Division IV victory over Epping on Saturday afternoon at Nor-Rock Field.
“He’s pretty much been my coach my entire life. Once I got put in as a freshman, I’ve worked so hard to get here,” Gibby said. “I worked in the offseason like we were having a season. I was scared we weren’t because football is my life. I love it.”
Saturday’s victory was extra special to Gibby and his teammates, as they became the first Raymond team to win the “Spotted Turtle Trophy,” which is given to the winner of this annual matchup between neighboring towns. Epping had won all nine of the previous contests.
“We never won the ‘Turtle’ trophy before, so being the first Raymond team to do this is an honor,” Gibby said. “I’ve been playing football with these kids for most of my life and I wouldn’t want to do it with any other people.”
Epping (0-1) played its first game of the season and had only 15 players dressed. The Blue Devils have maintained a co-op agreement with Newmarket for a decade, but Newmarket opted out this year due to COVID-19 precautions.
“No camp, we scrapped together as many guys as we could, I have three seniors and two guys I really wanna get some football in, so I’m happy I get to be able to have a game or two with them,” Epping coach Nicholas Derocher said. “It’s a young team. We have a lot to look forward to the next four years, but I’m just happy we can play some games this year.”
McCarthy made Gibby the starting quarterback as a freshman, and the Rams have never questioned who has been their leader since. Gibby was a second-team Division IV selection last year.
“His progression started in eighth grade when he was playing indoor football and he did well,” McCarthy said. “I put him in as quarterback and ever since then he loved it. And he’s excelling every year.”
All four of Gibby’s completions went for touchdowns and totalled 109 yards. He had two TD passes to Dylan Martein and one each to Mike Mbwana and Kevin Bostaph.
Plymouth 43, Kingswood 14: Plymouth led 21-0 exactly one minute into the game and 35-0 at the half.
Trevan Sanborn caught two TD passes on the Bobcats' first two offensive plays of the game and Charlie Comeau scored two TDs, one on a fumble recovered an one rushing.
Joe D’Ambruoso and Anthony Ciotti also scored rushing TDs for Plymouth (4-0). Will Fogarty was 5-for-5 on PAT attempts.
Bedford 46, Concord 20 (Friday): In Bedford, Russell Erwin ran for three TDs and Joe Mikol passed for two to lead to the Bulldogs.
Dover 13, Portsmouth/Oyster River 7 (Friday): In Dover, QB Darian Lopez-Sullivan scored on a 4-yard run with eight seconds remaining to keep the Green Wave (3-0) unbeaten.
Exeter 29, Spaulding 6 (Friday): In Exeter, Jonathan Bunnell threw a pair of TD passes for the Blue Hawks (2-2).
Girls soccer
Londonderry 2, Windham 1: Mia Stowell scored the game winner with two minutes remaining. Cassie Fischer scored the Jaguars’ goal in the first half. Lacey DeMeo also scored for Londonderry (4-4). Windham is 1-4-1.
Nashua South 4, Merrimack 3: Alexis Best, Siobhan McMakin and Emma Valluzzi scored for the Tomahawks.