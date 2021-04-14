Starter Justin Maheu pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings and the Windham High baseball team hung on for a 4-3 victory over Portsmouth on Wednesday.
Joey Blair notched the final two outs to get the save after Portsmouth had scored three runs in the seventh.
Cole Constantine and Westin Lippold had RBIs in a three-run fifth inning for the Jaguars. John Haga had two hits for Windham.
Salem 7, Spaulding 3: Tom Dion pitched 4 1/3 innings of six-hit relief to earn the win. He allowed one run. Tom Ahlers (double) and Damon Gigante collected two hits each for the winners.
Keene 4, Trinity 2: Jonah Frost pitched six innings of two-hit ball, with seven strikeouts, for Keene. Aaron Kent had a big RBI hit for the Blackbirds.
Sean Kuhlhoff threw five innings with three strikeouts for Trinity, allowing four singles. Tyler Nolan doubled and scored a run. Peyton St. John added a sacrifice fly.
Boys lacrosse
Hollis/Brookline 16, Campbell 10 (Tues.): Jake Roy, Joe O’Riley and Hunter Hudzik paced the Cavaliers’ offense and Scott Walsh starred in goal. Brendan Boschi led the Cougars with five goals and an assist in their opener. Drew Adamakos added three goals, Jack Noury also scored, and Campbell goalie Ryan Guerrette made 22 saves.
Trinity 9, Pelham 2 (Tues.): Tate Flint scored four goals and added an assist for the Pioneers. Ethan Flannagan scored a goal and had three assists. Andrew Overy had two goals and two assists, and Brady Watts notched a goal and an assist along with going 12-for-12 at the faceoff dot. Also scoring was Austin Pepin.
Hanover 9, Alvirne 4 (Tues.): Sawyer Brown notched three goals and two assists to pace the Marauders. Jack Badams scored twice, Noah Fahey added two assists, Brendan Logan had a goal and assist, and Brett Simmons, Dylan Hendrick and Seamus Murphy added one goal each. Goalie Danny Pitiger made eight saves for the winners.
Goffstown 18, Memorial/Central 6 (Tues.): Andrew Mason scored six goals for the Grizzlies, and Kyle Auger and John Erwin scored three goals each. Robert Schaefer and Joshua Beegan had two goals each, and Ethan Hanson and CJ Douglas added a goal apiece. Goalie Grady Chretien notched 10 saves.Gavin Lins scored twice for Memorial/Central.
Merrimack 15, Nashua North 1 (Tues.): Jason Hostler led the Tomahawks in their opener with five goals and three assists; Kyle Dunn had a goal and three assists; Shea Goodwin added three goals, and Declan Covell and Dan Best added a goal and assist each. Jake Trahan, Brett Michalewicz, Jackson Forbes, and Kyle Crampton also scored for Merrimack. Spencer Dunn scored the lone goal for North. Jack Peters had seven ground balls and Devyn Lavoie stopped seven shots.
Girls lacrosse
Derryfield 15, Pelham 6 (Tues.): Lucy Licata led Derryfield with seven goals, and Leah Hoey, Lily Handwerk and Abbey Carr added two each. Charlotte Rohlfs and Casey Benson also scored. Goalie Shawna Lesmerises made 10 saves.
Bishop Guertin 17, Londonderry 4 (Tues.): Caroline Leone and Tara Wright scored two goals each for the Lancers in their opener.
Softball
Pinkerton 5, Alvirne 4: Emma Hodgkins took the win in relief with four innings of no-hit, scoreless pitching. Adi Runge doubled home a run and scored in the first inning. Rachel Kiesling had an RBI single and Ashley Lemay tripled and scored on Kiesling’s second run-scoring hit.
Pelham 14, Manchester West 1 (5 inn.): In Manchester, Shaelyn Hinton had two hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs, Skyy Ortega and Rylie Beisang each notched two hits and an RBI, and Molly Sauer went all five innings, fanning six and allowing five hits for Pelham (1-0) in Division II play. For West (0-1), Erin Murphy had three hits, including a double, and an RBI, and Olivia Page-Howe had a hit and scored a run.
Central 6, Nashua South 4: Tori Walker and Lizzie Derusha each picked up RBIs and Rania Barton had an RBI triple for the Little Green. Abigail Heath and Chloe Gilroy also drove in runs for Central. Heath and Barton each finished with two hits, and Barton went the distance on the mound, allowing four hits and fanning 15. Jill Daley took the loss for Nashua South. She also had two hits.
Berlin 12, Laconia 11: Summer Laflamme had a grand slam for Laconia.
Laconia 9, Berlin 7 (Tues.): Madison Darling earned the victory on the mound and Mekhia Burton, Summer Laflamme and Ashlynn Baron starred at the plate.
