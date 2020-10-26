Quinn Whitehead scored a pair of goals, leading the Hopkinton boys’ soccer past Hillsboro-Deering 4-0 on Monday in a Division III first-round game.
Bryce Charron and Andrew Beckwith also scored for the Hawks, who will visit Winnisquam on Wednesday in the preliminary round.
Goalie Aidan Burns made five saves for the shutout. Outside backs Sam Brown and Ryan Graham starred for Hopkinton.
Trinity 3, Campbell 0: In a Division III first-rounder, Nate Shipman, Nathan Meeker and Quinn Booth scored for the Pioneers and Anthony DiZillo made five saves for the shutout.
Nashua South 1, Nashua North 0: In a Division I first-round boys soccer game, Rory Olsen’s goal sent the Panthers on to a preliminary round Wednesday against Bishop Guertin.
Londonderry 6, Salem 2: In a Division I play-in game, Hunter Smith had a hat trick for the Lancers. Aidan Dennis, Christian Levantovski and Braden Brassard also scored for Londonderry and Lancers goalie Steven Swiderski made seven saves.
Londonderry will play at Manchester Central in a preliminary-round game on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Gill Stadium.