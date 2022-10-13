Manchester West's Nyanakuak Piok hits it high over Laconia's Macy Swormstedt, left, and Sydnee Hahn during Thursday night's Division II game in Manchester. The Blue Knights hosted “Pink Knight,” with proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and the sale of pink pins donated to the CMC Breast Care Center.
Manchester West's Nyanakuak Piok hits it high over Laconia's Macy Swormstedt, left, and Sydnee Hahn during Thursday night's Division II game in Manchester. The Blue Knights hosted “Pink Knight,” with proceeds from the 50/50 raffle and the sale of pink pins donated to the CMC Breast Care Center.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
Laconia’s Macy Swormstedt tries to handle a ball into the net while defended by West’s Nyanakuak Piok during Thursday night’s Division II game in Manchester. Laconia prevailed, 3-0.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
Laconia's Macy Swormstedt, right, and Sydnee Hahn celebrate a point during Thursday night's Division II game against Manchester West in Manchester.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
West’s Ella Nadeau spikes one as Laconia’s Sydnee Hahn defends during Thursday night’s Division II game in Manchester.
JOSH GIBNEY/
UNION LEADER
Laconia's Sydnee Hahn blocks this attempt by West's Ella Nadeau during Thursday night's Division II game in Manchester.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
West's Nyanakuak Piok tries to hit it past Laconia's Sydnee Hahn during Thursday night's Division II game in Manchester.
JOSH GIBNEY/UNION LEADER
Laconia's Macy Swormstedt, left, and West's Erin Murphy meet at the net during Thursday night's Division II game in Manchester.