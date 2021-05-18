Tate Flint scored six goals and added two assists, leading Trinity to a 10-8 victory over Bow in boys lacrosse on Tuesday. Ethan Flanagan added two goals and two assists for the Pioneers, and Andrew Overy and Austin Pepin added one goal each. Mike Evans was 15-for-22 on faceoffs.
Derryfield 18, St. Thomas 6
Derryfield (11-1): Chas Dean, 4G, 3A; Chili Cabot, 5G,1A; Ryan Etzo, 2G,3A; Alex Murray, 3G,3A; Quinn Silvio, 2G,1A; Kyle Carpentier, 1G,1A; Cole Giersch, 1G.
St. Thomas: Anthony DiMartino, Finn Connor, 2G each.
Goffstown 11, Hanover 7
Hanover (4-4): Brett Simmons, 2G; Noah Fahey 1G, 3A; Angus Frew, DH Hendrick, Mack Levy,and Noah Bradley, 1G each; Jack Gardner, 6-for-9 on faceoffs, 7 ground balls.; Danny Pitiger, 11 saves.
Pembroke 9, Hillsboro-Deering 4
HD: Dylan Barrett, 2G,1A; Colby Macy, Jacob Davies, 1G each.
Girls lacrosse
Windham 19, Salem 1
Windham: Morgan Ross, 5G; Maria Killian, 4G; Cali Behling, Jenna Hollinger, Mia Gallinelli, 2G each; Alex Perkins, 7 saves.
Softball
Pelham 8, Souhegan 6
Pelham: Shaelyn Hinton, 2-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 7th; Katie Amidon, 2 hits, 2 RBIs; Christina Louh, leadoff triple in the bottom of the 7th; Rylie Beisang, 2 hits, run scored; Molly Sauer, 7 IP, 3 ER.
Souhegan: Drobat, Brede, 2 hits each.
Bishop Brady 7, Coe-Brown 0
Brady (7-2): Jayden Johnson, 7 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 6 Ks, 3 BB; also, a single and double; Ami Rivera, single, double, walk, 2 runs; Halle Laramie, 2 hits.
Coe-Brown: Maddie DeCota, 7 IP, 4 ER, 9 H, 7 Ks, 3 BB.
Londonderry 10, Alvirne 5
Londonderry: Cutuli, Chau, double, single each; Rivera, Minton, 2 singles each.
Alvirne: Higgins, double, single.
John Stark 8, Bow 4
John Stark: Izzy Nelson, 2-hitter, 11 Ks; Nelson, homer, double; Sophia Lemay, 3 hits; Lauren Desroisers, go-ahead 2-run singles.
Windham 21, Exeter 8
Windham: Belair, double, 4 singles; Moskowitz Santiago, double, 2 singles; Piessens, homer, double, single for 6 RBIs; Tower, Panich, 3 singles each; Panich, 4 RBIs; Dyer, Nolan, 2 singles each; Tower, 5 IP, 4H, 8 R, 6 ER, 7 BB, 2 Ks.
Exeter: Plourde, double, single, 4 RBIs.
Trinity 6, Memorial 3
Trinity: Emma Service, 3 singles, two SBs; Kiera Gilman (WP), 10Ks; Sarah Sewall, double, 2 RBIs; Riley Lucinskas, 2 key catches in left field; Lauren Riley, 2 hits, 2 runs scored, 3 SBs.
Baseball
Derryfield 11, Ports. Christian 0
Derryfield: Will Perkowski, 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 12 Ks; Perkowski, homer; Mitch Regan, Janai Cruz, Alex Comire, Jack Steward had hits.
Bishop Brady 8, Coe-Brown 3
Brady: Thresher, 4 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 Ks; Treybig, 4 hits, 3 RBIs; Blake, 3 hits, 2 RBIs.
Coe-Brown: Thomas Trumble, 4 IP, 7 H, 2 Ks; Jake Pelletier, double, single.
John Stark 2, Bow 1
John Stark (6-3): Austin Hazzard, 1-hitter, 7 Ks; Alex Moore, 2-for-2 with a RBI and 2 stolen bases;.Jason Crean, RBI double.
Pinkerton 12, Goffstown 2
Pinkerton: Rioux, double, 3 singles, 4 RBIs; Burgess, Yennaco, 2 singles each.
