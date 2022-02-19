The Stevens High bowling team on Saturday won the state team title. Members, from left, are Haydon Grenier, RJ Raymond, Devyn Corliss, Anthony LaCallaide, coach Wadsworth, Cam Bard, Colby Craig, Alexys Corliss and Coach Corliss.
Brady Ferreira scored two goals and added two assists, leading Salem to a 5-0 victory over Manchester in boys hockey on Friday — Mark McGinn’s 300th win as Blue Devils coach.
Jackson Maietta, Jackson Doughty and Jake Barton also scored for Salem (9-8-1). Barton added two assists, and Brennan Chane and Doughty added an assist. Colby Savageau stopped 15 shots for the shutout.
Bowling
Stevens wins team title: The second-seeded Cardinals edged Goffstown 4-3 in the finals of Saturday’s NHIAA Bowling Team State Championship at Yankee Lanes in Manchester.
Stevens team members are Cam Bard, Alexys Corliss, Devyn Craig, Colby Craig, Haydon Grenier, R.J. Raymond, Anthony LaCaillade, and coach Shawn Wadsworth.
Stevens advanced to final by beating Winnacunnet 3-1 in the quarterfinals and Spaulding 4-1 in the semifinals.
Goffstown, the top seed, beat Souhegan 3-2 in the quarterfinals, then Raymond 4-1 in the semis.
Girls hockey
Hanover 10, Pinkerton 0
Hanover (12-2): Maeve Lee, hat trick; Gail Morse, Rory Seelig, two goals each; Kaye Lindsay, Kali McDonnell, Greta Schutz, one goal each; Lily Seelig, MacKenzie Liu, three assists each; Danielle Rudd, McDonnell, two assists each.