Sanborn 2, Hollis/Brookline 1 (Tues.): Austin Kump pitched a four-hitter with 12 strikeouts for Hollis/Brookline. Abby Guay, Emily Sartell, Lauren Mauch, Olivia Colantuonio and Kailey Disco singled for the Cavaliers, and Lauren Mauch had the team’s lone RBI.
Windham 19, Nashua North 0: (Tues., 5 innings): Ella Tower dominated in the circle, allowing one hit in four innings and striking out nine. The Jaguars were led at the plate by Larissa Peissens 4-for-4 (two singles, two doubles) and Tower (two singles and a double).
Boys volleyball
Hollis/Brookline 3, Bishop Guertin 1 (Tues.): The Cavs prevailed on opening night, by scores of 25-18, 25-22, 26-28, 25-21. For H/B, Jake Laborde had 21 kills and four aces, John Sommer 10 kills, Brian Szewczyk four kills and two aces, and Max Marshall four aces and 44 assists. For BG, Erik Wizboski had two aces and eight kills, DJ Omogrosso added 11 kills and eight blocks, and Sam Dufoe notched 15 assists.
Pinkerton 3, Londonderry 1 (Tues.): The Astros prevailed in an opener, 21-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-19. Tate Thompson had seven kills, Lucas Lizotte notched 22 assists, Alden Hirsch had nine digs and Adam Freiburger had an ace.
Track and field
Hanover highlights: In a Tuesday meet, Pierce Seigne starred in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:43.34 and Ian Solberg with a jump of six feet in the high jump. The Hanover girls got a victory in the 100 meters from Ella MacLean, returning from injury, in a time of 13.12 seconds.
Merrimack highlights: In a dual meet Tuesday at Nashua North, Merrimack’s Adele Alexander who won the 1600, 3200, and anchored the 4-by-400m relay team. Mary Vance won the long jump, took second in the 100 and ran on the winning 4-by-100-meter relay team. Sydney Ogbunamiri won the 200, placed second in the long jump, tied for second in a 100 and ran on the winning 4-by-100 relay team. Jacalynn Donahue won the 400 and was part of the winning 4-by-400 relay team.
Kailey Dillon led all scorers, winning the 100 hurdles, the triple jump, was third in the high jump ran on the winning 4-by-100 relay team. Alexis Best won the 100, and anchored the winning 4-by-400 relay team as well as running on the 4-by-400 relay team.
Girls tennis
Derryfield 7, Goffstown 2 (Tues.)
Singles: Julia Hardy (D) d. Arielle Horn 8-0; Paige Grondin (D) d. Jamie Baines, 8-5; Sophie Brown (D) d. Kenna Piecuch 8-0; Madison Molina (D) d. Hannah Laidlaw 8-2; Maya Marsden (D) d. Molly Strong 8-3; Sophie Perron (G) d. Anna Induni 8-1.
Doubles: Hardy-Grondin (D) d. Horn-Baines, 8-3; Brown-Molina (D) d. Piecuch-Laidlaw, 8-0; Strong-Perron (G) d. Induni-Charlotte Smith, 8-3.
Hollis/Brookline 9, Sanborn 0 (Tues.)
Singles winners: Delaney Weimer 8-5; Lia Eisenberg 8-5; Keira Swart 8-2; Samantha Morse 8-3; Natasha Ferro 8-2; Hannah Escandon 8-2.
Doubles: Eisenberg/Weimer 8-2; Morse/Swart 8-1; Escandon/Ferro 8-2.
Berlin 5, Moultonborough 4 (Tues.)
Singles: Megan Swedberg , M, d McKaley Walsh 8-2; Winnie Cox, M, d Kelly McCormack 8-4; Becca Poulot, B, d Alyssa Fritschka, 9-8(8-6); Emma Berquist, B, d Caroline Goren, 8-4; Caroline Elliott, M, d Kadence Gendron 8-5; Emmelia Letendre, B, d Abagail Bryant, 8-1.
Doubles: Swedberg/Cox, M, d Walsh/McCormack 8-2; Poulot/Gendron, B, d Fritschka/Goren 9-7; Letendre/Tiah Turmell, B, d Elliott/Bryant, 8-1.
BG 7, Merrimack 2
Singles: Shu Grosso, M, d. Katelyn Nichols, 8-1; Hannah Gilbertson, BG, d. Sarah Hardy, 8-2; Natalie MacSweeney, BG, d. Vitalia Brock, 8-2; Laura Bucci, BG, d. Collete Hutchinson 8-0; Sophia Sears, BG, d. Sarah Zebant 8-1; Abbey Linskey, BG, d. Jordan Zebant 8-1.
