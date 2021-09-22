High school roundup: Spaulding-Dover football game moved to Thursday Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 46 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email 1 of 7 Nashua South’s Morgan Gillis celebrates against North at Nashua North on Wednesday. From left facing camera are Nashua North’s Alyssa Stanton, Kelsey Laliberte and Madelyn Novak celebrating a point against Nashua South on Wednesday night at North. THOMAS ROY/ UNION LEADER Nashua South’s Morgan Gillis attacks as North’s Ella Landry, left, and Olivia Mazerolle defend at Nashua North on Wednesday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Nashua North’s Madelyn Novak goes for a kill as South’s Lauren Bernard, left, and Kayleen Malpass defend at Nashua North on Wednesday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Nashua North’s Alyssa Stanton, far left, goes for a kill as South’s Abigail Kaplan, middle at net, and Morgan Gillis defend during Wednesday night’s rivalry match at North. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Nashua North’s Madelyn Novak tries to set up a teammate against Nashua South at North on Wednesday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Nashua North’s Olivia Mazerolle hits a spike as Nashua South’s Morgan Gillis, left, and Kathryn Garland defend at Nashua North on Wednesday. THOMAS ROY/UNION LEADER Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save With rain in Friday’s weather forecast, the Spaulding at Dover football game has been moved to Thursday at 6 o’clock at Dunaway Field.The Green Wave, coming off a victory over Concord, are 2-1 in Division I East. Spaulding is 0-3.Girls volleyballLondonderry 3, Salem 0 (Tuesday)(25-14, 25-19, 25-19)Londonderry (4-2): Laura Haas, 6 digs, 4 aces; Lexi Small, 8 assists, 4 digs; Madi Saucier, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Sydney Rankin, 3 aces, 5 assists.Salem: Kelsey Cruz, 6 digs, 1 ace; Addie Lucier, 2 kills; Gabby Thompson, 2 blocks.Girls soccerDover 3, Memorial 0Dover (4-3-1) Hope Duncan, 2 goals; Abbie Kozlowski, 1 goal; Jess Galante, 3 assists.Boys soccerBow 6, Souhegan 0Bow (7-2): Colby Smith, Kody McCrannie, Zach Anderson, Anish Subhakaran, Carter Aubry, 1 goal each; John Salerno, 1 goal, 1 assist; Kyle Martin, 3 saves.Souhegan (4-3): Ryan Lockitt, 9 saves.Hopkinton 6, Winnisquam 1Hopkinton (6-1): Owen O’Brien, Avery Condon, Bryce Charron, 1 goal, 1 assist each; Garrett Fitzgerald, 2 goals; Ben Berliner, 1 goal; Aidan Burns, 3 saves.Winnisquam: Ayden Cushing, 1 goal; Jacob Holt, 7 saves.GolfAt OverlookSt. Thomas, 206; Hollis/Brookline, 216; Alvirne, 233; Milford, 267.Individuals: Noah LeClair , A, 36; Carlos Guenard, STA, 37; Charlie Hale, HB, 39.At Derryfield (Stableford scoring)Derryfield, 80; Campbell, 43; Belmont, 12.Records: DS, 10-1; Campbell, 7-10; Belmont, 0-15.Individuals: Madison Molina, D, 23; Calvin Reilly, D, 21; Tom Rilee, D, 19; Sam Hines, D, 17; Travis Breton, C, 16. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Twitter List by UnionLeader Request News Coverage Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT