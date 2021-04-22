Tom Rioux pitched a five-hit shutout, walking none and fanning six, leading the Pinkerton Academy baseball team to a 4-0 win over Bishop Guertin on Thursday.
Lorenzo Corsetto had a pair of hits and scored two runs for Pinkerton (3-1), which scored all four of its runs in the sixth inning. Tyler Michaud and Paul Lescovitz had doubles.
Aidan Meaney had two hits for Bishop Guertin. Meaney was the losing pitching, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing all four runs (three earned) on six hits.
Winnacunnet 9, Windham 0 (Wed.)
Winnacunnet: Annis, 6 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 1 BB, 7 Ks; MacDonald, homer, double, single; Allen, 2 singles.
Pembroke 4, Bow 2
Pembroke: WP Ryan Ardine, 4 IP, 1 R, 5Ks; Brent Cloonen, 3 IP, 1 R; Cove Boucher, Ardine, Lucas Escabi and Landon Pearson, singles.
Bow: LP Matt Lamy
Hollis/Brookline 6, Sanborn 1
Hollis/Brookline: Padge MacSean, 2IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 Ks; Brandon Hsu, triple, single; Grynieeicz, 2 singles, 2 RBIs; Jack Bergin, triple, RBI.
Sanborn: E. Dubois, 3 IP, 4 R, 5 H, 1 BB.
Boys lacrosseConcord 15, Nashua North 4
North: Ty Washam, Robert Cannaway, Alec Jenkerson, Jack Peters, 1 goal each; Devyn Lavoie, 9 saves; Jayden Montgomery, 5 ground balls.
Hanover 15, Lebanon 6
Hanover (3-0): Jack Badams 6g, 2a; Brett Simmons 3g, 2a; Sawyer Brown 2g, 1a; Brendan Logan and Seamus Murphy 1g, 1a each; Angus Frew and DH Hendrick, 1g each; Noah Fahey, 1a; Danny Pitiger, 7 saves; Brendan Logan, 15 ground balls.
Girls lacrosse
Windham 16, Winnacunnet 12
Winnacunnet: Serena Kollmorgen, Palen Kelly, 4 goals; Brenna Bushe, 2 goals; Julia Edgar, Tessa Knapp, 1 goal each.
Souhegan 15, Exeter 7
Souhegan: Margot Manz, 3 goals; Lyla Kimball 2 DC, 1A; Cali Bishop 4G, 4A; Abby Hawkes 4G; Nicole O’Rourke 1G; McKenzie Cretsinger 1A 1DC; Elle Stevenson 3G, 2DC; Shannon Hargreaves 11 saves in goal.
Nashua South 21, Keene 7
South (4-0): Kylie Dawe, 3 goals, 2 assists; Ella Benzekri, 4 goals; Soleil Dubois, 2 goals, 2 assists; Dubois, Maddy Matelewski combined to win 13 draw controls; Audrey Mullaney, 3 saves; Olivia Johnson, 7 goals, 1 assist; Kaitlyn West, 2 goals, 4 assists; Bella Walsh, 2 goals; Maya Rioux, 1 goal, 1 assist.
Campbell 13, Milford 12
Milford: Kelci Waters, 5 goals; Alexa Wilder, 3 goals; Kylie Greska, 2 goals; Bailey Johnson 1 goal; Sierra Chaput, 1 goal, 4 assists; Great defense by Sydney Bailey, Alyssa Godlewski and Sophie Palmer; Saige Paradise, 13 saves.
Softball
Winnacunnet 8, Windham 3 (Wed.)
Winnacunnet: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 BB, 4 Ks; Wotkowicz, Gagne, Eaton, Piccirilli, 2 singles each.
Windham: Moskowitz, 3.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER; Tower, 2.2 IP, 5 H, 1 ER; Fitzgerald, Nolan, double, single each.
Keene 3, Manchester Central 0
Keene: Emma Bartlett, 7 IP, no-hitter, 4 BBs, 13 Ks.
Central: Rania Barton, 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 14 Ks.
Pinkerton 10, Bishop Guertin 9
Pinkerton (4-0): Ashleigh Lemay, 3 for 3 with 3 runs scored and an RBI; Alexandra Foote, 3 for 4 with 3 RBIs; Morgan Schoenenberger, 3-run homer; Emma Hodgkins (2-0), 7 IP, 6 hits, 4 ER.
Boys volleyball
Bishop Guertin 3, Souhegan 0
(25-11, 25-18, 25-20)
BG (2-2): DJ Omogrosso, 4 aces, 4 kills, 4 blocks; Erik Wizboski, 4 aces, 7 kills, 14 assists
Girls tennis
Manchester Central 9, Keene 0
Singles: Emily Leclerc d. N. Matta 8-3; Megan Haddad d. C. Brown 8-0; Christina Gatzoulis d. S. Copeland 8-0; Jolie Mailloux d. C. Couched 8-0; Tess Beckman d. M. Delbore 8-2; Nevaeh Marineau d. M. Downing 8-3
Doubles: Gatzoulis/ Haddad d. Matta/ Brown 8-1; Emma Blaisdell/ Natalie Friedland d. Copeland/Delbore 8-2; Lauren Bouthot/Beckman d. Ellis/ Gozo 8-1