Goffstown: Strand, Dalton, 2 singles each.
Windham 9, Exeter 0
Windham: Lippold, 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 Ks; Haga, 2 singles, 2 runs; Parke, double, 2 RBIs.
Exeter: Malgeri, 2 singles
Boys volleyball
Pinkerton 3, Coe-Brown 0
25-19, 25-10, 25-17
Pinkerton: Wil Mills, 5 kills, 6 digs; Lucas Lizotte, 15 assists, 3 aces; Kody Sodoyer, 6 digs; Dan Collins, 7 blocks.
Bishop Guertin 3, John Stark 0
25-7, 25-16, 25-22
BG (8-4): DJ Omogrosso, 8 aces, 6 kills, 1 block; Erik Wizboski, 3 aces, 8 kills; Brenden LaChance, 4 aces; Trent Rider, 3 aces, 5 kills.
GIRLS TENNIS
Manchester Memorial 6, Manchester West 3
Singles: T. McNelly (M) def Helena Jackson 8-4; H. Norton (M) def Ella Hanson 9-7; A. Duvvuri (M) def Prashna Ghalley 8-2; K. Spampinato (M) def Kailia Thomas 8-6; Nevaeh Spears (W) def S. Reyes 8-0; A Hodgkins (M) def Kyleigh Pierce 8-4
Doubles: McNelly/Norton (M) def Jackson/Hanson 8-0; Ghalley/Spears (W) def Duvvuri/Spampinato 8-4; Reyes/S Girgic (M) def Spears/Amber Mathison 8-4.
Record: Manchester West, 1-6
Hanover 9, Pinkerton 0
Singles: Eleanor Van Aalst def. Maddie Frank 8-1; Carly Miles def Skyelar Levesque 8-4; Mackenzie Liu def Shaylee Nolan 8-0; Noura St. Hilaire def Madeline Donahue 8-4; Lyric Wilson def Sydney Pelletier 8-1; Natalie Feyrer def Annabel Veale 8-6.
Doubles: E. Van Aalst/ C. Miles def M. Frank/S. Nolan 8-4; M. Liu/N. St. Hilaire def S. Levesque/S. Pelletier 8 - 5; L. Wislon/N. Feyrer def M. Donahue/A. Veale 8-2.
Kennett 7, White Mountains 2
Singles: Sam Alkalay, K, def. Robert Southworth 8-0; Cam Bailey, K, def. Keiron Tobin 8-2; Spencer Ogren, K, def. Austin Staley 8-1; Andrew Fournier, K, def. Jude Percey 8-4; John Randall, W, def. Jake Young 8-2; Martin Lockhart, K, def. Eric Wright 8-1.
Doubles: Alkalay-Bailey, K, def. Southworth-Tobin 8-1; Ogren-Fournier, K, def. Staley-Percey 8-2; Randall-Wright, W, def. Lockhart-Barahona 9-7.
Dover 8, Salem 1
Singles: Griffin Leach, D, def. Ryan Pappalardo 8-1; Jack Leggett, D, def. Austin Salvetti 9-8 (7-5); Logan Krahn, S, def. Dillon Sieks 8-5; James Decker, D, def. Ryan Demers 8-5; Ted Lipinski, D, def. Will Beutler 8-0; Colby Bigelow, D, def. Gavin Bentley 8-0.
Doubles: Leach-Sieks, D, def. Pappalardo-Salvetti 8-2; Leggett-Decker, D, def. Krahn-Jackson Maietta 8-2; Bigelow-Pat Carroll, D, def. Om Patel-Nathaniel Gates 8-2.
Record: Salem, 3-7.
BOYS TENNIS
Nashua South 9, Goffstown 0
Singles: Santiago Somorrostro def. Harrison Neff 8-3; Abhinav Avvarua def. Reid Guillemette 8-0; Atul Phadke def. Chris Umstead 8-0; Akhil Kammila def. Eric Desruisseaux 8-0; Neil Kachappily def. Lucas Oullette 8-2; Shubh Dubey def. Jimmy Dmorelli 8-0.
Doubles: Forfeit at No. 1; Aiden D’Melio-Benjamin Lambright def. Chase Wooding-Guillemette 8-4; Mihir Bhalla-Tyler McCabe def. Oullette-Dmorelli 8-3.