Doubles: Grosso-Hardy, M, d. MacSweeney-Bucci, 8-1; Hailey Barker-Alexa Pesiridis, BG, d. Brock-Hutchinson, 8-3; Maeve Ryan-Jacqueline Freel, BG, d. S. Zebant-J. Zebant, 8-1.
Central 9, Nashua South 0
Singles: Erin Flurey d. Maggie Wagner 8-1; Emily Leclerc d. Kat Tsao 8-1; Megan Haddad d. Krisha Dani 8-0; Christina Gatzoulis d. Jenna Lecklider 8-1; Jolie Mailloux d. Shreya Kethireddy 8-3; Emma Blaisdell d. Samitha Nadella 8-0
Doubles: Leclerc/ Haddad d. Wagner/Tsao. 8-1; Mailloux/Emily Hobausz d. Dani/Lecklider 8-3; Blaisdell/Tess Beckman d. KeithReddy/Nadella 8-6
Londonderry 6, Memorial 3
Singles: Laura Bowen, L, d. Taylor McNelly, 7-3; Susan Kim, L, d. Hallee Norton, 4-0; Catie Brown, L, d. Akshita Dovvuri, 8-0; Allie IIaconis, L, d. Rebecca Ducret, 8-3; Kira Spompinato, M, d. Jillian Mazzola, 8-6; Rrong Nguyen, M, d. Shayna Elghaal, 8-0.
Doubles: Bowen-Kim d. McNelly-Norton, 8-1; Brown-Iaconis, L, d. Dovvuri-Ducret, 8-1; Spompinato-Nguyen, M., d. Mazzola-Ellie Cook, 8-6.
Boys tennis
Nashua South 9, Central 0 (Tues.)
Singles: Santiago Somorrostro, NS, d. Jonas Veissberg, 8-2; Abhinau Avvaro, NS, d. Will Delaney, 8-1; Atul Phadke, NS, de. Adam Robichaud, 8-4; Akhil Kammila, NS, d. Isaac Grablewski, 8-3; Neil Kahappily, NS, d. Jimmy Gilroy, 8-2; Shubh Dubey, NS, d. Joe Tedesco, 8-2.
Doubles: Somorrostro-Avvaro d. Veissberg-Delaney, 8-1; Praneet Nadella-Benjamin Lambright, NS, d. Robichaud-Grablewski, 8-3; Tyler McCabe-Connor Foti, NS, d. Noah Crinier-Nathan Dupre, 8-6.
Windham 7, Winnacunnet 2
Singles: Shay Leno, Winn., d. Austin Wu, 9-7; Charlie Marsh, Wind, d. Jackson Willis, 8-4; Tim Wang, Wind., d. Nathan Todaro, 9-8; Nick Antonucci, Wind., d. Chris Graceffa 8-1; Cole Gilbert, Wind., d. Mason Pendexter, 8-4; Zach Laher, Wind., d. Ty Grube, 8-3.
Doubles: Marsh-Collin Mello d. Leno-Graceffa, 9-8; Wang-Antonucci d. Willis-Josef Daniels, 8-3; Todaro-Pendexter d. Gilbert-Laher 8-3.
Bedford 9, Concord 0
Singles: Nick Bayer (B) def Daniel Pedersen 8-1; Lucas Mack (B) def Finn Conery 8-0; Derek Dong (B) def Finn Brown 8-1; Bohdan Higley (B) def Knox Brown 8-1; Logan Mack (B) def Carter Pratt 8-0; Alex Smith (B) def Tyler Coskren 8-0
Doubles: Bayer/Higley (B) def Pedersen/F Brown 8-0; Lucas Mack/Dong (B) def Conery/K Brown 8-0; Logan Mack/Ryan Boucher (B) def Pratt/Coskren 8-0
Records: Bedford, 2-0; Concord, 0-2.
Bishop Guertin 9, Merrimack 0
Singles: Pranav Marwaha (BG) def. Roshan Sreenivasan (M) 8-1; Tommy Lubin (BG) def. T.J. Sawday (M) 8-1; Dean Liakos (BG) def. Sean Trimper (M) 8-0; Ryan Wallat (BG) def. Braden Nobrage (M) 8-0; Gavin Bombara (BG) def. Brady Matte (M) 8-0; Aditya Prasad (BG) def. Mike Clarke (M) 8-0
Doubles: Marwaha/Lubin (BG) def. Sreenivasan/Trimper (M) 8-2; Gavin Bombara/Ryan Stack (BG) def. Bennet/Burge (M) 8-2; Sean Finnegan/Sean Cairns (BG) def. Nick Fuoto/TJ Trimper (M) 8-2