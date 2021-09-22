With rain in Friday’s weather forecast, the Spaulding at Dover football game has been moved to Thursday at 6 o’clock at Dunaway Field.

The Green Wave, coming off a victory over Concord, are 2-1 in Division I East. Spaulding is 0-3.

Girls volleyball

Londonderry 3, Salem 0 (Tuesday)

(25-14, 25-19, 25-19)

Londonderry (4-2): Laura Haas, 6 digs, 4 aces; Lexi Small, 8 assists, 4 digs; Madi Saucier, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Sydney Rankin, 3 aces, 5 assists.

Salem: Kelsey Cruz, 6 digs, 1 ace; Addie Lucier, 2 kills; Gabby Thompson, 2 blocks.

Girls soccer

Dover 3, Memorial 0

Dover (4-3-1) Hope Duncan, 2 goals; Abbie Kozlowski, 1 goal; Jess Galante, 3 assists.

Boys soccer

Bow 6, Souhegan 0

Bow (7-2): Colby Smith, Kody McCrannie, Zach Anderson, Anish Subhakaran, Carter Aubry, 1 goal each; John Salerno, 1 goal, 1 assist; Kyle Martin, 3 saves.

Souhegan (4-3): Ryan Lockitt, 9 saves.

Hopkinton 6, Winnisquam 1

Hopkinton (6-1): Owen O’Brien, Avery Condon, Bryce Charron, 1 goal, 1 assist each; Garrett Fitzgerald, 2 goals; Ben Berliner, 1 goal; Aidan Burns, 3 saves.

Winnisquam: Ayden Cushing, 1 goal; Jacob Holt, 7 saves.

GolfAt Overlook

St. Thomas, 206; Hollis/Brookline, 216; Alvirne, 233; Milford, 267.

Individuals: Noah LeClair , A, 36; Carlos Guenard, STA, 37; Charlie Hale, HB, 39.

At Derryfield (Stableford scoring)

Derryfield, 80; Campbell, 43; Belmont, 12.

Records: DS, 10-1; Campbell, 7-10; Belmont, 0-15.

Individuals: Madison Molina, D, 23; Calvin Reilly, D, 21; Tom Rilee, D, 19; Sam Hines, D, 17; Travis Breton, C, 16.