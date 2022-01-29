The Manchester Memorial seniors shined on Senior Night in a 51-43 girls basketball victory over Trinity on Friday night.
Elizabeth Barrientos led the way with 13 points, followed by Erin McCoy (10), Taylor McNelly (eight points), Ciara Banks (seven points) and Paige Thibault (five points).
Trinity was led by Dakota Correia with 16 pts and Adut Tour with eight.
Manchester Central 64, Keene 50
Central: Reeham Imam, 18 pts; Emily Hobausz, 15 pts
Keene: Elyza Mitchell, 25 pts, 14 rebs; Cadance Gilbert, 10 pts; Sirena Willette, 4 pts, 3 rebs.
Pelham 56, Milford 42
Pelham (8-7): Jasmine Becotte, Olivia Todd, 13 pts each.
Milford (9-8): Avery Fuller, 10 pts; Bailey Johnson, 8 pts; Lulu Maguire, 7.
Exeter 48, Londonderry 33
Exeter: Emma Smith, 12 pts, 7 rebs, 6 steals, 4 assists; Erin McIlroy, 8 pts, 3 rebs, 5 steals; Rachel Ludwig, 7 pts; Ari Pompeo, 7 pts, 8 rebs.
Conant 64, Campbell 21
Campbell: Alyvia Ashe, 6 pts; Hailey Anderson, 4 pts; Bailey Bourque, Evelyn Page, Kristina Castellano, defense.
Bedford 48, Dover 31
Bedford (14-2): Kate Allard, 14 pts; Lana McCarthy, 10 pts; Sydney Suozzo, 8 pts; Emma Kasyjanski, 7 pts.
Dover (7-8): Abby Kozlowski, Lilly Nossiff, 8 pts each.
Merrimack 51, Salem 41
Merrimack: Emma Valluzzi, 20 pts; Madison McCaffrey, 11 pts;
Salem: Ella Mosto, 9 pts.
Coe-Brown 33, Oyster River 28
Coe-Brown: Jennifer Nonik, 12 pts; Megan Brieger, Kalina Kasprzak, 6 pts each.
Concord 56, Windham 43 (Thurs.)
Concord: Elizabeth Blinn, 17 pts; Delaney Duford, 12 pts.
Windham (8-7): Bree Amari, 14 pts; Hannah Smith, 12 pts.
Lebanon 42, Milford 26 (Thurs.)
Lebanon: Catherine Cole, 18 pts.
Milford (9-7): Ellianna Nassy, 12 pts; Bailey Johnson, 8 pts; Addie Hopkins, Kate Hansen, defense.
Boys basketball
Hopkinton 68, St. Thomas 61
St. Thomas: Vinny Simonelli,18 pts; Reece Rogers, 14 pts; Brady Rogers, Ethan Berg, 13 pts each.
Souhegan 51, Pembroke 39
Souhegan (14-1): John McBride, 13 pts, 13 rebs; Matt Canavan, 12 pts.
Pembroke (8-5): Mike Pitman, 21 pts.
Trinity 81, Memorial 65
Trinity (13-1): Mark Nyomah, 19 pts; Tyler Bike, 17 pts; Andrew Politi, 13 pts; Connor Hermann, defense.
Central 95, Keene 59
Central: Kuel Akot, 21 pts; Jason Gasana, 19 pts; Angel Castro, 14 pts; William Gearles, 13 pts.
Keene: Lucas Malay, 12 pts.
Milford 53, Merrimack Valley 42
Milford: Chuck Urda, 19 pts; Ryon Constable, 10 assists; Brady Hansen, 9 pts.
MV: Brandon Duke, 14 pts; Eli Gove, 10 pts.
Salem 73, Merrimack 49
Salem (8-7): Ryan Pacy, 34 pts; Phil Melo, 11 pts; Cam Kloza, 9 pts.
Campbell 49, Conant 29
Campbell: Brody Mills, 30 pts; Dylan Rice, 6 pts, 10 rebs; Jack Noury, 6 pts, 8 assists, 5 steals.
Holy Family 72, Wilton-Lyndeborough 44
Holy Family: Karl Yonkeu, 32 pts.
Girls hockey
Bishop Guertin 8, ConVal 0
BG: Riley Goldthwaite, 3 goals; Riley Molingowski, Natalie Gaffney, Gracie Menicci, 1 goal each; Jill Scanlon, Tessa Wilkie, 1 goal, 1 assist each; Julie McLaughlin, Jenna Lynch, 2 assists each.; Makenna Reekie, shutout.
Gymnastics
Friday, at A2 Gym & Cheer, Salem
Bishop Guertin 130.85; Keene, 103.5; Memorial, 71.7
Vault: Rachel Bolger, BG, 8.7; Natlie Haight, BG, 8; Heather Gonyea, Conant, 7.95.
Bars: Caroline Butler, BG, 8.8; Haight, BG, 7.3; Bolger, BG, 7.2.
Beam: Butler, BG, 9.2; Bolger, BG, 8.8; Madison Stumpf, Memorial, 8.4.
Floor: Butler, BG, 8.9; Kayla Borges, BG, 8.7; Stumpf, M, 8.7; Bolger, BG, 8.65.
All-around: Bolger, BG, 33.35; Borges, BG, 30.7; Stumpf, M, 30.55; Gonyea, C, 29.5; Ava Pelkey, Keene, 28.8.
SKIING
Friday, at Pat’s Peak, Henniker (eight teams)
Pinkerton boys: Chris Bennett, first overall; Colton April, fifth overall; Jameson Colby, ninth overall.
Pinkerton girls: Emma Tancrede, third overall; Ava Sezgin, fourth overall; Maddie Frank, eighth overall.