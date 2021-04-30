Liana Sawyer and Samantha Minto cracked four hits each and freshman Olivia Cultuli pitched a six-hitter with 11 strikeouts, leading the Londonderry High softball team past host Windham 18-3 on Saturday.
Makenna True and Olivia Chau added three hits each for the Lancers (4-3), who finished with 20 hits. Ally Lacey had four runs batted in.
Katie Nolan had a triple, double and single for Windham.
Boys lacrosse
Londonderry 10, Bedford 6
Londonderry: Hunter Smith, 3 goals, 1 assist; Cole Duarte, 3 goals; Dan Duarte, 11 saves; Isaac McCune, 2 goals, 2 assists; Zac Fawcett, 1 goal, 1 assist; Brandon Savage, 1 goal; goal; Johnny McKinnon won 9 faceoffs.
Bedford: Derek Greer, Max Manniello, Magnus Steele, 1 goal each; Will Kramer, Conner Arbusto, 2 goals each.
Goffstown 14, St. Thomas 13 (OT)
Goffstown: Grady Chretien, 6 goals, 2 assists; Ethan Hanson, 4 goals, 2 assists; TJ Smedick, 2 goals, 1 assist; Bobby Schafer, 1 goal (OT winner); Kyle Auger, 1 goal, 1 assist; Sean Cote, 10 saves.
Derryfield 4, Oyster River 3 (OT)
Derryfield (5-0): Ryan Etzo, goal 36 seconds into OT; Cole Giersch, 2 goals, 1 assist; Alex Murray, 1 goal.
Oyster River (2-4): Sam Guilmette, 1 goal, 1 assist; Jacob Sallia, 2 goals.
Alvirne 8 Nashua North 3
North: Jayden Montgomery, 2 goals; Aaron Palmer, 1 goal; Jack Peters, Robert Cannaway, 8 ground balls each.
Campbell 10, Trinity 5
Trinity: Dillion Brown, 2 goals, 1 assist; Ethan Flannigan, 1 goal, 3 assists; Andrew Overy, 1 goal, 1 assist; Lucas Frazier, 1 goal; Austin Pepin, 1 assist.
Pinkerton 16, Merrimack 1
Pinkerton (4-2): Hunter Drouin, 3 goals, 1 assist; Riley Spellman, 2 goals, 4 assists; Ryan Lynch, 2 goals; Jackson Morrissette, 2 goals, 2 assists; Joey Gallo, 2 goals, 2 assists; Mason Barbone, 1 goal, 1 assist; Michael Uber, Aidan Price, Garrett Mulhall, Liam Prescott, Matthew Feole, 1 goal each; Cole Frank, 14-for-19 on faceoffs.
Merrimack (2-3): Matt Todd, 1 goal.
Girls lacrosse
Pinkerton 19, Merrimack 1
Pinkerton: Amy Quigley, 4 goals, 1 assist; Ali Lamphere, 4 goals; Abby Jowett, 5 goals, 2 assists; Tatum Howe, Justine Doyle, 2 assists each; Caroline Daziel, 4 goals, 1 assist; Caitlyn Seleny, 2 goals, 2 assists.
Baseball
Manchester West 4, Sanborn 1
West (2-3): Jacob Plamondon, 3-hitter, 1 BB, 9 Ks.
Coe-Brown 5, Spaulding 4
Coe-Brown (4-0): Jonathan Pelletier, walkoff double, capping a 7th-inning rally.
Bishop Guertin 8, Keene 4
BG: Jake Boudreau, 4 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 6 Ks; Hayden Shattuck, 3-4, 3R, 2 SB; Alex lambalot, 2-4, R, RBI; Kam Thibault, 2-5, 2B, R, 2 RBIs, SB).
Bedford 7, Merrimack 5
Bedford: Austin Bequeath, 2-for-3; JJ Crespo, 2-for-3, RBI; Michael Pratte (2-for-3 3 RBIs, including game-tying 2-run double; Ryan Juliano (2-for-4 2 SB, game-winning RBI single; Evan Kaplo, RBI single; Kaplo, 4-hitter, 8 Ks.
GIRLS TENNIS
Central 9, Memorial 0
Singles: Erin Flurey (C) d. H. Norton 8-0; Emily Leclerc (C) d. R. Ducret 8-1; Megan Haddad (C) d. A. Dowuri 8-0; Christina Gatzoulis (C) d. R. Spampinato 8-0; Jolie Mailloux (C) d. S. Keyes 8-0; Lauren Bouthot (C) d. D. Duque 8-2
Doubles: Flurey/ Leclerc (C) d. Norton/Ducret 8-0; Emily Hobausz/Natalie Friedland (C) d. Dovvuri/Spampinato 8-0; Tess Beckman/Bouthot (C) d. Keyes/Duque 8-0
Record: Central is 6-2
BOYS TENNIS
Con-Val 7, Souhegan 2
Ben Kriebel, C, def. Joshua Goddard, 8-4; Jaimini Viles, C, def. James Zeolie, 8-5, Michael Dodge, S, def. Brady Proctor, 8-4; David MacKay, C, def. Ryan Fernandez, 8-6; Eva Calcutt, C, def. Connor Firmin, 9-7; Fletcher Maggs, C, def. Andrew Rosse, 8-2.
Doubles: Kriebel-Proctor, C, def. Goddard-Dodge, 8-4; Zeolie-Fernandez, S, def. Viles-MacKay, 8-5; Calcutt-Maggs, C, def. Firmin-Andrew Rosse, 8-3.
Record: Con-Val, 4-0.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Timberlane 3, Pinkerton 0
(26-24, 25-20, 25-22)
Pinkerton: Wil Mills, 10 kills, 1 ace; Lucas Lizotte, 26 assists, 1 ace; Alden Hirsch, 13 digs; Dan Collins, 3 blocks.
Windham 3, Bishop Guertin 0
(25-13, 25-18, 25-20)
Bishop Guertin (3-4): Erik Wizboski, 4 ace, 4 kills, 15 assists; DJ Omogrosso, 7 kills, 2 blocks.